Find out what inspires his fashion choices

We turned to Facebook to ask for nominations for your favorite local style icons. People within the community who are always impeccably dressed and showcase a style all of their own.
Scott Saunier
1) Describe your style in three words -
Classic southern gentleman
2) When did fashion become important to you?
When I was about 26 years old. I realized that clothes represented who you were, and the way people view you.
3) Who is your celebrity fashion inspiration?
I'm a little older so I am not interested in trying to look 12, so Alan Arkin who is a cast member of the “Kominsky Method” TV show.
4) Who is your real-life fashion inspiration?
My wife and daughter.
5) How does Louisiana culture influence your style?
Southern living dictates that weather is very influential to dress code. Louisiana also offers a gambit of activities therefore our clothing is based heavily on the activity we are participating in.
6) What is your biggest fashion tip?
Don't be afraid to try different styles, and find someone who can give you good advice. Also dress in what is appropriate for you body style and is age appropriate.
7) What is your favorite accessory?
The tie and shoes. These two items can completely change the attitude and look of an outfit!