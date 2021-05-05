Quantcast

Upcoming Events

Get the scoop on what’s happening all month long in Acadiana.

The What, Where and When for May

May 1

Delcambre Seafood Market

What: First Saturday of the month from February to December, except July. Enjoy what's fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.

Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad Street, Delcambre

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Details: DelcambreMarket.org or 800-884-6120, ext. 6

May 1 - 29

Teche Area Farmers Market

What: Experience a harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by

area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread

and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and

utensils, birdhouses, garden benches, and much more.

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main Street, New Iberia.

When: Tuesdays from 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 - 11 a.m.

Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket

May 2

Bird on the Bayou Sidewalk Sunday

What: First Sunday of the month, the antique and crafts market will have vendors set up outside the store with their crafts and items.

Where: Bird on the Bayou, 120 E. Main Street, New Iberia.

When: Sunday from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Details: 337-339-2826

May 2

May Sunday Brunch

What: This pedestrian-only event provides a safe, family-friendly way to enjoy a Sunday in Downtown Lafayette, with district pop-up shops, food and drink specials, a live DJ set, and more. To ensure the safety of the community and Sunday Brunch attendees, all COVID-19 protocols — including requiring masks, encouraging frequent handwashing, and following social distancing guidelines – will be enforced.

Where: 400 block of Jefferson Street, Downtown Lafayette

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m

Details: DowntownLafayette.org

May 2 - 30

Cajun Dance From Scratch at TCA

What: Learn Cajun Dance from competitive dancer Ashley Dugas and enjoy five fun-filled Sunday mornings at the two-hour, five-week sessions of “Cajun Dance From Scratch” classes. Limited to 20 couples.*Masks required. No door sales, due to COVID-19 precautions.

Where: Teche Center for the Arts, 210 East Bridge Street, Breaux Bridge

When: Sundays from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Details: TecheCenterForTheArts.com

Admission: $200 per couple (couples only)

May 4

Lost My Gig – The Concert

What: At this special evening featuring Marc Broussard & Friends, 100% of ticket sales will benefit local musicians who apply for the third and final Lost My Gig Fundraiser. Tickets include bites by Central Pizza & Bar, an Art Auction by local artist Trent Oubre, sounds By DJ Digital, and a live concert by Marc Broussard. Special guest performances by Chubbie Carrier, Roddie Romero, Steve Adams, Lee Allen Zeno, Keith Blair, Ray Boudreaux, Julie Williams, Julian Primeaux, Sharona Thomas and Sarah Russo.

Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion Street, Lafayette

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m

Details: AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org

Admission: $97

May 5 - 26

GLC Farmers Market

What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown

locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.

Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia.

When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.

Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com

May 8

Second Saturday ArtWalk

What: ArtWalk Lafayette occurs every second Saturday in Downtown Lafayette. The monthly event features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums and sidewalks of Downtown Lafayette

Where: Downtown Lafayette

When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.

Details: DowntownLafayette.org.

May 13 - 16

Cruisin Cajun Country Cruise In

What: Cruise around Cajun Country with other car enthusiasts for fun, food, music and friendship, while spectators enjoy free car shows and entertainment. There will be tours, demonstrations and, of course, food!

Where: Ramada Conference Center, 2915 Hwy. 14, New Iberia

When: Thursday through Saturday from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Details: 337-277-7220 or CruisinCajunCountry.com

May 15

Loyalty & Armed Forces Day Ceremony

What: A celebration of our armed forces and thanks for keeping us safe at home and abroad with flag ceremony and harmony of patriotic music.

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main Street, New Iberia

When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.

Details: 337-367-0308

May 17

The Lone Bellow

What: The Lone Bellow burst onto the scene with their self-titled debut in 2013. The Brooklyn-based band quickly became known for their transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performance — a reputation that earned them their rabid fan base.

Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion Street, Lafayette

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Details: AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org

May 17

An Evening Under the Stars with Zach Williams, Mac Powell & Cain

What: The critically acclaimed Drive-In Theater Tour series returns for an outdoor, socially-distanced pod seating concert. Tickets for the show will be sold in pods, with six fans admitted per pod.

Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Boulevard, Lafayette

When: Monday at 7 p.m.

Details: 337-265-2104 or Cajundome.com

May 21

Eric Adcock + Michael Juan Nunez

What: Abbeville meets Erath in the dynamic Grammy-nominated duo of Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez for the final Spring DTA! Show. Adcock is a Louisiana Roots / Rhythm & Blues pianist and songwriter who funnels inspiration he receives from living in South Louisiana into his songwriting and performances. Nunez, a singer-guitarist-songwriter, is known for music that taps into the heart of American southern culture.

Where: Downtown Alive! Facebook page

When: Friday at 6 p.m.

Details: Facebook.com/DowntownAliveLFT

May 22

Bayou Side Run

What: Celebrate National Mental Health Awareness Month by joining Heart for Iberia for the first annual Bayou Side Run. Grab your person or persons and be “bayou” side as you race the streets of New Iberia raising mental health awareness and raising funds for the Iberia Mental Health Initiative.

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 128 W. Main Street, New Iberia

When: Saturday from 8 - 11 a.m.

Details: Runsignup.com/Race/LA/NewIberia/BayouSideFamilyFunRun

May 27 - June 6

32nd Annual Cajun Heartland State Fair

What: This is an 11-day fair produced by an innovative and insightful team of professionals priding themselves on knowing the right mix of entertainment arranged to provide maximum enjoyment for all ages. The ride specials, food, free attractions and family-oriented games make an outstanding summer experience. Truly, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the Cajun Heartland State Fair fairgrounds.

Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Boulevard, Lafayette

When: Thursday through Sunday at various times

Details: 337-265-2104 or Cajundome.com

May 31

Memorial Day Celebration

What: A celebration commemorating all of our fallen soldiers, with a flag ceremony, 21-gun salute and harmony of patriotic music.

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main Street, New Iberia

When: Monday from 6 - 8 p.m.

Details: 337-367-0308

