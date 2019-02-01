Editor’s Column
We’ve Got A New Look
Well, what do you think? By now it should be pretty obvious that we’ve made some changes. I’ve been (not so subtly) hinting around about these changes for a while now. If I’m completely honest, this is long over due. It’s something that we’ve been talking about for longer than I’d like to admit. We know our audience deserves more innovative and dynamic story telling. But…change isn’t always easy, so it was slow to come. At the end of 2018, we were given the opportunity to rethink and redesign Acadiana Lifestyle, cover to cover, and we didn’t drag our feet.
I cannot wait to hear what you think. I hope you love the redesign as much as we do. This issue introduces a few new standing sections, like Travel Acadiana. In the coming months we’ll be unveiling even more new sections that will appear in each issue.
The timing just happened to work out this way, but I couldn’t imagine a better issue to reveal the redesign. The entire thing reads like one big celebration! There are so many beautiful and personal tales of love featured in these pages. We had a blast scouring through wedding photos and reading the details of how people met their spouses. We also decided to celebrate Mardi Gras all February long, which is perfect because Carnival season starts early for New Iberia.
Welcome to the new Acadiana Lifestyle!