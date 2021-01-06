MIP Pat Khale tells us what history means to her

As Executive Director of Shadows-on-the-Teche since 1997, Pat Kahle is seeking to create a greater awareness of what is, arguably, the backbone of tourism in New Iberia. Having been recognized among “Local Women Preserving History,” Kahle strives to keep preservation of the first National Trust for Historic Preservation site in the Gulf South truthful but in a new light for New Iberia residents and the thousands of out-of-town visitors.
You’ve done a great job drawing interest to The Shadows with public events like Beneath the Balconies, the annual crafts fair, Plein Air, Howl-o-Ween... Which is your favorite and why? The art competition, Plein Air, because it relates closely to the history of The Shadows. The last private owner, William Weeks Hall, studied art in Philadelphia for many years. And, I like that the event brings people from all over the country.
How do you plan to reach populations you haven’t reached as much? There is a section of the community that the site has nothing to offer to and we are trying to work with the Iberia African American Historical Society to rethink our site interpretation through events, education and programs to make sure they are more truthful and in keeping with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, who owns the Shadows. Their national campaign, “Telling the Full American History,” tries to capture history that’s not been written down.
How has this past year got you thinking differently about the role of preservation centers? The Shadows might evolve into a community resource center for collecting history and making research sources available as well as become a meeting place for workshops.
You wrote the book “Shadows-on-the-Teche: Preserving a Picture of the Life.” Why was this book important to do? It’s about personalizing and connecting people using the past. The Shadows has so many personal letters from people at the time. We were able to incorporate those excerpts to make the book authentic. It’s a well-documented book of The Shadows and a little of the community. I hope to write another, more in-depth book of the history of the area, building on that one.
What projects are underway from grant money? We currently have three: New interpretative signs will be installed in the garden this month. There will be a new exhibit in the visitor center this spring, and there will be a lecture series telling the full history that will hopefully be April through June. In the spring, we hope to hear whether we get a grant to convert part of The Shadows Visitor Center into a resource area to digitize family photos and collect that history, making it available to researchers, local and out of state.
The Thing About Pat
Favorite Cajun Food: Crawfish etouffée
Something many don’t know: Posed as a “tavern wench” in Colonial Williamsburg pub
Favorite U.S. Historical Building (other than Shadows): Colonial Williamsburg
Pets: 13 cats