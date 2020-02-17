She picked the perfect date for a Louisiana sunset wedding

Brooke Langlinais Suire
Vendor Shoutouts:
Hair: Crystal Broussard
Makeup: Morgan Alexis Makeup Artistry, LLC
Florist: Life Forward Floral Design
Dress: A-Net’s Bridal Boutique
Location: Rip Van Winkle Gardens
DJ: Todd’s DJ Entertainment Services – Todd DuRouen
Wedding Cake: Crystal Weddings
Videographer: Genuine Collective Films
Photographer: KLC Photography and Quinton Charles Photography
What was your most unforgettable moment?
This is the hardest question. I remember every detail about the day so vividly. It was the greatest day, and it surpassed every expectation I had about what it would be like. I remember being at the end of the aisle looking in on everyone thinking: Wow, this is really MY wedding. The day I imagined since I was a little girl. All these people are here to see and celebrate us. It felt like a dream. The love we felt that day was immeasurable.
What advice did you receive when planning your wedding?
This is YOUR wedding. Don’t feel the need to do things out of obligation or be afraid to change things up because it’s “tradition.” I’m so grateful for this advice, because it took so much pressure off of what other people might think.
What did you love most about your wedding dress?
It was so me. I loved everything about it…the simplicity, the elegance, the lace, the little details. In the weeks leading up to the wedding I asked Nick, my husband, to describe what he thought it might look like. He accurately explained everything about it! What can I say…my man knows me.
When and where was your wedding, and how did it make your day stand out?
September 28th at 6:00 p.m. We could not have chosen a better time of the year to have a wedding at this location. Our ceremony overlooked Lake Peigneur at sunset. It was perfect Louisiana fall weather!