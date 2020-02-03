Quantcast

Don’t miss a single parade - your complete Acadiana Mardi Gras guide

Fat Tuesday Guide

Eunice Parade
Friday, Feb. 14

Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade 

Downtown Lafayette

7 - 9 p.m.

www.KrewedeCanailles.com

Krewe de Canailles is a walking parade comprised of individual sub-krewes. Any group of people can pull together to create a krewe. The only rules are your floats have to be man-powered and your throws eco-friendly.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Carencro Mardi Gras Parade 

Downtown Carencro

11 a.m.

337-896-4147

www.CarencroParade.com 

This parade starts at Carencro High and ends by Carencro Community Center. 

Krewe des Chiens Parade for Dogs 

Downtown, Lafayette. 

2 p.m. 

www.ParadeforDogs.org 

This is a Mardi Gras event for the whole family. Join the fun and walk your dog in the parade. Costumes encouraged but not required. Open to all breeds, sizes and origins of dogs; $25 registration fee in advance; $35 day of parade.

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 

6:30 p.m. 

337-984-6522, 

www.RioLafayette.com

The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade is known for colorful floats, rocking bands and some of the best beads and throws in Acadiana. The Rio parade rolls each year two Saturdays before Mardi Gras and captures the attention and praise of more than 100,000 smiling spectators.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Scott Mardi Gras Parade 

Downtown Scott 

1 p.m.

337-269-5155

www.ScottSBA.org/Mardi-Gras 

This parade travels through the city with many throws, floats and family fun. The Begnaud House will be hosting a family friendly Jam session beginning at 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Krewe of Adonis Parade 

Downtown Morgan City 

7 p.m.

www.CajunCoast.com

The parade begins at the intersection of Brashear Ave. and Federal Ave. turning onto Onstead St. and continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Brashear onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St.

Friday - Tuesday

Feb. 21 - 25

Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette 

Cajun Field, Lafayette. 

800-346-1958.

www.GoMardiGras.com

Enjoy carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors and of course parades that roll through the festival grounds. 

Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration

Downtown Eunice 

337-457-7389 

www.Eunice-LA.com 

Throughout the weekend, experience the town’s rural traditions with jam sessions, street dances, cooking demos, Mardi Gras exhibits, Courir de Mardi Gras procession or “chicken run” and a special Liberty Theater show. A Lil' Mardi Gras run for children and teenagers is held Sunday as well as an old time boucherie.  

Saturday, Feb. 22

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade 

Downtown Lake Arthur 

2 p.m.

337-774-3675

www.LafayetteTravel.com 

 

Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade 

Downtown Lafayette

6:30 p.m.

800-346-1958

www.GoMardiGras.com 

Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds

Children's Parade 

Downtown Lafayette 

12:30 p.m.

800-346-1958

www.GoMardiGras.com 

The partial route is from the Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Boulevard. 

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade 

Downtown Youngsville 

11 a.m.

337-856-4181

www.Youngsville.us

This family friendly parade to celebrate Mardi Gras will run from the Public Works Building through to Fountainview Drive.

Sunset Mardi Gras Parade

Oak Tree Park, Sunset 

11 a.m.

337-322-5374

www.CajunTravel.com 

The town of the Sunset celebrates carnival season with beads, doubloons and live music. Local food vendors will be selling delicious, hot meals to keep you warm. Children’s activities, including face painting, will also be available along the parade route.

Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown Baldwin 

11 a.m.

www.CajunCoast.com 

The parade begins on Hwy. 182/Main St. at the Sager-Brown facility, continues down Hwy. 182/Main St., turns left onto Martin Luther King Blvd., turns right on Bollard St., ending at Baldwin Community Center on Bollard St. 

Saturday - Sunday

Feb. 22 - 23

Lil Nate’s L’Argent Trailride, Chicken Run & Parade 

Yambilee Arena, 1939 W Landry St., Opelousas. 

337-319-0639 

www.CajunTravel.com

It's a Mardi Gras weekend in Opelousas with parades, a chicken run, and zydeco headliners including Lil Nate, Chris Ardoin, Brian Jack, and Leon Chavis. 

Cypremort Point Parade 

Cypremort Point State Park, Hwy. 319.

1 p.m.

www.CajunCoast.com 

Krewe of Dionysius Parade 

Bayou Vista. 

