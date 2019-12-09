How this Airstream became a mobile cigar lounge (plus how you can rent it!)

Ten years from now, we’re going to look back and laugh at all the driving we did to make our purchases. Given that convenience has become such a motivator for consumers, mobile units are becoming increasingly popular. These businesses are among the many that have come to realize if they want our business, they need to enhance our convenience - in every facet of our lives.
(Hint for those interested: second hand ambulances.)
Smoking Hot Wheels
Johnny Johnson had just retired from working in sales at Baker Hughes when he decided to purchase a 1972 Airstream that he originally planned to use for traveling with his wife. But plans changed when he followed an idea to turn a love of cigars into a business.
It took a year to totally renovate the Airstream into the mobile cigar lounge, known as Smoke n’ Section, that was the first of its kind in Louisiana. The 27-foot long trailer fits 15 people comfortably and features leather seating, mahogany woodwork, a 55” curved TV, two refrigerators and a small, but opulent bar. (Patrons can bring their own alcohol.) The lounge is equipped with an Aristocrat humidor stocked with 31 different brand cigars. The climate-controlled environment has a ventilation system to whisk away smoke without leaving the slightest smell. To add to the ambiance, a sound bar pipes in music. Cigars, ranging from $5 to $15 are chosen from Cigar Aficionado’s Top 25 list each month.
With its cozy, rich surroundings, Smoke n’ Section has attracted both cigar aficionados and first-time smokers. At public events, Johnson says the lounge has piqued the curiosity of women who are surprised by the well-appointed interior. “Many ladies like the cigarillos flavored with Irish cream and white chocolate truffle. (Johnson lets me smell the pencil-thin cigar; I could have eaten it.)
The Smoke n’ Section is a big hit at parties and wedding receptions alike; it’s been rented for golf tournaments, music festivals, UL baseball and football tournaments. On many Saturdays, you’ll find the Airstream at Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville.
There is a $100 set up fee for events within a 50-mile radius of Lafayette, plus a minimum of $300 in cigar sales, so larger groups make the rental more feasible. Johnson will take the cigar lounge anywhere in Louisiana, adding mileage to the fee.