Go Where the Ghosts Are

As if the spookiness of T’Frere’s and tales of rougarou aren’t enough, Acadiana has a slew of other places that are rumored to be haunted – or at least frequented by eerie sounds and creepy legends. We found three spots in Acadiana that you might not have heard are haunted. If you can summon up the courage, why not go on your very own ghost pilgrimage this fall...or are ya chicken?
Bienvenue Manor in St. Martinville
Situated prominently under the moss-draped oaks of one of the oldest towns in Louisiana, this former B&B dates back to 1830. This home was the site of the grisly murder of a former innkeeper Isabel Robertson and her bedridden daughter Belle. The child was known to have used a handbell to summon help, and visitors to the B&B say they can hear it ringing in the night. Others vow they’ve seen objects move and lights flicker. Adding to the flavor of the story, one of the men convicted of the murders is said to have cursed the whole town before his hanging.
Harris Hall at ULL
Students and faculty won’t go on official record, but the rumors of this dormitory haunting have run wild for decades. Lore has it that in the 1960s a student named Lily was riding the elevator when it malfunctioned, and she plunged to her death – at exactly 11:46 p.m. Dorm residents claim Lily’s ghost is still around making trouble; every night at 11:46 (and at no other time), the elevator car drops suddenly from the third to the first floor, clanking and rattling as it goes, and ending with a loud boom. Friendly ghost or not, would you take this midnight ride?
Bayou Torture Bridge in Broussard
If you blink you’ll miss it, but keep a watchful eye crossing this tiny bridge, and you might just catch a glimpse of Mary Jane in her white prom dress. According to urban legend, she and her prom date stopped on the way to the dance to take in the scenery by the bridge, when her date suddently murdered her and threw her into the creek below. Believers say if you turn off your headlights on the bridge (nicknamed Mary Jane’s Bridge) she will appear at your window. Think you’re brave enough to check it out for yourself? Could be a spooky date night idea...sans the murder!