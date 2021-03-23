Everything you need to know about an upcoming wine tasting

In looking for things to do as we slowly re-enter society, Shadows-on-the-Teche offers its first Wine Walk - more like a wine stroll - in the lovely Shadows’ Gardens, Saturday, March 27 from 4-6 p.m. Guests will enjoy great wines as they walk around the centuries-old garden, canopied by live oaks, that was once the site for business entrepreneurs, politicians and soldiers during the Civil War. Shadows Marketing and Programs Director Jayd Buteaux gives us the highlights of the upcoming event.
How did this idea of a Wine Walk come about?
We’re always looking for ways to expose the Shadows to different audiences outside of the people who typically come to our events. We want to see new visitors and new followers to the Shadows program.
A similar event was seen successful, by a Shadows employee, in a Houston neighborhood as a way of paying for the constable fees. We have this beautiful garden and people don’t usually get to view it after hours.
What can attendees expect at this event?
Community members, from Iberia Parish, have graciously volunteered to host eight tables, each serving a specially-selected red or white wine from “West of the Teche,” as we say. That is, the wines originate from Texas, California, Oregon, Washington…the mid to far western states. Each booth will be decorated to a theme and also offer complimentary hors d'oeuvres that have been tried and tested with the chosen wines, over the last few months, to offer the perfect combination of taste and texture.
We’ll involve the guests by asking them to vote for “Best Wine & Pairing” and “Best Booth Decorations.”
During the wine walk, they can also participate in a Wine Pull where 25 tickets will be sold for the chance to win one of 25 bottles of wine.
The atmosphere should be wonderful. There will be live music and this will be taking place at one of the most beautiful times of the day and year in the Garden.
How much are tickets and how do I purchase them?
Tickets for the Wine Walk are $40 for one or $75 for two and can be purchased at ShadowsontheTeche.org or by calling 337-369-6446. With limited capacity, only 100 tickets will be sold. The first 75 people who buy a ticket will receive a keepsake glass donated by McGee Scott Realty.
How will proceeds be used?
The Shadows receives no federal, state, parish or city funding and is responsible for its own operating budget. So, we rely on events like this to support the Shadows in endeavors to educate the public on its local history. Specifically, there are two parish-wide education programs for first and third graders. The idea in this school partnership is to use sources like the historical Weeks family documents to give a local context to the curriculum standards of what the kids are learning. Proceeds will also fund lectures that are open to the public, including a spring series coming up, free of charge, on topics that are part of Shadows’ history, as well as other education-based events.
Will COVID precautions be taken?
Yes, for the safety of our attendees and volunteers, masks are required and social distancing will be implemented. That includes booths, which will also be spaced appropriately.
What else should I know in advance?
- Guests MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER to attend this event. Shadows personnel reserve the right to card individuals upon arrival and refuse entry with no refund to those under 21 years of age.
- Smoking is not allowed in the Shadows Gardens.
- Pets are not permitted on the grounds either.