30+ pics from Stars of Style Gala

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Fair & Festival’s 2019 Stars of Style Gala showcased 19 honorees. The premier fundraising event was geld at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. The 2019 Stars of Style featured Nannette Boureois, Mark Boyance, Mary Claire Burns, David D’Aquin, Colby Delahoussaye, Bridgette Delahoussaye, Stephanie Gonsoulin, Haley Guiberteau, Dr. Luke Jordan, Sherdell Landry, Eddie J. Lewis III, Naomi Maraist, Darla Montgomery, Coury Moss, Sarah Moss, Brittany Racheau, Dr. Nick Sorrel, Derrick Stoltz and Seth Viator. Acadiana Lifestyle partners with the Sugar Cane Festival Association to promote the fundraiser.
Social Lights