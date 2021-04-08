Tag along as we find out what inspires local author Lauren Tisdale.

“I didn’t mean to fall in love with writing,” says author Lauren Tisdale, on a phone interview last month. “I just wrote for fun, and I couldn’t stop.” Tisdale has now written an amazing 11 novels, novellas and short stories. Last February, she was invited to participate in the Bella NOLA Author Event, the largest book signing in New Orleans, attended by authors from all over the world. The New Iberia resident shares her process, inspirations and current projects.
How did you get interested in writing?
I never dreamed of writing seriously - like novels. I wrote poetry in high school; I tried to write a song. I didn’t think I was good enough to pursue it. My mother-in-law used to tell me that I was a good writer, and that I needed to write a book. One day I decided to give it a go and suddenly ideas started coming and flowing. I was sick of waiting on some publisher to give me a stamp of approval and I researched how to become self-published.
What type of writing do you enjoy most? I prefer paranormal romance like “The Reaping” and “Awakening.” Binge watching the “Twilight” series got me interested in paranormal romance. And I enjoyed writing “Salted Carmel Hideaway,” a romantic comedy.
You have no formal training or related college degree; how do you crank out these stories? I get these scenes or ideas in my head –while driving, or taking a shower, or at work (I have a full-time job in accounts receivable), and I just write from my heart. Sometimes ideas will come to me in a dream, which was the case in “The Hardest Goodbye.” I dreamed of the main characters for three months; it was almost like dreaming movies. Then eventually I fall in love with my characters and I have to get their story told. When I sit down to write, everything plays out in my head and I just write what I see.
I read that you wrote your first novel, “Circle of Secrets” in honor of your mom. Yes. She was in the process of writing a screenplay based on a woman who was told she lost her baby only to find out the child was alive. After my mom died, I found the screenplay and wrote “Circle of Secrets,” based on the plot.
You’ve got a rather wordy tattoo on your right shoulder in her honor. What does it read?
It’s part of something my mom wrote in my high school senior yearbook that says: “Reach for the stars and don’t ever let go of your dreams. You will do great in anything you put your mind to. I love you and you will always be my baby girl. Love, mom.” I had it done in her handwriting when I was 30. Every time I look in the mirror and doubt myself, I see her handwriting.
Speaking of high school, was there a particular teacher who inspired you? Miss Amy Thompson, at Abbeville High, brought me out of my shell. I was shy and bullied in school and she helped me find a relief through speech and debate; I became good at it.
Is that what led to your interest in theatre? That and a love for music and movies. I’ve always liked acting and thought about being an actress. I was in musicals in school - I sing OK, but I get nervous to project myself on stage. I got involved with the Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) in 2016 and that allowed me to “dip my toe” into acting. I performed in IPAL’S production of “Belles” and “Legally Blonde” the musical. Soon, I will be the assistant director there.
What are you working on right now? I’m writing a trilogy of crime fiction right now and two other novels - both romantic comedies. One, set in New York, is called “Romantics Anonymous” about a blind dating website where you have to unlock certain levels for a week before ultimately meeting your date at a café. The other one, “Chasing Fireflies,” is going to be set in either Georgia or New Iberia (leaning towards New Iberia), is about famous country star who comes home for a wedding. She and a man from her past - once her best friend - reconnect.
What advice do you have for someone just starting to write? The best way to get better at it is to write often - and, don’t second guess yourself. I’m a learn-as-I-go kind of person. With each book that’s published, I learn more about writing rules, dialogues, everything you’d learn in a college writing course. Also important: stay humble and be willing to take good criticism. I want to always remember where I came from and always be humble.
Visit Lauren Tisdale at New Iberia’s Books Along the Teche Literary Festival at Bouligny Plaza,
April 10.