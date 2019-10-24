Quantcast
Cajun Creations

The art we’re loving this month

Discover local art, books and music

10A18 Sugar cane .jpg

Louisiana Sugarcane Pictorial: From the Field to the Table

Photography and Text by Ronnie Olivier

Available at Books Along the Teche 337-367-7621

Hardcover $34.95

Louisiana Sugarcane Pictorial is a 111-page, 130-plus color photo, historical presentation of Louisiana’s sugarcane industry. Mr. Olivier, an award winning photographer and safety engineer for the sugarcane industry, provides a step-by-step account of the harvesting, processing and refining of sugar. The book also features rare aerial photos of 11 mills that were in operation as of 2014 and nine others that are now closed. There is a map included pinpointing the location of these mills.This pictorial is a beautiful, comprehensive account of sugarcane farming in Louisiana arranged chronologically to portray the season from beginning to end.

Book Review Presented by Books Along the Teche

337-367-7621

106 E. Main St., New Iberia

10A18 New Acadia final cover hi res.tif
Buy Now

Rethinking new Acadia

Edited by Michael S. Martin

Available at UL Press $19

The editor, Michael S. Martin currently holds the Cheryl Courrégé Burguières/Board of Regents Professorship in History and is focused on telling Louisiana’s unique story. This collection of essays takes a deep dive into the Cajun’s historical migration from Acadia to Acadiana, Le Grande Dérangement. Featuring historical looks into Bayou Tech, Acadian refugees in France, lost colonies and Acadians among Native Americans this book is a must-read for any fan of Cajun culture.

10A18 SkiesSpeak.jpg
Buy Now

Farmhand

Skies Speak

Available on Spotify

Local artist, Jordan Vidrine incorporates traditional instruments with cutting edge technology to produce a harmonic and hypnotic sound. A graduate of UL Lafayette, Skies Speak has been inspired by musical heavyweights like Pink Floyd and Radiohead. The latest, Farmhand, is an original soundtrack to a comic book and carries the same mesmerizing sound. Look for Skies Speak to perform at the Hilliard museum on October 23.

10A18 Miniatures.jpeg

Faculty Miniatures: Toward the Condensed and Not- Yet-Known

Faculty of the UL Lafayette College of the Arts

Available for viewing at the Hilliard Art Museum

Featuring the artwork of 17 members of the UL Lafayette’s faculty of the College of the Arts this visionary exhibit seeks to subvert expectations at every turn. Hailed as an exhibit of a close-up nature, the small stature of each piece of artwork speaks the same volumes as traditionally large pieces of work. Curated by Chris Bennett, Assistant Professor of Art History in the Department of Visual Arts.

Tags

Load comments