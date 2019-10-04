3 stories our staff loves

Know the Signs I Page 11
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we spoke to three survivors. These ladies were gracious enough to share their real life experiences with us. It’s an inspiring and eye opening look into the signs and symptoms of breast cancer from those who lived it.
It’s Getting Spooky I Page 49
It’s time to brush off your scary stories, because Halloween is right around the corner! In Acadiana, you don’t have to look very far to find a batch of stories that will be sure to give you goosebumps! Find out what just might be the most haunted places in south Louisiana.
Sweet Tooth Season I Page 59
Ok, so, maybe every season is sweet tooth season, but it does seem like the fall brings with it a whole array of tasty treats. In an area world-renowned for its food, it’s no shocker we know how do desserts. Follow along on the sweetest food tour around.