3 Stories our Staff Loves for January

It's always next to impossible to choose a favorite story. However, each issue has a few stand out that select members of our staff just can't get enough of! These are our favorite January stories!
From Shore to Door
Page 12
With subscription and specialty gift boxes popping up in just about every theme imaginable, it’s time Louisiana got in on the fun. Delcambre’s Louisiana Direct Seafood Shop has launched a campaign to give the rest of the country access to Louisiana’s Gulf delicacies.
Don’t be Salty
Page 28
Add a dash of salt...to your wellness routine. For our health & wellness section we took a look at Acadiana’s first salt cave. This pink Himilayian atmosphere is the backdrop for the most recent trend in zen!
The Family That Cooks Together
Page 30
When we learned about a family who lives in three different cities but still finds a way to create a meal together once a month, we had to know more! Find out what they’ve learned from this unique tradition. Plus, they share one of their recipes with us in From Scratch.