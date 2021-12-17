Quantcast

You have permission to edit this article.
Social Lights

Faces and places of Acadiana

Taste of the Teche

Bayou Teche Trading Co. | New Iberia

The Daily Iberian’s first annual Taste of the Teche - Presented by Rouses Markets was held November 17 at Bayou Teche Trading Company in New Iberia -- much to the culinary delight of attendees.The event featured local cooks, chefs and restaurants offering samples of their own recipes featured in The Daily Iberian’s annual cookbook.

Blanco Exhibit Fundraiser Reception

Governor’s Mansion | Baton Rouge

A Kathleen Babineaux Blanco exhibit being planned for the Doc Voorhies extension of the Teche Museum has been keeping local organizers busy. In a recent fundraising campaign, an ambitious goal of $200k was met, thanks to contributions made by people from all over the state. Contributors who made a $5K or greater donation were invited to a reception at the Governor’s Mansion, and a great time was had by all.

Veterans Day Celebration

New Iberia | Bouligny Plaza

The Iberia Veterans Association observed Veterans Day in Bouligny Plaza on November 11, 2021. Korean War veteran Shelton Berard was recognized for his service as a Buffalo Soldier and for his contributions to the NASA’s space program. The Liberty Bell replica in the Bouligny Plaza monument was dedicated and rang for the first time.

Beneath the Balconies

New Iberia | Historic District

The 11th annual New Iberia Beneath the Balconies took place on Sunday, October 24 along the Historic District of Main Street in New Iberia. Live theatrical vignettes were performed from the balconies and in the street. The event was dedicated to the memory of Mac and Julie Stearns, who gave of themselves to the community. The event was presented by the Iberia Preservation Alliance and the New Iberia Main Street Program.

