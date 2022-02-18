Mobile beverage carts are the life of the party; and the trend is heating up.
Two of Acadiana’s mobile bar carts, The Classy Chassis and Tapped Bayou, have been going places since we spoke with them last year. And there’s a new mobile beverage cart on the scene, The Louisiana Bean, serving up lattés and espressos for party-goers. We caught up with Christy Roy, Courtney Broussard and newcomer coffee brewer Shelby Schwing to see what drinks are on the menu for this season’s festivities.
The Classy Chassis Mobile Bar Co.
Jason and Christy Roy have been busy! Booked every weekend until June, the couple has added new options to their line-up, and their ideas don’t stop. Along with the OG cart, Floyd, the Petite Blanche has joined the crew. “She is our new addition,” Roy tells us. “She is tap only, and we do prosecco and pre-made cocktails. There are up to 130 cocktails in one tap, and we’ve done French 75s, Moscow mules and margaritas.” The couple has served at a slew of events such as garden parties, corporate socials and poolside gatherings. Petite Blanche is fully customizable, and party hosts can incorporate their signature signage or decorate her with a customizable neon sign and cascading garland.
The Roys also decided to get the men in on the festivities, offering a lounge rental area and, coming this year, a cigar bar. “Cigars have always been part of a man’s world, but women love to smoke cigars, too,” Roy explains. (So don’t let the men have all the fun, ladies!)
And one more companion to the party will be a champagne dress. “You can rent a girl wearing a champagne dress that holds up to seventy-five glasses of champagne. Her name is Evangeline, and she just adds that little something extra to your celebration.”
Tapped Bayou
Since we last chatted with Courtney Broussard, Tapped Bayou has been making its rounds. “Tapped Bayou has expanded its services by creating a sub-business, Louisiana Refrigerated Trailers,” Broussard shares. “We offer short or long term and emergency on-site refrigerated/freezer storage. We have worked with Raising Canes, Five Guys, Tabasco, Delta Downs, Buffalo Wild Wings and a host of caterers.”
The tap cart has a couple of weddings booked this year, but focuses more on corporate and social events. “Almost all celebrations have some sort of beverage need,” Broussard says. “Renting Tapped Bayou makes providing drinks a breeze.” Beverages are stored inside a controlled temperature unit, dispensed via kegs, which eliminates the need for trash bags, decreases serve time and serves consistent cocktails.
Customizing the bar cart is completely up to the renter. Tapped Bayou offers coordinating fringe garland to dress up the cart or a wooden arched backdrop panel customizable with vinyl. And as the only bar cart in Louisiana outfitted with a 32-inch flat screen TV, customers can personalize the screen from slide shows to showcasing their cultivated menu.
The Louisiana Bean
Relative newcomer to the mobile beverage industry is The Louisiana Bean. Shelby and Daniel Schwing began their mobile coffee cart in February of 2021. “Most of our drinks are espresso based,” Shelby tells us. “We have an espresso machine on our cart and provide a variety of flavoring syrups.” On the traditional espresso menu is latte, cappuccino, americano and chai latte. They also provide ice to turn any hot cup of joe into an cold delight.
The Louisiana Bean caters social or private events, from showers to corporate parties. “Teacher appreciation functions have been huge for us,” Schwing states. The couple participates in pop-ups at craft shows, sales at boutiques, and grand openings. Party hosts rent the coffee cart and choose two signature espresso drinks and three latte flavorings, like the seasonal peppermint mocha, spiced pumpkin or (fan favorite) snickerdoodle. Customers can customize the java bar to fit the theme of their event with floral and lighting decorations. “It’s completely up to our customers how they want to decorate,” says Schwing.
The coffee couple plans to open a coffee truck this month that will serve hot and iced coffees, as well as pastries.
Don’t miss out on the beverage cart trend for your next bash!