2 p.m.

www.CajunCoast.com 

The parade will start at Gilmore proceed to John St., turn right onto Robichaux St., turn right onto Mount St., turn left onto Gilmore, turn right onto Hwy. 182 to Tournament Blvd. From Tournament Blvd., the parade will turn onto Fairview Dr. to Pattie Dr. ending at Berwick Junior High School. 2 p.m. CajunCoast.com.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras 

Eunice Rec Complex, 461 Sittig St., Eunice 

8 a.m.

337-457-7389

www.CajunTravel.com

This traditional rural Mardi Gras celebration is based on early begging rituals where riders donned in traditional costumes, masks and hats ride horseback from house to house soliciting “donations” of food items to culminate in a community wide gumbo. The run is held for children and teens ages 0-14. Admission is $15 per child.

Krewe of Galatea Parade 

Downtown Morgan City 

2 p.m.

www.CajunCoast.com  

The parade route will begin on Second St. under the LA. 182 bridge the Municipal Auditorium on Myrtle St. 

Newcomers Club Mardi Gras Festival. 

St. Martinville City Fairgrounds. 

2 - 10 p.m. 

337-380-6051

www.StMartinville.org 

Henderson Mardi Gras Parade 

12:30 p.m.

Downtown Henderson

www.MardiGrasLafayette.com

The parade starts at Picard’s Auto Parts on the Henderson Hwy. 352 ending at Hendry Guidry Park at the end of Amy St.

Monday, Feb. 24

Queen Evangeline's Parade 

Downtown Lafayette 

6 p.m.

800-346-1958 

www.GoMardiGras.com 

This newly combined parade consists of many men's and women's krewes. The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. 

Monday - Tuesday

Feb. 24 - 25

Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration 

Downtown Opelousas

Monday at 3 p.m.

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

337-948-6263 

www.CajunTravel.com

Get into the carnival spirit with live music Cajun and zydeco music, costume contests with prizes, parades and more. This event is dedicated to preserving and promoting the distinct Cajun and Creole roots that are traced back to the city’s rich history. 

Krewe of Amani Parade

Downtown Patterson 

2 p.m.

www.CajunCoast.com 

The parade begins at Patterson High School on Hwy. 182/Main St. and continues down Hwy. 182/Main St. to Place Norman Shopping Center. 

Tuesday

Feb. 25

King Gabriel's Parade 

Downtown Lafayette 

10 a.m.

800-346-1958 

www.GoMardiGras.com 

The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. 

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade

Downtown Lafayette 

1 p.m.

800-346-1958 

www.GoMardiGras.com 

The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds.

TownSquare Media Independent Parade 

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. 

2:30  p.m. 

337-237-1500 

www.GoMardiGras.com.

Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade 

Canal, MLK & Main St., Jeanerette. 

1 p.m. 

337-255-9539 

www.IberiaTravel.com

 

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade

Hwy. 90 E. at College Road, Jeanerette. 

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

337-365-8185

www.IberiaTravel.com

Enjoy a family-oriented Mardi Gras parade with floats, bands, dance groups, Mardi Gras royalty, Grand Marshal, elaborate and colorful costumes and tons of beads and throws.

Krewe of Coteau Mardi Gras Parade

Francis Romero Memorial Park & LA 88, Coteau 

1 p.m.

337-577-5099 

www.IberiaTravel.com

    

Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade 

Main Street, Loreauville 

2 p.m. 

337-229-6001

www.IberiaTravel.com 

 

Franklin Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown Franklin 

1 p.m.

www.CajunCoast.com 

The parade begins at Franklin Senior High School on Main St., proceeds east on Main St., making a U-turn and then continues onto Willow St. The parade then turns right onto Third St., disbanding at the end of Third St.

Krewe of Hephaestus Parade

Morgan City 

2 p.m.

www.CajunCoast.com 

The parade begins on the corner of Sixth and Sycamore St., proceeds on Sixth St. to Marguerite St. to Ninth St./Hwy. 70, to Clothilde, to Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 

3rd Annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration

Gossen Memorial Park, 206 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne

3 - 7 p.m.

337-334-2332

www.AcadiaTourism.org 

Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras (Folklife Festival)

Duson Avenue (Hwy 98), Downtown Iota 

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

337-523-6557

www.IotaMardiGras.com

Enjoy a young musicians tent, folk craft booths, food (mostly Cajun) and a great parade along with live Cajun & Zydeco bands.

