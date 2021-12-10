Holiday Gift Guide - Part 2

Christmas Gift Guide
[Designs from the Shoreline]
Coastal Grit Designs are derived from Grit and grace, inspired by the colors of the ocean and the beauty that lies within it. Gift Certificates Available.
EMILY KATHERINE BOUTIQUE
Bayou Landing Shopping Center
1000 Parkview Drive, Ste. 23
New Iberia - 337-321-9120
[Baskets of Joy]
Breaux’s Flowers may be New Iberia’s one-stop boutique for floral arrangements, religious gifts and friendly, prompt service – but this holiday season, this florist is also Gift Basket Central! Breaux’s Flowers fills its festive gift baskets to the brim with the finest products, including a variety of Godiva and Ghirardelli chocolates and caramels, Cheryl’s Cookies, and Italian Crunchy Cookies. Stop by or call today to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
BREAUX'S FLOWERS
1212 Center St. - New Iberia
337-364-6467
[Tee-Riffic Gifts]
American made tees by Howitzer, a brand that supports American Heroes.
GULOTTAS
916 S. Lewis Street - New Iberia
337-364-4149
[Super Cigars]
For the cigar smokers on your gift list, be sure to make a stop at Black Dog Cigar, located on Main St. in Downtown New iberia. You’ll find a huge selection of fine cigars and accessories. And if you need assistance, Ken Munnerlyn, owner, will be happy to help you make the perfect selection.
BLACK DOG CIGAR
234 W. Main St.
Downtown New Iberia
337-366-5321
[We’re More Than Just Flowers]
At C’est Jolie Flowers in St. Martinville, you’re going to find so much more than flowers. And you’ll see that as soon as you walk through the doors. They have a great selection of gift ideas including home fragrances, home and holiday decor’ and purses, purses, purses! Available in every shape, size and style. Stop in today!
C’EST JOLIE FLOWERS
203 E. Bridge St. - St. Martinville
337-394-6132
[Hot Gifts]
Mr. Heater Original Tank Top Heaters are a great source for economical heat from sporting events to camping and have been the top choice for decades. Available as single, double and triple.
LASSALLE GAS CO., INC
Corner of Dale & Eden - New Iberia
337-364-4558
[Cajun Cookware]
For the cooks on your gift list, be sure to visit Fremin’s Food. They have a huge selection of cookware including cast iron, stainless and enamel covered pots, outdoor cooking burners and more! Gift cards are also available. Stop in today or visit their website at www.fremins.com.
FREMIN'S FOOD
Admiral Doyle Drive & Jefferson Island Road
New Iberia
337-365-6657
[Sweet Sensations]
Be the hit of your holiday gatherings with a scrumptious cake or an assortment of decadent cupcakes from Guidry’s Cake Shop. The original technique of this food art is still done in a timeless fashion that hasn’t compromised the quality of their product for 100 years.
GUIDRY'S CAKE SHOP
221 W Main St. - New Iberia
337-369-6489
[Lift Their Spirits]
When you’re looking for quality furniture, look no further than Foti Furniture where you’ll find a huge selection of recliners in a large array of colors and fabrics, including Power Lift Chairs. Ask about interest free financing.
FOTI FURNITURE
1302 E. Admiral Doyle Drive
New Iberia
337-369-7082
[What’s TRENZing]
In addition to getting your gifts monogrammed, browse through the store and check out their selection of gift ideas including hoodies, hats and more. Jenz Trenz also offers a line of hand-poured, pure soy candles, Louisiana Lovin’. Jen and her staff are ready to assist you with finding that perfect gift.
JENZ TRENZ CLINICAL MED SUPPLY
615 S. Lewis St. - New Iberia
337-367-7427
[Relaxation]
A Gift Certificate from Spa Almaz is the perfect gift for anyone on Santa’s list. Treat your special someone, or yourself, to a calming massage, body treatment, renewing facial, manicure or pedicure. Gift Certificates are available for any service, package, product or monetary amount and may be purchased online at spaalmaz.com.
SPA ALMAZ
1000 Parkview Dr., Ste. 14 - New Iberia
Bayou Landing Shopping Center
337-365-0190
[Built In Beverage Center]
Fit for the most discerning beer buff, soda lover or juice enthusiast, this center is equipped to carry a heavy load of beverages. Magic Appliances Plus offers a large selection of built-in and free-standing beverage centers. Stop by today and let them help select the perfect model for you.
MAGIC APPLIANCES PLUS
912 S. Lewis St. - New Iberia
337-367-8287 - 337-365-9569
[Wood Fired Perfection]
For the outdoor cook in your life, stop in and check out the line of Traeger Wood Fired Grills at New Iberia’s authorized Traeger Dealer, Fremin’s Furniture. This awesome grill is fantastic for baking, smoking, roasting, braising, grilling and BBQ! Taste the Traeger Difference!
FREMIN’S FURNITURE
Corner of Admiral Doyle Dr. & Jefferson Island Rd. - New Iberia
337-365-6657 - freminfurniture.com
[Candles and Accessories for the Well Appointed Home]
Make one of these Lux Holiday Candles your signature fragrance at home or use it as a special gift to friends and family. Add an extra air of seasonal elegance to any room with a fabulously scented holiday candle.
SWEET INTERIORS
220 W. Main St. - Downtown New Iberia
337-364-5222
sweetinteriorsllc.com or follow us on Facebook