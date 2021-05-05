Get the scoop on what’s happening all month long in Acadiana.

May 1
Delcambre Seafood Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December, except July. Enjoy what's fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad Street, Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org or 800-884-6120, ext. 6
May 1 - 29
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience a harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by
area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread
and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and
utensils, birdhouses, garden benches, and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main Street, New Iberia.
When: Tuesdays from 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
May 2
Bird on the Bayou Sidewalk Sunday
What: First Sunday of the month, the antique and crafts market will have vendors set up outside the store with their crafts and items.
Where: Bird on the Bayou, 120 E. Main Street, New Iberia.
When: Sunday from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Details: 337-339-2826
May 2
May Sunday Brunch
What: This pedestrian-only event provides a safe, family-friendly way to enjoy a Sunday in Downtown Lafayette, with district pop-up shops, food and drink specials, a live DJ set, and more. To ensure the safety of the community and Sunday Brunch attendees, all COVID-19 protocols — including requiring masks, encouraging frequent handwashing, and following social distancing guidelines – will be enforced.
Where: 400 block of Jefferson Street, Downtown Lafayette
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
May 2 - 30
Cajun Dance From Scratch at TCA
What: Learn Cajun Dance from competitive dancer Ashley Dugas and enjoy five fun-filled Sunday mornings at the two-hour, five-week sessions of “Cajun Dance From Scratch” classes. Limited to 20 couples.*Masks required. No door sales, due to COVID-19 precautions.
Where: Teche Center for the Arts, 210 East Bridge Street, Breaux Bridge
When: Sundays from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Details: TecheCenterForTheArts.com
Admission: $200 per couple (couples only)
May 4
Lost My Gig – The Concert
What: At this special evening featuring Marc Broussard & Friends, 100% of ticket sales will benefit local musicians who apply for the third and final Lost My Gig Fundraiser. Tickets include bites by Central Pizza & Bar, an Art Auction by local artist Trent Oubre, sounds By DJ Digital, and a live concert by Marc Broussard. Special guest performances by Chubbie Carrier, Roddie Romero, Steve Adams, Lee Allen Zeno, Keith Blair, Ray Boudreaux, Julie Williams, Julian Primeaux, Sharona Thomas and Sarah Russo.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion Street, Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 6 p.m
Details: AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org
Admission: $97
May 5 - 26
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown
locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia.
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
May 8
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: ArtWalk Lafayette occurs every second Saturday in Downtown Lafayette. The monthly event features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums and sidewalks of Downtown Lafayette
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org.
May 13 - 16
Cruisin Cajun Country Cruise In
What: Cruise around Cajun Country with other car enthusiasts for fun, food, music and friendship, while spectators enjoy free car shows and entertainment. There will be tours, demonstrations and, of course, food!
Where: Ramada Conference Center, 2915 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Thursday through Saturday from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Details: 337-277-7220 or CruisinCajunCountry.com
May 15
Loyalty & Armed Forces Day Ceremony
What: A celebration of our armed forces and thanks for keeping us safe at home and abroad with flag ceremony and harmony of patriotic music.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main Street, New Iberia
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: 337-367-0308
May 17
The Lone Bellow
What: The Lone Bellow burst onto the scene with their self-titled debut in 2013. The Brooklyn-based band quickly became known for their transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performance — a reputation that earned them their rabid fan base.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion Street, Lafayette
When: Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org
May 17
An Evening Under the Stars with Zach Williams, Mac Powell & Cain
What: The critically acclaimed Drive-In Theater Tour series returns for an outdoor, socially-distanced pod seating concert. Tickets for the show will be sold in pods, with six fans admitted per pod.
Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Boulevard, Lafayette
When: Monday at 7 p.m.
Details: 337-265-2104 or Cajundome.com
May 21
Eric Adcock + Michael Juan Nunez
What: Abbeville meets Erath in the dynamic Grammy-nominated duo of Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez for the final Spring DTA! Show. Adcock is a Louisiana Roots / Rhythm & Blues pianist and songwriter who funnels inspiration he receives from living in South Louisiana into his songwriting and performances. Nunez, a singer-guitarist-songwriter, is known for music that taps into the heart of American southern culture.
Where: Downtown Alive! Facebook page
When: Friday at 6 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/DowntownAliveLFT
May 22
Bayou Side Run
What: Celebrate National Mental Health Awareness Month by joining Heart for Iberia for the first annual Bayou Side Run. Grab your person or persons and be “bayou” side as you race the streets of New Iberia raising mental health awareness and raising funds for the Iberia Mental Health Initiative.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 128 W. Main Street, New Iberia
When: Saturday from 8 - 11 a.m.
May 27 - June 6
32nd Annual Cajun Heartland State Fair
What: This is an 11-day fair produced by an innovative and insightful team of professionals priding themselves on knowing the right mix of entertainment arranged to provide maximum enjoyment for all ages. The ride specials, food, free attractions and family-oriented games make an outstanding summer experience. Truly, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the Cajun Heartland State Fair fairgrounds.
Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Boulevard, Lafayette
When: Thursday through Sunday at various times
Details: 337-265-2104 or Cajundome.com
May 31
Memorial Day Celebration
What: A celebration commemorating all of our fallen soldiers, with a flag ceremony, 21-gun salute and harmony of patriotic music.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main Street, New Iberia
When: Monday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: 337-367-0308