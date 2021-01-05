Meet the two businesses who are bringing the party to your backyard

Roll aside food trucks; mobile bars are parking their way into Acadiana. Looking for the next cool way to set your event apart and the perfect Instagram-worthy photo-op? The mobile bar is the new fad sure to make your next event memorable and special. Originating in the rustic Nashville scene by a group of old bar owners, the mobile bar concept has been around for about six years. The main goal of most mobile bar owners is to provide a unique experience for a special event that brings loved ones and communities together. Whether assembled from an old horse trailer or a vintage airstream, the mobile bar is a stylish and fresh way to serve drinks at your next soiree. The possibilities are endless with a mobile bar, giving you the ability to set your own vibe with décor and signature cocktails. Typically sent with a licensed bartender, the mobile bar will provide mixers, barware, ice and décor. You will be given a list of the alcohol to purchase once you create and name your cocktails, then let the bar on wheels work its magic and set the mood.
Getting married in 2021? Rent a mobile bar and name your cocktails after your first date. Throwing a baby shower? Schedule a mobile bar to serve mimosas. Just want to get together with neighbors for an outside kid-friendly gathering? Book a mobile bar to serve wine, beer, and hot cocoa. There are two mobile bars in the Acadiana area waiting to pull up at your next event to sling drinks. Both professional and unique, they each offer a different experience. Deciding which one is right for your gathering will be the hardest decision you’ll have planning your party.
Tapped Ba-you
Tapped Ba-you was started by Courtney Broussard just this year. Born from the desire to continue in the hospitality business after being laid-off from her casino job due to Covid, Courtney took the chance and bought a custom-made tap trailer. The TAP-trailer comes with six taps attached to a temperature-controlled trailer and a detached whitewash bar with a steel top. Beer, wine and pre-batched cocktails are among the popular choices to fill the kegs, but non-alcoholic beverages can also be tapped. If six taps are too many for your party, Tapped Ba-you offers a three-tap stationary wooden keg system. When customizing the trailer, Courtney’s main request was that she wanted to be able to offer a TV for football season. On top of offering a viewing of the Ragin Cajuns at a wedding, clients can use the TV to showcase their signature cocktails or use it for a sentimental slideshow.
And if you think Covid has slowed down this mini roll-up saloon, think again. Courtney offers her trailer as a full-service tap bar, licensed bartender provided, or you can rent the trailer to store your beverages and self-pour your own drinks. Tapped Ba-you has also marketed seasonal packages to warm up those cold temps. This quaint little bar on wheels has hosted kid friendly themed cookie decorating parties while serving up a hot cocoa bar with all the fixings. The TAP-trailer also offers mimosa bar services for baby and bridal showers and even kids’ birthday parties- beer and wine for mom and dad, and cokes for the kiddos.
The Classy Chassis
Jason and Christy Roy, owners of The Classy Chassis (pronounced cha-see, rhymes with classy), had a whirlwind romance which turned into a business on wheels. Married in 2019 at Festival International, they wanted to find something to do together that they could both be a part of. They attended Swig, a mobile bar convention in Nashville, and fell in love with the concept of horse trailers turned mobile bars. They purchased a horse trailer and hired contractors to transform the horse trailer into their dream bar on wheels. Thus, Floyd, the mobile bar, was born. The couple learned all they could about cocktails and how to run to a bar, as neither had prior experience. They were ready to launch the Classy Chassis in March of 2020, when the unexpected pandemic happened. Christy had to close her hairdressing business of 30 years and Jason lost his graphic designer job. So, with no other option, they decided to move forward with their business as planned. They started hosting “small gatherings” where people, mostly in neighborhoods, could rent Floyd and have a socially distanced gathering while sipping on handcrafted cocktails. The Roy’s had spent the previous summer honing their mixology skills and perfecting their menu, so to offer this service in such an unprecedented time to people who needed to just be around other people was a perfect beginning to their adventure.
For your next event, The Classy Chassis will help you curate mouthwatering cocktails, which you can custom name, and after creating a shopping list for you, they will provide the classy barware, homemade local mixers and professional bartenders. They have partnered up with local farmers to use their fruits, vegetables and edible flowers to ensure the freshest ingredients for their cocktails. This classy transportable bar offers unique packages for weddings, corporate events, pop-up events, block parties and small gatherings. You can also choose from theme packages, like “speakeasy” or “tiki” and correlate your cocktails and party décor.
Your Next Event
If you are getting married, your child is turning two, or if you are celebrating a monumental anniversary, book a boozy mobile bar. Even realtors are getting in on the action and serving mobile cocktails at open houses. If you are envisioning something different and full of character Tapped Ba-you or The Classy Chassis should be on you party planning to-do list. The photo-worthy mobile bar will create a stunning visual sure to wet your guests’ palette. The rustic and elegant addition of a one-of-a-kind mobile bar will leave an unforgettable impression and have friends and family reminiscing about it for years to come.
Get in Touch
Tapped Ba-you
337.967.5126
The Classy Chassis
337.852.4204