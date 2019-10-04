Meet advisory board member Angela Cestia

We consider Angela Cestia a part of the Acadiana Lifestyle family, but...her actual family is her husband Burt Cestia III and their three children Lauren, Meredith and Sam. Her hobbies are spending time with her family and friends, especially while doing outdoor activities or traveling. Angela also loves a good book - her favorite being “On Fire” by John O’Leary. Her wish for the community is to continue to see growth in new businesses and she hopes to see that trend continue. She wishes more young families would see all the area has to offer. If someone had one day to spend in Acadiana, Angela would tell them to go to a crawfish boil with a big Cajun family. As she says, “There is no better way to know what our area is all about!”
