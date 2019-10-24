The art we’re loving this month

Louisiana Sugarcane Pictorial: From the Field to the Table
Photography and Text by Ronnie Olivier
Available at Books Along the Teche 337-367-7621
Hardcover $34.95
Louisiana Sugarcane Pictorial is a 111-page, 130-plus color photo, historical presentation of Louisiana’s sugarcane industry. Mr. Olivier, an award winning photographer and safety engineer for the sugarcane industry, provides a step-by-step account of the harvesting, processing and refining of sugar. The book also features rare aerial photos of 11 mills that were in operation as of 2014 and nine others that are now closed. There is a map included pinpointing the location of these mills.This pictorial is a beautiful, comprehensive account of sugarcane farming in Louisiana arranged chronologically to portray the season from beginning to end.
Rethinking new Acadia
Edited by Michael S. Martin
Available at UL Press $19
The editor, Michael S. Martin currently holds the Cheryl Courrégé Burguières/Board of Regents Professorship in History and is focused on telling Louisiana’s unique story. This collection of essays takes a deep dive into the Cajun’s historical migration from Acadia to Acadiana, Le Grande Dérangement. Featuring historical looks into Bayou Tech, Acadian refugees in France, lost colonies and Acadians among Native Americans this book is a must-read for any fan of Cajun culture.
Farmhand
Skies Speak
Available on Spotify
Local artist, Jordan Vidrine incorporates traditional instruments with cutting edge technology to produce a harmonic and hypnotic sound. A graduate of UL Lafayette, Skies Speak has been inspired by musical heavyweights like Pink Floyd and Radiohead. The latest, Farmhand, is an original soundtrack to a comic book and carries the same mesmerizing sound. Look for Skies Speak to perform at the Hilliard museum on October 23.
Faculty Miniatures: Toward the Condensed and Not- Yet-Known
Faculty of the UL Lafayette College of the Arts
Available for viewing at the Hilliard Art Museum
Featuring the artwork of 17 members of the UL Lafayette’s faculty of the College of the Arts this visionary exhibit seeks to subvert expectations at every turn. Hailed as an exhibit of a close-up nature, the small stature of each piece of artwork speaks the same volumes as traditionally large pieces of work. Curated by Chris Bennett, Assistant Professor of Art History in the Department of Visual Arts.