Carnival d' Acadie (Mardi Gras)

Downtown Crowley

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

337-783-0821

www.Crowley-La.com 

The Heart of Cajun Prairie invites everyone to a Mardi Gras celebration “Rice City Style” on Fat Tuesday with live music, food, costume contests, carnival rides, parades and more. No ice chests on carnival grounds.

Mamou Mardi Gras

Downtown Mamou

337-468-3175

www.EvangelineChamber.com

Krewe Chic-A-La-Pie Mardi Gras Parade 

Downtown Kaplan 

2 p.m.

337-652-8463

www.Vermilion.org

Jennings Mardi Gras Festival & Parade 

Founder's Park, 341 N. Main St., Jennings. 

337-821-5532

4:30 p.m.

www.CityofJennings.com 

COURIRS

Saturday, Feb. 15

Mermentau Cove Courir de Mardi Gras de L'anse

1174 Lafosse Road, Morse

8 a.m.

www.AcadiaTourism.org 

This traditional, Cajun Mardi Gras run will roll down the back roads of Mermentau Cove, making several stops including private homes and Istre Cemetery. Then, finish off the day with a fais do-do and gumbo, which all are invited to attend.

 

Sunday, Feb. 16

Courir de Mardi Gras

Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.

337-233-4077

www.Vermilionville.org.

Enjoy an old-fashion Mardi Gras Run.  

Saturday, Feb. 22

Saddle Tramp Riding Club Children's Courir du Mardi Gras 

Saddle Tramp Clubhouse, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point

8:30 a.m.

877-783-2109

www.ChurchPointMardiGras.com

This Mardi Gras Run is for children ages 14 years and under. Admission is $10. No horses or alcohol allowed on children's Mardi Gras Run. The run begins at 10 a.m. followed by the Children's Courir de Mardi Gras Main Street Parade at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Courir de Mardi Gras in Church Point

Saddle Tramp Clubhouse, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point.

8 a.m.

337-684-2026

www.AcadiaTourism.org

Courir begins at 8 a.m. and ends downtown for a parade at 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

Lundi Gras Boucherie 

Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Eunice 

8 a.m.

337-457-2881 

www.CajunTravel.com

A community celebration that begins early in the morning with the butchering of the hog. The meat is then prepared for dishes such as boudin, boudin rouge, cracklin, backbone stew and ponce. Live music starts at 12 p.m. Free admission but tickets are needed for food.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Courir de Mardi Gras& Chicken Run

Northwest Community Center, 501 Samuel Drive, Eunice. 

7 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

337-580-3365

www.Eunice-La.com  

The Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday Run) is based on early begging rituals where riders go from house to house soliciting “donations” of food items to culminate in a community-wide gumbo. Registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Northwest Community Center and is required for the adult and youth chicken runs. 

BALLS

Saturday, Feb. 15

Imperial Mardi Gras Ball

Delta Grand Theatre, 120 S. Market St., Opelousas

7 p.m.

337-948-8004

www.CajunTravel.com

This event will take place in the historic Delta Grand Theatre along 120 S. Market Street. Doors open at 7 p.m., so come out in your best cocktail attire and Mardi Gras mask. Tickets can be purchased at Frank’s Poboys or Sebastien Dupre Fine Jewelry.

Rotary Club Mardi Gras Ball

Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville. 

337-394-2233 

www.StMartinville.org 

Tickets are $25.  

Friday - Saturday

Feb. 21 - 22

Cornucopia Ball

Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville. 

337-789-3592

www.StMartinville.org 

Enjoy a children’s and teens’ gala Mardi Gras with a selected theme.

Friday - Monday

Feb. 21 - 24

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Dances 

Mon Ami, 7304 E Hwy. 90, Jeanerette.

337-365-8655.

www.Facebook.com/MonAmi.GrandMarais.

Dances will be held Friday - Saturday from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.; Sunday from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.; and Monday from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Costume judging begins at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 10 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. There is an admission fee. 

Sunday

Feb. 23

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Children’s Dance 

Mon Ami, 7304 E Hwy. 90, Jeanerette, 

3-6 p.m.

337-365-8655

www.Facebook.com/MonAmi.GrandMarais

Costume judging begins at 4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced and will ride in the parade. There is an admission fee.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Pageant & Ball

Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette.

337-291-5540

8 p.m.

www.MardiGrasLafayette.com

This genuine South Louisiana Mardi Gras Ball features dazzling costumes in a glittering array of colors and themes, and more rhinestones and sequins than stars in the heavens. This ball is open to the public.

