Meet Stacey Dempsey - the MIPS honoree who you voted for to be on our January cover

Years ago, Stacey Dempsey spotted a picture of a cake in the shape of a Jeep that inspired her to try and replicate it for her son’s second birthday. She’d never baked before, but it turned out so well that it sparked something in her: a talent she never knew she had. “It’s important to try new things because you never know what might come from it,” says the New Iberia native. As a Christmas gift, her husband gave her a six-weeks cake decorating course. She opened The Frosted Apron in 2017, and has turned the art of cake décor into a passion for sharing and helping children – and adults - find their creative sides.
Your business seems as much about making memories as it is about cake decorating. When kids decorate a cake, there’s a feeling of pride and they remember that. My do-it-yourself Christmas Decorating Kit (complete with the ready-made cake) was an idea that stemmed from people having to stay home because of COVID. I wanted to provide an activity that the family could do together. It’s important for families to make memories so they’ll look back and remember the good times – especially last year.
So, we’re told you’ve donated well over 1,000 hours of your time working free events in New Iberia and the surrounding area. (She laughs) I just enjoy teaching kids - and adults - how to find their creative sides in schools, at library workshops, fundraising events and decorating with the residents at nursing homes. I had fun co-hosting a small community event to help raise money for Iberia’s Habitat for Humanity. Last year there was a Christmas party for about 100 students from lower-income homes; I couldn’t be there, so I donated the supplies the children would need to decorate their own Christmas reindeer cupcakes.
What was one of your most rewarding moments in working with kids? Last Christmas, the mother of a girl who attended one of my decorating workshops sent me photos of a cake the teen had made. She said her daughter was making all the desserts for Christmas and she thanked me for teaching her how to decorate, saying that it helped her come out of her shell and gave her confidence.
Because of COVID’s social distancing restrictions, you closed your small shop at the end of last year. Are you continuing your work? Yes! I’m hosting free online cake decorating competitions for kids and adults from home. I call it “The Battle of the Spatulas.” Hundreds have participated by voting online - one person from out of the country entered! Meanwhile, I’m looking for a larger space.
The Thing about Stacey:
Little Known Talent: Pretty good fisher
Few people know: She’s quiet and shy
Favorite Cake: Chocolate with peanut butter icing
Favorite cooking show: Kids Baking Championship