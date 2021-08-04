Everything you need to know about what’s happening in August.

AUG.1
Bird on the Bayou Sidewalk Sunday
What: Antique and crafts market will have vendors set up outside the store with their crafts and items.
Where: Bird on the Bayou, 120 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: First Sunday of the month from 12:30-4:30p.m.
Details: 337-339-2826
AUG. 3-31
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/ TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
AUG. 5-26
New Iberia La Table Française (French Table)
What: Celebrate the Cajun culture and improve your French speaking skills, regardless of your level of French. Additionally enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world, as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: Victor's Cafeteria, New Iberia
When: Thursdays at 8:30 a.m.
Details: 337-380-7420
AUG. 7
Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December, except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St., Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org or 800-884-6120, ext. 6
AUG. 7-28
Le Jam à Vermilionville: Acoustic Sessions
What: The Jam is open to all skill levels – beginner to professional. The Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians and is open to both participants and those who just want to sit back and listen. Admission is FREE for the Jam only and does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1-3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
AUG. 12
Robert Cline Jr., with Tennessee Dixon
What: Enjoy live music along with food available for purchase from NUNU Culinary Collective.
Where: NUNU Arts and Culture Collective, 1510 Bayou Courtableau Hwy., Arnaudville
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: NuNu08122021.Eventbrite.com
Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
AUG. 14
La Table Kreyol
What: La Table Kreyol returns in-house to NUNU, where participants meet in person along with ZOOM participants. La Table Kreyol meets every second Saturday for discussion on various topics, spoken totally in the Kreyol language.
Where: NUNU Arts and Culture Collective, 1510 Bayou Courtableau Hwy., Arnaudville
When: Saturday from 2-4 p.m.
Details: NunuACCollective. HomesteadCloud.com
AUG. 14
Envision Da Berry Flea Market
What: Monthly flea market featuring everything from gently used household items to local art. All proceeds benefit the annual Brown Sugar Music Festival.
Where: Da Berry Fresh Market, 520 S. Hopkins, New Iberia
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: 615-717-5706
AUG. 14
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
AUG. 15
Acadian Culture Day
What: The annual Acadian Culture Day celebration will be back live and in person at Vermilionville this year, with music, food, presentations, demonstrations, and more to celebrate the history and contemporary culture of the Acadian people.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233- 4077
AUG. 18
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
AUG. 20
Eric Lindell
What: Enjoy an evening of live roots rock, blues and soul music and bowling.
Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Friday at 9 p.m.
Details: TheRocknBowl.com/Lafayette
Admission: $22
AUG. 26
St. Martin Parish Mega Trivia Game Night
What: This fun, team-spirited, parish-wide event of friendly game night competition will feature seven rounds of trivia with prizes for the top three winning teams. There will be a DJ (James Stelly), door prizes by Café Sydnie Mae and Buck and Johnny’s, delicious hot meal cooked onsite by Green’s Piggly Wiggly, plenty of adult beverages, a first-class silent/ live auction shopping experience led by Lindsey Fitzgerald, Isley art, laughs, fun and more.
Where: Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville
When: Thursday from 6-9:30 p.m.
Details: 337-344-7891
AUG. 24
Scott Mulvahill
What: Enjoy live music along with food available for purchase from NUNU Culinary Collective.
Where: NUNU Arts and Culture Collective, 1510 Bayou Courtableau Hwy., Arnaudville
When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: NuNu08242021.Eventbrite.com
Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
AUG. 28
La Table Française
What: Saint Luc French Immersion and Cultural Campus hosts La Table Française, a monthly, last Saturday, Francophone gathering at the Arnaudville Community Center. A cultural immersion experience where all French language, all French culture, is celebrated.
Where: Arnaudville Community Center, 291 Guidroz St, Arnaudville
When: Saturday from 9:30- 11:30 a.m.
Details: facebook.com/ StLucImmersion
4 things you should do:
1) IPAL Presents “The Music Man in Concert.” Patrons no-doubt recall, the Iberia Performing Arts League’s run of The Music Man was shut down after its opening weekend due to the pandemic. The expansion of the virus caused the return of the show to be put off indefinitely. But at last, it appears the long wait is over. The musical, re-dubbed “The Music Man in Concert,” will return for a single weekend. Thursday - Sunday, Aug. 19 - 22. 7 p.m. & 2 p.m. IPAL Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. General Admission is $20. 337-364-6114. IPALTheater.com.
2) Carlos Mencia. Lafayette Comedy presents comedian Carlos Mencia, who began his career doing stand-up on amateur night at the world-renowned comedy club Laugh Factory. He later showcased at The Comedy Store and became a regular, performing nightly. After he found success on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, Mencia was named “International Comedy Grand Champion” from Buscando Estrellas (the Latino version of Star Search). Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 - 7 at 6:30 & 8:30 p.m., Club 337, 1521 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. General Admission is $30. 337-298-4373. LafayetteComedy.com.
3) Harlem Globetrotters: The Spread Game Tour. The Harlem Globetrotters return to the Cajundome with the reimagined Spread Game tour featuring ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks that are only some of the thrill that you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game. Children under 2 are free. Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Sunday, Aug. 8. 2 p.m. Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. 337-265-2104. Cajundome.com.
4) Delcambre Shrimp Festival. Held on the third weekend of August (Wed-Sun), the Delcambre Shrimp Festival honors the shrimping industry with events, including a shrimp cook-off, queens’ pageants, fais-do-do’s, carnival rides, boat parade, food court and much more. Wednesday - Sunday, Aug. 18 - 22. 9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. Delcambre Shrimp Festival Grounds, 411 S. Richard St., Delcambre. 337-685-2653.