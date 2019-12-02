Meet one of our Advisory Board members

Karen Bonin is the Principal of St. Edward School - she is also a member of our advisory board. The New Iberia native enjoys being on the board as much as we enjoy having her, because as she says, it’s reminiscent of her days in journalism school. Her hobbies are all things cookies, ice cream and pandas. Karen admits she has a hidden talent for finding four-leaf clovers. She lives by the words “To whom much has been given, much will be expected.” Her favorite Acadiana tradition is Cajun dancing. If someone had one day to spend in the area she would tell them to go to her parents and enjoy the grounds of Antique Rose Ville.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout