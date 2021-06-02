Summer is off to a great start with lots of events in the Acadiana area. Don’t miss a thing!

Louisiana Crossroads 20th Anniversary: Homecoming. Louisiana Crossroads will celebrate 20 years of unique shows with an all-star cast of musicians from Acadiana, including Givers, Wayne Toups, Chubby Carrier, Yvette Landry, Lance Dubroc, Julie Williams, Ray Boudreaux, Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys, Dustin Sonnier, Keith Blair, Smoov Ras, Julie Williams and more surprise guests. Friday, June 4 from 7 - 9:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org or 337-233-7060.
33rd Annual Cajun Heartland State Fair. This 11-day fair is produced by an innovative and insightful team of professionals who pride themselves on knowing the right mix of entertainment arranged to provide maximum enjoyment for all ages. The exciting entertainment line-up, ride specials, food, free attractions and family-oriented games make an outstanding summer experience. Tuesday to Sunday, June 1 - 6. Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Cajundome.com or 337-265-2104.
Concert for a Cure. This concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital features live performances with Wayne Toups, Wesley Dennis and the Chee Weez. The event will feature a live and silent auction, as well as food and a cash bar. This is a show for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $75. Sunday, June 27 from 2 - 8 p.m. Rock'n'Bowl de Lafayette, 905 Jefferson St, Lafayette. RockNBowl.com.
Creole Culture Day Symposium. Every year, Vermilionville celebrates the cultures of Acadiana that contributed so much to its unique folklife. On this day they recognize and honor the region’s Creole heritage. So much of the food, traditions, and music comes to the region from the Creole culture, and the Symposium will demonstrate and celebrate its many contributions to contemporary folklife. Saturday and Sunday, June 5 - 6. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road in Lafayette. Free admission. BayouVermilionDistrict.org or 337-233-4077.
June 1 - 29
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by
area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread
and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and
utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
June 5
Delcambre Seafood Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December, except July. Enjoy what's fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St., Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org or 800-884-6120 ext. 6
June 6
Bird on the Bayou Sidewalk Sunday
What: First Sunday of the month, except Easter Sunday. The antique and crafts market will have vendors set up outside the store with their crafts and items.
Where: Bird on the Bayou, 120 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Sunday from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Details: 337-339-2826
June 5 - 26
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown
locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
June 5 - 26
Le Jam à Vermilionville: Acoustic Sessions
What: The Saturday Jam Session Series is led by some of the area’s finest musicians. The free jam is held in the Performance Center of Vermilionville and is open to all skill levels – beginner to professional. Free admission is for the jam only and does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville's Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3:30 p.m.
Details: www.Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
June 12
Festival of Live Oaks
What: Donna Angelle, Louisiana Kids and Cajun Company Bank will be providing entertainment for people of all ages. The NIRD BBQ-Cook-Off will occur with the 1st annual Jr. BBQ-Cook-Off. There will be various kid and family activities, along with craft and sweet booths.
Where: New Iberia City Park, 300 Parkview Dr. New Iberia
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Details: 337-369-2337 or CityofNewIberia.com
Admission: Free
June 12
The Chee Weez
What: Enjoy an evening of live music, featuring rock and more.
Where: Rock‘n’Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 9 p.m.
Details: www.TheRocknBowl.com
Admission: $17
June 12
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: ArtWalk Lafayette occurs every second Saturday in Downtown Lafayette. The monthly event features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
June 14
Flag Day Ceremony
What: A ceremony honoring veterans and fallen soldiers.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St. New Iberia
When: Monday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: 337-367-0308
Admission: Free
June 16
Les Cadiens du Teche Dance
What: Dancing, Cajun music, food, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie at their monthly meeting (open to public) every third Wednesday of the month.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Wednesday, 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: 337-258-1876 or CajunFrenchMusic.org/New-Iberia
June 18
Teche Classic Movies
What: Enjoy this special showing of the classic Stephen Speilberg film “Raiders of the Lost Ark” starring Harrison Ford
Where: Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St. New Iberia
When: Friday from 7 - 9 p.m.
Details: 337-364-6114 or IPALTheater.com
Admission: $10
June 26
IPAL Presents “A Spark to Light the Dark”
What: Enjoy this cabaret performance from the Iberia Performing Arts League.
Where: Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St. New Iberia
When: Saturday from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: 337-364-6114 or IPALTheater.com
June 27
Stars & Stripes - A Musical Celebration
What: Enjoy this free patriotic concert by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and the Iberia Community Concert Band featuring patriotic and World War II era music to honor our veterans.
Where: Sugar Cane Festival Building, 601 Parkview Drive, New Iberia
When: Sunday from 3 - 4:30 p.m.
Details: 337-364-1603