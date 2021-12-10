Quantcast

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday Gift Guide - Part 2

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

                                       Christmas Gift Guide 

[Designs from the Shoreline]

Coastal Grit Designs are derived from Grit and grace, inspired by the colors of the ocean and the beauty that lies within it. Gift Certificates Available.

EMILY KATHERINE BOUTIQUE

Bayou Landing Shopping Center

1000 Parkview Drive, Ste. 23

New Iberia - 337-321-9120

emilykatherineboutique.com

[Baskets of Joy]

Breaux’s Flowers may be New Iberia’s one-stop boutique for floral arrangements, religious gifts and friendly, prompt service – but this holiday season, this florist is also Gift Basket Central! Breaux’s Flowers fills its festive gift baskets to the brim with the finest products, including a variety of Godiva and Ghirardelli chocolates and caramels, Cheryl’s Cookies, and Italian Crunchy Cookies. Stop by or call today to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

BREAUX'S FLOWERS

1212 Center St. - New Iberia

337-364-6467

breauxsflowers.com

[Tee-Riffic Gifts]

American made tees by Howitzer, a brand that supports American Heroes.

GULOTTAS

916 S. Lewis Street - New Iberia

337-364-4149

[Super Cigars]

For the cigar smokers on your gift list, be sure to make a stop at Black Dog Cigar, located on Main St. in Downtown New iberia. You’ll find a huge selection of fine cigars and accessories. And if you need assistance, Ken Munnerlyn, owner, will be happy to help you make the perfect selection.

BLACK DOG CIGAR

234 W. Main St.

Downtown New Iberia

337-366-5321

[We’re More Than Just Flowers]

At C’est Jolie Flowers in St. Martinville, you’re going to find so much more than flowers. And you’ll see that as soon as you walk through the doors. They have a great selection of gift ideas including home fragrances, home and holiday decor’ and purses, purses, purses! Available in every shape, size and style. Stop in today!

C’EST JOLIE FLOWERS

203 E. Bridge St. - St. Martinville

337-394-6132

cestjolieflowers.com

[Hot Gifts]

Mr. Heater Original Tank Top Heaters are a great source for economical heat from sporting events to camping and have been the top choice for decades. Available as single, double and triple.

LASSALLE GAS CO., INC

Corner of Dale & Eden - New Iberia

337-364-4558

[Cajun Cookware]

For the cooks on your gift list, be sure to visit Fremin’s Food. They have a huge selection of cookware including cast iron, stainless and enamel covered pots, outdoor cooking burners and more! Gift cards are also available. Stop in today or visit their website at www.fremins.com.

FREMIN'S FOOD

Admiral Doyle Drive & Jefferson Island Road

New Iberia

337-365-6657

[Sweet Sensations]

Be the hit of your holiday gatherings with a scrumptious cake or an assortment of decadent cupcakes from Guidry’s Cake Shop. The original technique of this food art is still done in a timeless fashion that hasn’t compromised the quality of their product for 100 years.

GUIDRY'S CAKE SHOP

221 W Main St. - New Iberia

337-369-6489

guidryscakes@gmail.com

[Lift Their Spirits]

When you’re looking for quality furniture, look no further than Foti Furniture where you’ll find a huge selection of recliners in a large array of colors and fabrics, including Power Lift Chairs. Ask about interest free financing.

FOTI FURNITURE

1302 E. Admiral Doyle Drive

New Iberia

337-369-7082

Foti-furniture.com

[What’s TRENZing]

In addition to getting your gifts monogrammed, browse through the store and check out their selection of gift ideas including hoodies, hats and more. Jenz Trenz also offers a line of hand-poured, pure soy candles, Louisiana Lovin’. Jen and her staff are ready to assist you with finding that perfect gift.

JENZ TRENZ CLINICAL MED SUPPLY

615 S. Lewis St. - New Iberia

337-367-7427

jenztrenzdesigns@yahoo.com

[Relaxation]

A Gift Certificate from Spa Almaz is the perfect gift for anyone on Santa’s list. Treat your special someone, or yourself, to a calming massage, body treatment, renewing facial, manicure or pedicure. Gift Certificates are available for any service, package, product or monetary amount and may be purchased online at spaalmaz.com.

SPA ALMAZ

1000 Parkview Dr., Ste. 14 - New Iberia

Bayou Landing Shopping Center

337-365-0190

[Built In Beverage Center]

Fit for the most discerning beer buff, soda lover or juice enthusiast, this center is equipped to carry a heavy load of beverages. Magic Appliances Plus offers a large selection of built-in and free-standing beverage centers. Stop by today and let them help select the perfect model for you.

MAGIC APPLIANCES PLUS

912 S. Lewis St. - New Iberia

337-367-8287 - 337-365-9569

[Wood Fired Perfection]

For the outdoor cook in your life, stop in and check out the line of Traeger Wood Fired Grills at New Iberia’s authorized Traeger Dealer, Fremin’s Furniture. This awesome grill is fantastic for baking, smoking, roasting, braising, grilling and BBQ! Taste the Traeger Difference!

FREMIN’S FURNITURE

Corner of Admiral Doyle Dr. & Jefferson Island Rd. - New Iberia

337-365-6657 - freminfurniture.com

[Candles and Accessories for the Well Appointed Home]

Make one of these Lux Holiday Candles your signature fragrance at home or use it as a special gift to friends and family. Add an extra air of seasonal elegance to any room with a fabulously scented holiday candle.

SWEET INTERIORS

220 W. Main St. - Downtown New Iberia

337-364-5222

sweetinteriorsllc.com or follow us on Facebook

Tags

Load comments