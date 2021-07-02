Not-to-miss events for July.

July 1 - 2
French Table - La Table Francaise
What: Whether you are a native French speaker looking for the opportunity
to put your linguistic skills to use, or a novice French speaker looking for a fun environment to practice, the French table is the perfect place to improve your level of understanding. Grab a cup of coffee and join in on the first Friday of each month for light conversation followed by a game of Pictionary en Français. The vocabulary has a new theme every month, so you will always learn something new. This French table is free to everyone and is for all levels and dialects of French speakers.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Fridays from 8:30 - 9:15 a.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233- 4077.
July 1 - 29
La Table Francaise (French Table)
What: Celebrate the Cajun culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: North Lewis Elementary, 109 W. Main St., New Iberia.
When: Thursdays at 8:30 a.m.
Details: 337-380-7420.
July 3
Delcambre Seafood Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events at Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat
Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St., Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Details: DelcambreMarket.org or 800- 884-6120 ext. 6
July 4
New Iberia Fourth of July Parade
What: Enjoy this Fourth of July parade followed by an Honor Guard ceremony along with harmony of patriotic music.
Where: Main Street, Downtown New Iberia.
When: Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: 337-367-0308.
July 4
Bird on the Bayou Sidewalk Sunday
What: First Sunday of the month except Easter Sunday. The antique and crafts market will have vendors set up outside the store with their crafts and items.
Where: Bird on the Bayou, 120 E. Main St., New Iberia.
When: Sunday from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Details: 337-339-2826
July 6 - 31
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia.
When: Every Tuesday and Saturday. Tues. 2:30 - 6 p.m., Sat. 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/ TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket. Admission: Free.
July 7 - 28
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia.
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
July 8 - 9
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre: Golden Girls Holiday Mystery
What: Dorothy Zwieback, Blanche Delovely, Rose Niblet and Sophia Tiparillo are throwing a Christmas party, and you’re all invited. Dorothy plans to take this opportunity to announce her engagement to smooth-talking ladies’ man Arthur Walters, but poor Arthur
is murdered. All of the Golden Gals are suspects, and they all have secrets. Will Lieutenant Caramba be able to solve the mystery?
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.
Details: AcadianaBigs.com/ MurderMystery
July 10
Envision Da Berry Flea Market
What: Envision da Berry hosts a monthly flea market featuring everything from gently used household items to local art. All proceeds benefit the annual Brown Sugar Music Festival. Where: Da Berry Fresh Market, 520 S. Hopkins, New Iberia.
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: 615-717-5706.
July 10
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: ArtWalk Lafayette occurs every second Saturday in Downtown Lafayette. The monthly event features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org.
July 18
Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band
What: Enjoy an evening of live Zydeco music and bowling.
Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
When: Saturday at 9 p.m.
Details: TheRocknBowl.com/Lafayette
Admission: $12
July 29
Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet
What: For the first time in almost a decade, the Chamber’s Annual Banquet will be hosted with the local business community to celebrate success and prepare for another year of progress for Iberia Parish. This year’s theme is “Rooted in Resiliency, which will be reflected by awards presented.
Where: Bayou Oaks Ballroom, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia.
When: Thursday, from 6 - 9 p.m.
Details: IberiaChamber.org or 337-364-1836.
4 things you should do
1 Uncle Sam’s Jam. Celebrate the return of this sixth annual Independence Day event that includes a massive fireworks display, local pop-up vendors and kids activities including face painting, an exotic animal encounter by Schoolhouse Safari Louisiana, a virtual reality experience by Planet VR, cold treats and more. There will also be live music from Julian Primeaux and his band, tunes by DJ RV plue Blue Monday Mission who will join the stage for a Fireworks Special. Sunday, July 4 from 5 - 9 p.m. Free. Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. SocialEntertainment.net.
2 Billy Childs. Billy Childs has emerged as one of the foremost American composers of his era, earning him the most distinctly American composer since Aaron Copeland. A native of Los Angeles, Childs grew up immersed in jazz, classical, and popular music influences. Childs has written and produced several recordings that have earned him two GRAMMY awards and five nominations.
Tuesday, July 6 from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
3 Youngsville Independence Day Celebration. This Fourth of July celebration features a spectacular fireworks display for residents to enjoy along with live music by DG & The Freetown Sound. The Youngsville Sports Complex baseball and soccer fields will be open for the public to view the fireworks show and will offer concessions. A live streaming of the fireworks will also be available through the City of Youngsville Facebook page.
Saturday, July 3 from 5 - 9 p.m. Sugar Mill Pond, Youngsville. Youngsville.us or 337-856-4181.
4 Robert “Bobby” Kelly. Lafayette Comedy presents comedian Robert “Bobby” Kelly, who’s comedy is deeply rooted his own life and relationships which makes it honest, abrasively funny, yet refreshingly vulnerable. He has been winning over audiences for years touring clubs, colleges and theaters, including repeat performances at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival. Friday and Saturday, July 9 - 10 at 8 & 10 p.m. Club 337, 1521 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. LafayetteComedy. com.