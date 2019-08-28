Local art you’ll love

The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea
By Jack E. Davis
Available at Books Along the Teche
The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea is a 608 comprehensive and engaging narrative of the history of the Gulf of Mexico. The evolving of this vast ecosystem in all its diversity is chronologically portrayed in this uniquely written story. This stunning book is available at Books Along the Teche in paperback for $17.95 and in hardcover for $29.95.
LOVE DROUGHT
Emily Ortego
Available wherever you download music on August 23
Originally from Opelousas, Ortego got the green light from not only one, but all three American Idol judges during her on-screen audition. We’re sure her new album’s first single, “Love Drought” is sure to capture just as many hearts as her audition did. With an intimate and melodious voice, Ortego’s lyrical glow is downright infectious to every listener. Look for her full album to drop in September, just in time for Ortego to start her junior year of college at UL Lafayette.
THE MERMAIDS OF NEW ORLEANS
Sally Asher; Illustrations by Melissa Vandiver
Available at UL Press - $20
Did you know Mermaids reside in the Mississippi river? “The Mermaids of New Orleans” adorably tells the tale of New Orleans style mermaids who, like most mermaids, can only come ashore for one day a year when their not having parties of their own. In these mermaids cases, their one day ashore is none other than Mardi Gras day. This book is a treat for all mermaid and Fat Tuesday lovers in your life.
PAULA’S PAINTBRUSH
Paula Collie Billeaudeau
Available at Bayou Art Co-Op
Paula Billeaudeau calls herself “paintbrush obsessed” if this talented local artist isn’t painting, she’s planning her next venture a new colorful land. Featured primarily at the Bayou Art Co-Op, the self-taught Billeaudeau happily journeyed into the world of painting some 43 years ago. Today her artwork brings to life the Cajun world around her in stunning ways. Be sure to check out even more of her creations hanging in the Bayou Art Co-Op!