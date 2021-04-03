Meet the two local dancers who stepped up to model for this month’s fashion feature.

Dance is defined by Wikipedia as “an art form consisting of purposefully selected sequences of human movement.” As humans we make methodical moves each day, so if you think about it, we are inherently connected through the art of dance.
Clare Cook and Leigha Porter are two community leaders in the dance world. Their passion for the art has given children and adults the opportunity to develop and grow in their craft. Each of these women promote arts education within Acadiana advocating the benefits of creative outlets and the connectivity that dance has among us.
Leigha Porter
Porter, owner of F.I.R.E. Expressions Performing Arts Conservatory, was classically trained in ballet, modern, African and contemporary and for over 20 years has been a choreographer. She studied with New York’s Alvin Ailey under the prestigious Debbie Allen and minored in dance at University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She now teaches the youth of Lafayette the skills and discipline it takes to be a talented dancer. F.I.R.E. focuses mainly on classical and contemporary styles of dance and for the past eight years has been a place for African American children with a passion for dance to learn and train in their art. The company prides itself in instilling the love of all art forms in its students. They motivate students to express themselves through movement and guide them to become successful and well balanced in all aspects of their lives.
The conservatory performs twice a year and at Christmas time puts on the “Creole Nutcracker,” a magical rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” with a Louisiana twist and a dash of spice. Porter, along with Jazmyn Jones, created this original production to further expose Acadiana to the arts and to fund arts programs in the area. Porter’s hope is to show the benefits and importance of arts education.
Outside of her successful studio, Porter’s mission is to show the community how essential dance and all art forms are to the people of Acadiana. She has worked with hospice in a bereavement camp, bringing the joy of dance to grieving children allowing them to use dance as a coping mechanism for the loss of a loved one. She also teaches yoga and meditation classes to help adults relieve stress.
Porter is working with private and public schools so that all kids in Lafayette can have a chance to learn and express themselves not only through dance, but all art forms. “All kids should be exposed to the arts, regardless of where they go to school or the opportunities they have,” Porter says. “Dance is a part of life. We are connected through movement and everyone has a chance to move no matter if it’s socially, professionally or even non dancers. We are all movers, so dance is a universal language.”
Porter also spends time working with the Basin Arts. She describes the organization as “a container of creativity.” Basin Arts is a space where artists of all mediums can enhance their craft, get professional development, and showcase their work. At Basin Arts, dancers have a space to choreograph, teach a class, offer workshops and collaborate with other artists, such as actors and musicians to put on performances for the community.
Clare Cook
Clare Cook, founder and Director of Basin Arts describes the nonprofit as “a place where we offer youth classes for creative movement, but the focus is for adults. We have Pilates, movement fitness, yoga, dance fitness, up to professional modern and ballet level classes.”
“We even offer a professional dance company,” says the director. The Basin Dance Collective is a company of six to eight dancers who work on contract for the season. The dancers have weekly classes and rehearsals. “It’s a true part time job. The dancers put in 15 hours a week,” says Cook.
Cook grew up in Lafayette receiving her dance training from a local studio. She got her Master’s in Fine Arts at NYU in New York City and has run the gamut when it comes to the arts. “I have experience in musical theater and Broadway shows, but I mostly now choreograph contemporary and modern dance.”
Cook is a fervent advocate for bringing dance to Acadiana. Outside of Basin Arts, Cook is finding new opportunities to broaden the involvement of dance to citizens of Acadiana. She teaches movement classes to senior centers that focus on relationship building and body awareness. She is also working with Downtown Lafayette to offer free community outdoor movement classes for families and young children. Cook’s goal is to connect people through education and uplift them through exposure to movement.
“The arts is 200 percent my passion, and a major driver of my work in the community because dance is so present culturally and historically,” says the choreographer. She laments, “For a while there was no active presence where (a dancer) could progress, and so many children who studied dance had to leave. Now the industry is changing, shifting from major markets, like New York City or L.A.”
And Acadiana is becoming a hub for professional dance thanks to the phenomenal work and opportunities Porter and Cook provide. Keep an eye out for these extraordinary ladies and the strides they are making. Check out www.basinartslafayette.com to find the next free community movement class and keep on moving.