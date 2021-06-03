Support area businesses and get him a gift he’ll actually love this Father’s Day.

Let’s admit it. Father’s Day sometimes gets short shrift. Unlike Mother’s Day, which has been around for more than a hundred years, Dad’s day wasn’t recognized officially until 1973. Since then moms and kids haven’t been exactly nailing it with the “World’s Best Dad” coffee mugs. But this year, on June 20, things could finally be different. With a little searching, anyone can find a gift he’ll really love. Take a look at these items we found here in Acadiana.
Toadfish Tools Crab & Lobster Tool Set, $75, Texada’s Jewelry & Gifts, New Iberia, texadasjewelry.com
Salut! Pocket Flask, $25, Genterie Supply Co., Lafayette, genterie.com
Mud Cat Whiskers Beard Butter, $20, Bonjour Gifts and Decor, Broussard, bonjourgiftsanddecor.com
Traeger ProSeries 34 Grill, $699, Fremin’s Furniture, New Iberia, freminfurniture.com
Personalized Man Cave Sign, $45-185, Millers Decor, Lafayette, etsy.com/shop/millersdecor