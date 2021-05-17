See the faces and places from four events that kept us busy this month.

Books Along The Teche Literary Festival - March 8, 2021
Books Along the Teche Literary Festival was held on the weekend of April 8, 2021 in downtown New Iberia. The festival offered a Book Fair of authors, a ULL academic symposium, seafood cooking demonstrations and live jazz.
The Bunk Johnson Brazz Band leads a Second Line around Shadows-on-the-Teche during Jazz It Up reception.
Louise Duhe, from left, Roberta Van Zandt Loflin and Jeanette Weiland talk at the authors Book Fair on Main Street.
Author Rickey Pittman sings during the authors Book Fair on Main Street.
Dominique Edmond, left, and his mother Hilda Edmond at the authors Book Fair on Main Street.
Author Ruth Davis was at the authors Book Fair as the French explorer LaSalle.
Shadows-On-The-Teche Plein Air 2021 Awards Ceremony - March 19, 2021
The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air 2021 awards ceremony was held on March 19, 2021 at the Shadows Visitor Center. The top awards were won by Phil Sandusky who was awarded Best of Show and Mary Smith who won Artist's Choice.
Eamon Burke, from left, Sarah Rito and Edmund Burke at Plein Air awards ceremony.
Artist Susan Knowlton of Florida, from left, and Charlie and Kathy Hardy of Lafayette.
Grace Slowik, left, and Dustin Lowe look at the work of Plein Air painters.
Artists Phil Sandusky of New Orleans, left, and Mary Smith of Townsend, Georgia. Sandusky won Best of Show and Smith won the Artist's Choice award.
Compton LaBauve, foreground, attends the Plein Air awards ceremony.
Shadows-On-The-Teche Wine Walk - March 27, 2021
The Shadows-on-the-Teche Wine Walk was held on March 27, 2021. Guests enjoyed a variety of wine and pairing tables on the grounds of the Shadows during a spring afternoon. Guests also voted for their Sugar Cane Festival Sugar Lumps table. The Best Booth Decoration award went to Lisa Lourd. Latter and Blum Realty sponsored the Wine Pull booth. Margaret Simon won a bottle of Silver Oak wine.
McGee Scott Realty wine and pairing table.
Winner of Best Wine and Pairing went to Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Sugar Lumps.
Shadows-on-the-Teche volunteers wine and pairing table.
Tallulah wine and pairing table.
Winner of Best Booth Decoration went to Lisa Lourd's table.
Symphony Sunday In The Park 2021- April 11, 2021
Symphony Sunday in the Park 2021 featured New York Broadway star Sal Viviano singing Sinatra to the music of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. The event was presented in City Park on April 11 by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association.
Children dance and play while the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra performs.
Acadiana Symphony Orchestra musicians perform in City Park.
Mary Thibodeaux and George Young won first place in the picnic decoration contest.
A standing ovation for Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.