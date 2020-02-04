5 Local Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Stuck in a gift-buying rut? Not sure what to gifts to buy your partner for Valentine’s Day? For this Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up some fun, local experiences to give the man in your life on the loveliest day of the year!
1. Rock Climbing Gift Certificate, Southern Stone Indoor Climbing, $16, www.climblaf.com
2. Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Fudge It!, $18, www.fudgeitdesserts.com
3. Handcrafted Coffee Mugs, Lianne Ceramics, $40, laffylianneceramics@gmail.com
4. Cooking Classes, the Kitchenary, $50, www.thekitchenary.net
5. Therapeutic Massage, Hope Spa, $50, www.hopespaaveda.com