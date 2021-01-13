MIP Raevin Percle brings fun to her volunteer work

After the death of her mother, Raevin Percle found herself not knowing what to do with her time - having been a caregiver for so long. In 2013, she discovered, through volunteering, that “to be happy is good, but to be the reason someone else is happy is better.” It’s her mantra now. Like so many who volunteer their time, Raevin prefers being behind-the-scenes rather than having her efforts recognized.
You mentioned you just returned from helping at the Unexpected Pregnancy Center. Yes, I started volunteering there a year or two ago. I helped the Center with organizing an auction (which they’d never had) for their gala and really enjoyed it; I want to do more there. I was a single mother for 13 years and I couldn’t have done it without the help of my parents. So many women don’t have a support system.
Fundraisers seem to be your “thing;” have you organized them elsewhere? I was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help for over 50 years and volunteered for the past 12 years. I organized a fundraiser for the church in 2018 and they needed a Santa and it grew from there. I’ve helped with their galas and several receptions. A few months ago, we started attending St. Joseph’s Church in Loreauville where I hope to bring that fundraising energy.
As an alumnus of Mount Carmel, the school holds a special place in your heart. I became president of its alumni association years ago after helping organize a banquet for the 25th anniversary reunion in 2010. The attendance was over 200 people - students, nuns and teachers. I’ve been involved ever since. Mount Carmel students have a bond that we carry with us - I can’t explain it.
This past Christmas, COVID prevented you and your husband from doing something pretty amazing, that you did in 2019. That year, my husband dressed as Santa and I dressed as an elf, and in the span of two weeks, we went to several nursing homes, retirement homes and hospitals in New Iberia, Lafayette, Morgan City and Lake Charles, with toys for the kids and cheering up the elderly. We covered about 40 places– just volunteering. The best thing was seeing the older people get excited to take a photo with Santa. Kids expect to see Santa – but, adults don’t. In Lake Charles (where my husband’s from) a man in his 80s had never taken a photo with Santa in his life.
You definitely show us the fun side of volunteering. Oh, and I’ve danced with the “Sugar Lumps” for eight years. We travel around the state as official goodwill ambassadors for the Sugar Cane Festival. And, we volunteer much of our time at the FarmFest, an event originated by Sugar Lumps that kicks off the Sugar Cane Festival.
The Thing About Raevin
Little Known Talent: Black belt in martial arts
New Year’s Resolution: Get more involved in volunteering
Hobby: Hiking
Favorite Destination: Gatlinburg, Tennessee