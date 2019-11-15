4 Louisiana breweries you’ll love

Bayou Teche Brewing
Brewed and bottled "right here on the Bayou," Bayou Teche Brewing features beers like the ever-popular smooth ale named Cinco De Bayou or the Acadie French farmhouse ale. If you're feeling like a Ragin' Cajun tailgating evening, grab a six-pack of the first officially licensed college beer aptly named the Ragin' Cajun. Bayou Teche Brewing is also available for tours and events each week so check their Facebook frequently for the schedule!
Parish Brewing
Founded in 2008 and located in Broussard, Parish Brewing is the second largest brewery in the state, employing 24 locals at their brewery. Though they are best known for their Canebreak brew, locals have come to love their Envie pale ale and their Reve coffee stout. Parish Brewing lives by a "we do things our way" mantra and looks to innovation in the industry for the future of brewing.
Tin Roof Brewing
The brainchild of two childhood friends, Charles Caldwell and William McGehee, Tin Roof Brewing was created after the two saw a need for more craft beer in South Louisiana. Deciding to put their careers aside, the friends, then a banker and lawyer, looked to make their dreams of owning a brewery a reality. Today, Tin Roof Brewing creates over five different delicious brews in their taproom.
Crying Eagle Brewing
If you haven't taken a trip to the Crying Eagle Brewery, now is the time. Named for Calcasieu Parish, their popular brew the Louisiana Lager is as smooth and unexpected as Louisiana itself. Located in Lake Charles, the brewery should be a stop on any cool evening. Feeling a little more bubbly? Try out their beer-mosa for a fun twist on the traditional drink.