MIP Ben LeBleu is hitting the high notes

If you’ve been to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia and enjoyed the choir, you’ve sampled the work of its music director Ben LeBleu. For the past four years, Ben has enriched the church’s sacred music program leading an ensemble of 18 to 20 singers and a separate Cantorum of seven professional vocalists, while also playing the organ at 11.a.m. Sunday mass.
What’s your musical background?
I’ve started playing the double bass at 12, then moved on to the piano. I studied with different musicians, namely Jeffrey Morse. I studied the organ and choral accompaniment with Charles Cole, the deputy organist with Westminster Cathedral in London.
What does music do for worship in liturgy?
It brings a tranquility that sets apart the sacred space from the noise and clamor of the world. In doing so, it raises our minds to God and the liturgy and helps us participate in a more meditative way.
How do you choose music to get a congregation singing?
I’ve tried to pick entrance and offertory hymns that people know and can sing along to – familiar pieces like “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.”
What have you done at St. Peter’s to enrich the sacred music program?
I do add new music where it fits best. We introduced a professional group of singers who perform at the 9 a.m. mass. I’ve also incorporated the chamber ensemble of violins, viola, and cello. Many people don’t know that the cello has the same tonality as the human voice.
Most memorable performance at St. Peter’s?
In 2018, the John Rutter arrangement of “O Holy Night” by the ensemble was beautiful. Anything by John Rutter with strings is beautiful.
What’s on your playlist now?
It’s a range from Mozart and classics to the Eagles. I also enjoy Country, Cajun, Opera – but, can’t do Heavy Metal.
Favorite piece to hear?
Mack Wilberg’s ”My Song in the Night.” It’s an American folk hymn and the message is about wandering away, finding grace and coming back.
Where else do you contribute your knowledge and talents?
I’m on the Symphony Committee for the Iberia Cultural Resources Association.