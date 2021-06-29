See some of the things we discovered in Acadiana this month that make us smile.

Blue Dog Speaks
by George Rodrigue • $19.95
The Blue Dog created by George Rodrigue is one of the most recognizable images in the world of contemporary art. Steeped in the legends and Cajun myths of Rodrigue’s Louisiana upbringing, Blue Dog catapulted to world fame in the early 1990’s and has never looked back. Featured in high profile advertising companies (Absolut and Xerox) and on the TV show “Friends,” Blue Dog has been on an unprecedented journey from a single painting hung in Rodrigue’s gallery in New Orleans to an international pop icon.
This book includes 253 of Rodrigue’s Blue Dog artwork: 245 paintings and eight silk screens.
Book review presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621
106 E. Main Street, New Iberia
Artist: Bruci Gauthier
Medium: Clay Ceramic
Work: Ceramic with Mason Stain
Available at: Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery
Price: $45
Working from her studio in St. Martinville, Bruci Gauthier is most inspired by nature, capturing the delicate details of local flora and fauna to create the sculptural surfaces of her pottery. Her ceramic work is often unglazed, instead using a high-fire to preserve the beautiful, natural tones of the clay. She was first introduced to clay when she enrolled in a leisure learning pottery class in 1994 and has been devoting her energies to making pottery, as well as drawing, ever since. Today many of her pieces can be found at Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery in Lafayette. Visit louisianacrafts.org/artistdirectory/ bruci-gauthier for more information.
Artist: Paul Schexnayder
Medium: Acrylic on Wood
Work: Tea House
Available at: Paul Schexnayder Studio + Gallery
Price: $150
In a new series by prolific artist Paul Schexnayder, whimsical wooden “houses” evoke various themes that are sure to bring a smile to your face. From cuts of beef (“Porter House”) to a chicken and egg (“Hen House”), the folk images are painted with lots of personality in vivid acrylics. “Tea House” is just one of the 8”x15” works in this series, which is available at Schexnayder’s studio and gallery. The New Iberia native earned his Bachelor of Fine Art degree from Louisiana State University. He is an artist, author/ illustrator and art teacher, and he paints every day. Visit schex.com for more information on the artist and his work.
Artist: Rayo Brothers
Medium: Music
Work: Undead
Available at: therayobrothers.bandcamp.com
Price: $1
Setting their customary upbeat folk-rock energy against the backdrop of darker lyrics and imagery, Rayo Brothers’ new single “Undead” is the band’s second release with Nouveau Electric Records. Frontmen brothers Daniel and Jesse Reaux are joined by Lance Kelehan on drums, Jordan Ardoin on bass and Nikia Yung on violin for this song about love-sickness. The group, which first began performing at a songwriting competition
in Lafayette in 2012, has received growing accolades for their body of work and rollicking
live performances. Their new single, as well as established works, can be found at therayobrothers.bandcamp.com or on most music streaming services.