Find a familiar face in this month’s Social Lights. Maybe your own.

Spanish Gala
Sliman Theatre for the Performing Arts, New Iberia
Although April’s LAENI Spanish Festival was cancelled due to COVID concerns, its annual Spanish Gala went on as planned. Held at the Sliman on May 22, the fundraising event celebrated Nueva Iberia and its rich Spanish heritage. Local restaurants brought the gourmet food, and recording artist Keely Brenna provided the entertainment. Funds raised in ticket sales and through the event’s live and silent auctions will support the New Iberia and Alhaurin Student Exchange Program and the promotion of Spanish Heritage throughout the area.
Memorial Day Celebration
Bouligny Plaza, New Iberia
The Iberia Veterans Association held a Memorial Day observance commemorating fallen soldiers from the area. Held in New Iberia’s Bouligny Plaza on May 30, the moving celebration included a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute, prayer, proclamations and the harmony of patriotic music. The program culminated as attendees proceeded to the nearly complete Veterans Memorial at the bayouside of the Plaza.
Optimist Club Law Enforcement Recognition
Southern Comfort Inn & Suites, New Iberia
On June 2 members of the Optimist Club of New Iberia and citizens of the area gathered to honor the city’s outstanding law enforcement officers as part of the club’s Respect for the Law program. Selected by their commanding officers or supervisors, officers from the New Iberia Police Department, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana State Police– Troop I were recognized as representing the best in his or her service to the community.
Festival of Live Oaks
City Park, New Iberia
The New Iberia Recreation Department hosted its annual Festival of Live Oaks at New Iberia City Park on June 12. Donna Angelle, Louisiana Kids and Cajun Company Bank provided the entertainment, as participants enjoyed craft and sweets booths, pony rides, a petting zoo, health screenings and a barbeque cookoff.