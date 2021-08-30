Recorded, carved, stitched and written -- all in Acadiana.

Jean Laffite Revealed
Unraveling One of America’s Longest-Running Mysteries
by Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough
Paperback: $20
As the subtitle suggests, this book provides a new perspective on the myths and legends encompassing the life of the notorious pirate Jean Laffite. The theory that Laffite faked his death in the early 1820s and re-entered the United States under an assumed name is well explored.
Beginning in New Orleans in 1805, the authors trace his rise to power as a privateer and smuggler in the Gulf, his involvement in the Battle of New Orleans, his flight to Galveston, and his eventual disappearance in the Caribbean. With stunning revelations, the authors pick up the trail from there – a trail no one knew existed until now. The tale follows Laffite’s subsequent journey across the south and eventually the end of his life in North Carolina in 1875. With ample research and documentation support, this book contradicts prevailing thought about the disappearance and death of Jean Laffite.
Review presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621 | 106 E. Main Street, New Iberia
KC JONES
Medium: Music
Work: Queen of the in Between
Available at: Most streaming platforms
In her long-awaited solo album debut, Lafayette artist KC Jones skillfully blends (and bends) genres to create a vibe that is both Cajun and Appalachian in sound and energy. Weaving together rock, country, retro and indie vibes, the artist explores intimate human struggles with personal growth, anxiety and heartache. When Jones moved to Lafayette from Appalachia, she immersed herself in the culture. Her debut album reflects that love for Acadiana and provides a segue for newer, progressive Cajun sounds.
KELLY GUIDRY
Medium: Sculpture
Work: White 3D Accordion
Available at: Pink Alligator
Price: $375
From his studio in Breaux Bridge, Kelly Guidry uses a chainsaw to begin carving intricate wooden sculptures from native cedar and cypress. He refers to his art form as “modern primitive” and sees it as a visual language. White 3D Accordion (6x6x14 inches) is one of several variations in his collection. It is a fine example of Guidry’s ability to pull together different pieces to tell one story. The patina, the whitewash, the wooden knobs and the rusted hardware all come together in perfect unison – his energy still evident in the rough cuts.
JENNY MELANSON
Medium: Fiber
Work: Picnic
Available at: San Souci Fine Crafts Gallery
Price: $50
As one of the newest artists showing at San Souci in Lafayette, Jenny Melanson has gained a quick and loyal following for her stitchwork art. She particularly loves the process of envisioning a scene then translating that idea into stitches. In Picnic, Melanson creates a delightful picnic scene, complete with pesky (stitched) ants marching in a row. As is the case with most of her art, the fabric she stitches onto is as much a part of the story
as the details – in this case a checkered picnic tablecloth helps tell the story.