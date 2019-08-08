2019 Fall Festival Guide

Delcambre Shrimp Festival
When: Wednesday - Sunday, Aug. 14 - 18
Where: Downtown Delcambre
Contact: 337-685-2653 or www.ShrimpFestival.net
Details: This festival honors the local shrimp harvest and the people who make it happen with a street fair, fais do do, Blessing of the Fleet, loads of shrimp dishes and live music by Chris Ardoin, Craig Morgan, Ryan Foret and more.
Le Cajun Music Awards & Festival
When: Thursday - Saturday, Aug. 15 - 17
Where: La Poussiere, Breaux Bridge & Rayne Civic Center, Rayne
Contact: 337-349-1969 or www.CajunFrenchMusic.org
Details: This event is often called the Grammy Awards of Cajun music and features a ceremony honoring the best in Cajun music and includes a two-day dance festival with award winning Cajun bands providing the music.
Gueydan Duck Festival
When: Thursday - Sunday, Aug. 22 - 25
Where: Duck Festival Park, 404 Dallas Guidry Road, Gueydan
Contact: 337-536-6456 or www.DuckFestival.org
Details: The town of Gueydan celebrates its long hunting heritage with dog trials, duck calls, hand carved decoys, parades, carnival rides and numerous duck-themed festivities along with top notch entertainment and delectable food.
Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival
When: Thursday - Monday, Aug. 29 - Sept. 2
Where: Downtown Historic District of Morgan City
Contact: 985-385-0703 or www.ShrimpAndPetroleum.org
Details: Each Labor Day weekend, Morgan City celebrates its decades-old tradition of stellar live music, parades and more as Louisiana’s oldest chartered harvest festival honors those who work in the state’s two cornerstone industries of shrimp and petroleum.
Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival
When: Saturday, Aug. 31
Where: Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas
Contact: 337-290-6048 or www.Zydeco.org
Details: The world’s largest Zydeco music festival celebrates the spicy culture of Louisiana Creoles by highlighting, documenting, preserving and enhancing their rich heritage, as well as spotlighting the talent of both seasoned and new Zydeco artists that have grown to encompass all avenues of the region's rich culture.
St. Martinville Kiwanis Club Pepper Festival
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: Magnolia Park, St. Martinville
Contact: www.Kiwanis.org
Details: This festival celebrates the central ingredient in nearly every Cajun and Creole dish in addition to raising much needed funds for select community projects by offering live music, barbecue cook off, 5K run, pepper-eating contest, exciting carnival rides, spicy food and more.
Sugar Cane Festival
When: Wednesday - Sunday, Sept. 25 - 29
Where: Bouligny Plaza, Downtown New Iberia
Contact: 337-369-9323 or www.HiSugar.org
Details: Celebrate the state’s enduring sugar harvest and the industry as a whole with fireworks, parades, street fair, live entertainment and more.
Festivals Acadiens et Creoles
When: Thursday - Sunday, Oct. 10 - 13
Where: Girard Park, Lafayette
Contact: www.FestivalsAcadiens.com
Details: Acadiana’s beloved festival of Cajun and Creole culture features five music stages along with the Chef’s demo stage, two children’s areas, the Bayou Food Festival and the LA Arts & Crafts Fair, the Tour des Atakapas race and a host of after-parties and events at surrounding venues.
World Championship Gumbo Cook Off
When: Saturday - Sunday, Oct. 12 - 13
Where: Bouligny Plaza, Downtown New Iberia
Contact: 337-364-1836 or www.IberiaChamber.org/Gumbo-Cookoff
Details: The largest and longest-running Gumbo Cookoff in the state welcomes locals and visitors to celebrate Cajun cuisine and music with 100 teams competing to call themselves “champions” with the best gumbo in the world.
International Rice Festival
When: Thursday - Sunday, Oct. 17 - 20
Where: Downtown Crowley
Contact: 337-783-3067 or www.RiceFestival.com
Details: Explore a bounty of rice-themed festivities including two parades, live music, a state-of-the-art carnival, rice and creole cooking contest, classic car shows, 5K rice festival run, international rice eating contest, fiddle and accordion contest, senior citizen’s ball, outdoor arts and crafts, a live rice threshing demonstration, the frog derby and more.
Boudin Cook-Off
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette
Contact: 337-993-2207 or www.BoudinCookoff.com
Details: Guests may compare boudin samples from across the state along with a daring boudin eating contest, a people’s choice award for the best boudin, live music, free fun jumps, face painting and contests with prizes.
Franklin Harvest Moon Festival
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: Downtown Franklin
Contact: 337-828-2555 or www.Cajuncost.com
Details: The Harvest Moon Festival began to encourage downtown shopping and support for local merchants. It was scheduled during October to celebrate the beginning of harvest season. The festival features live music, children’s activities, a classic car show vendors and special retail promotions.
Rougarou Fest
Date: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 - 27
Location: Downtown Houma
Admission: Free
Contact: www.RougarouFest.org or 985-580-7289
Details: This family-friendly festival has a spooky flair that celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana with food, drinks, live music, a costume contest, the Krewe Ga Rou Halloween Parade and lots of other activities.