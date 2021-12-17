Social Lights

New Iberia Police officers bow heads in prayer. The Iberia Veterans Association observes Veteran's Day in Bouligny Plaza on November 11, 2021. The Liberty Bell replica in the Bouligny Plaza monument rang for the first time. Lee Ball Photography
The colors are advanced. The Iberia Veterans Association observes Veteran's Day in Bouligny Plaza on November 11, 2021. The Liberty Bell replica in the Bouligny Plaza monument rang for the first time. Lee Ball Photography
Veterans stand to be recognized. The Iberia Veterans Association observes Veteran's Day in Bouligny Plaza on November 11, 2021. The Liberty Bell replica in the Bouligny Plaza monument rang for the first time. Lee Ball Photography
James Akers came dressed as Uncle Sam. The Iberia Veterans Association observes Veteran's Day in Bouligny Plaza on November 11, 2021. The Liberty Bell replica in the Bouligny Plaza monument rang for the first time. Lee Ball Photography
The Taste of the Teche was held at Bayou Teche Trading Company on November 18, 2021. Lee Ball Photography
The Iberia Veterans Association observes Veteran's Day in Bouligny Plaza on November 11, 2021. The Liberty Bell replica in the Bouligny Plaza monument rang for the first time. Lee Ball Photography
The large crowd applauds a balcony performance. Lee Ball Photography
Miguel Ochoa, from left, Daniel Palmintier and Brian Sanford perform from The Daily Iberian balcony as The Three Tenors. Lee Ball Photography
The Victory Belles from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans sing hits from the war era. Lee Ball Photography
The Westgate High School marching band takes part in Crossroads Jam with the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band. Lee Ball Photography
The Greatest Show was presented by students of Catholic High School. Lee Ball Photography
Kate Gulotta sings Broadway favorites from the Shadows-on-the-Teche balcony. Lee Ball Photography
Attendees applaud a Beneath the Balcony performance. Lee Ball Photography
The Bunk Johnson Brazz Band led a Second Line going from one balcony to the next balcony. Lee Ball Photography
The Daily Iberian’s first annual Taste of the Teche - Presented by Rouses Markets was held November 17 at Bayou Teche Trading Company in New Iberia -- much to the culinary delight of attendees.The event featured local cooks, chefs and restaurants offering samples of their own recipes featured in The Daily Iberian’s annual cookbook.
Blanco Exhibit Fundraiser Reception
Governor’s Mansion | Baton Rouge
A Kathleen Babineaux Blanco exhibit being planned for the Doc Voorhies extension of the Teche Museum has been keeping local organizers busy. In a recent fundraising campaign, an ambitious goal of $200k was met, thanks to contributions made by people from all over the state. Contributors who made a $5K or greater donation were invited to a reception at the Governor’s Mansion, and a great time was had by all.
Veterans Day Celebration
New Iberia | Bouligny Plaza
The Iberia Veterans Association observed Veterans Day in Bouligny Plaza on November 11, 2021. Korean War veteran Shelton Berard was recognized for his service as a Buffalo Soldier and for his contributions to the NASA’s space program. The Liberty Bell replica in the Bouligny Plaza monument was dedicated and rang for the first time.
Beneath the Balconies
New Iberia | Historic District
The 11th annual New Iberia Beneath the Balconies took place on Sunday, October 24 along the Historic District of Main Street in New Iberia. Live theatrical vignettes were performed from the balconies and in the street. The event was dedicated to the memory of Mac and Julie Stearns, who gave of themselves to the community. The event was presented by the Iberia Preservation Alliance and the New Iberia Main Street Program.