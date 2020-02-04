Quantcast
On Trend

5 Local Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Local gifts of love

Stuck in a gift-buying rut? Not sure what to gifts to buy your partner for Valentine’s Day? For this Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up some fun, local experiences to give the man in your life on the loveliest day of the year!

Rock Climbing

1. Rock Climbing Gift Certificate, Southern Stone Indoor Climbing, $16, www.climblaf.com

2A23 Fudge It.jpg

2. Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Fudge It!, $18, www.fudgeitdesserts.com

2A23 Lianne Ceramics.png

3. Handcrafted Coffee Mugs, Lianne Ceramics, $40, laffylianneceramics@gmail.com

Cooking Class
Buy Now

4. Cooking Classes, the Kitchenary, $50, www.thekitchenary.net

Massage
Buy Now

5. Therapeutic Massage, Hope Spa, $50, www.hopespaaveda.com

Tags

Load comments