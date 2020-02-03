Don’t miss a single parade - your complete Acadiana Mardi Gras guide

Friday, Feb. 14
Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade
Downtown Lafayette
7 - 9 p.m.
Krewe de Canailles is a walking parade comprised of individual sub-krewes. Any group of people can pull together to create a krewe. The only rules are your floats have to be man-powered and your throws eco-friendly.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Carencro Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Carencro
11 a.m.
337-896-4147
This parade starts at Carencro High and ends by Carencro Community Center.
Krewe des Chiens Parade for Dogs
Downtown, Lafayette.
2 p.m.
This is a Mardi Gras event for the whole family. Join the fun and walk your dog in the parade. Costumes encouraged but not required. Open to all breeds, sizes and origins of dogs; $25 registration fee in advance; $35 day of parade.
Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette.
6:30 p.m.
337-984-6522,
The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade is known for colorful floats, rocking bands and some of the best beads and throws in Acadiana. The Rio parade rolls each year two Saturdays before Mardi Gras and captures the attention and praise of more than 100,000 smiling spectators.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Scott Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Scott
1 p.m.
337-269-5155
This parade travels through the city with many throws, floats and family fun. The Begnaud House will be hosting a family friendly Jam session beginning at 10 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Krewe of Adonis Parade
Downtown Morgan City
7 p.m.
The parade begins at the intersection of Brashear Ave. and Federal Ave. turning onto Onstead St. and continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Brashear onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St.
Friday - Tuesday
Feb. 21 - 25
Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette
Cajun Field, Lafayette.
800-346-1958.
Enjoy carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors and of course parades that roll through the festival grounds.
Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration
Downtown Eunice
337-457-7389
Throughout the weekend, experience the town’s rural traditions with jam sessions, street dances, cooking demos, Mardi Gras exhibits, Courir de Mardi Gras procession or “chicken run” and a special Liberty Theater show. A Lil' Mardi Gras run for children and teenagers is held Sunday as well as an old time boucherie.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Lake Arthur
2 p.m.
337-774-3675
Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Lafayette
6:30 p.m.
800-346-1958
Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds
Children's Parade
Downtown Lafayette
12:30 p.m.
800-346-1958
The partial route is from the Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Boulevard.
Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Youngsville
11 a.m.
337-856-4181
This family friendly parade to celebrate Mardi Gras will run from the Public Works Building through to Fountainview Drive.
Sunset Mardi Gras Parade
Oak Tree Park, Sunset
11 a.m.
337-322-5374
The town of the Sunset celebrates carnival season with beads, doubloons and live music. Local food vendors will be selling delicious, hot meals to keep you warm. Children’s activities, including face painting, will also be available along the parade route.
Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Baldwin
11 a.m.
The parade begins on Hwy. 182/Main St. at the Sager-Brown facility, continues down Hwy. 182/Main St., turns left onto Martin Luther King Blvd., turns right on Bollard St., ending at Baldwin Community Center on Bollard St.
Saturday - Sunday
Feb. 22 - 23
Lil Nate’s L’Argent Trailride, Chicken Run & Parade
Yambilee Arena, 1939 W Landry St., Opelousas.
337-319-0639
It's a Mardi Gras weekend in Opelousas with parades, a chicken run, and zydeco headliners including Lil Nate, Chris Ardoin, Brian Jack, and Leon Chavis.
Cypremort Point Parade
Cypremort Point State Park, Hwy. 319.
1 p.m.
Krewe of Dionysius Parade
Bayou Vista.
2 p.m.
The parade will start at Gilmore proceed to John St., turn right onto Robichaux St., turn right onto Mount St., turn left onto Gilmore, turn right onto Hwy. 182 to Tournament Blvd. From Tournament Blvd., the parade will turn onto Fairview Dr. to Pattie Dr. ending at Berwick Junior High School. 2 p.m. CajunCoast.com.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras
Eunice Rec Complex, 461 Sittig St., Eunice
8 a.m.
337-457-7389
This traditional rural Mardi Gras celebration is based on early begging rituals where riders donned in traditional costumes, masks and hats ride horseback from house to house soliciting “donations” of food items to culminate in a community wide gumbo. The run is held for children and teens ages 0-14. Admission is $15 per child.
Krewe of Galatea Parade
Downtown Morgan City
2 p.m.
The parade route will begin on Second St. under the LA. 182 bridge the Municipal Auditorium on Myrtle St.
Newcomers Club Mardi Gras Festival.
St. Martinville City Fairgrounds.
2 - 10 p.m.
337-380-6051
Henderson Mardi Gras Parade
12:30 p.m.
Downtown Henderson
The parade starts at Picard’s Auto Parts on the Henderson Hwy. 352 ending at Hendry Guidry Park at the end of Amy St.
Monday, Feb. 24
Queen Evangeline's Parade
Downtown Lafayette
6 p.m.
800-346-1958
This newly combined parade consists of many men's and women's krewes. The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds.
Monday - Tuesday
Feb. 24 - 25
Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration
Downtown Opelousas
Monday at 3 p.m.
Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
337-948-6263
Get into the carnival spirit with live music Cajun and zydeco music, costume contests with prizes, parades and more. This event is dedicated to preserving and promoting the distinct Cajun and Creole roots that are traced back to the city’s rich history.
Krewe of Amani Parade
Downtown Patterson
2 p.m.
The parade begins at Patterson High School on Hwy. 182/Main St. and continues down Hwy. 182/Main St. to Place Norman Shopping Center.
Tuesday
Feb. 25
King Gabriel's Parade
Downtown Lafayette
10 a.m.
800-346-1958
The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds.
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade
Downtown Lafayette
1 p.m.
800-346-1958
The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds.
TownSquare Media Independent Parade
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette.
2:30 p.m.
337-237-1500
www.GoMardiGras.com.
Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade
Canal, MLK & Main St., Jeanerette.
1 p.m.
337-255-9539
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade
Hwy. 90 E. at College Road, Jeanerette.
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
337-365-8185
Enjoy a family-oriented Mardi Gras parade with floats, bands, dance groups, Mardi Gras royalty, Grand Marshal, elaborate and colorful costumes and tons of beads and throws.
Krewe of Coteau Mardi Gras Parade
Francis Romero Memorial Park & LA 88, Coteau
1 p.m.
337-577-5099
Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade
Main Street, Loreauville
2 p.m.
337-229-6001
Franklin Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Franklin
1 p.m.
The parade begins at Franklin Senior High School on Main St., proceeds east on Main St., making a U-turn and then continues onto Willow St. The parade then turns right onto Third St., disbanding at the end of Third St.
Krewe of Hephaestus Parade
Morgan City
2 p.m.
The parade begins on the corner of Sixth and Sycamore St., proceeds on Sixth St. to Marguerite St. to Ninth St./Hwy. 70, to Clothilde, to Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St.
3rd Annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration
Gossen Memorial Park, 206 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne
3 - 7 p.m.
337-334-2332
Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras (Folklife Festival)
Duson Avenue (Hwy 98), Downtown Iota
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
337-523-6557
Enjoy a young musicians tent, folk craft booths, food (mostly Cajun) and a great parade along with live Cajun & Zydeco bands.
Carnival d' Acadie (Mardi Gras)
Downtown Crowley
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
337-783-0821
The Heart of Cajun Prairie invites everyone to a Mardi Gras celebration “Rice City Style” on Fat Tuesday with live music, food, costume contests, carnival rides, parades and more. No ice chests on carnival grounds.
Mamou Mardi Gras
Downtown Mamou
337-468-3175
Krewe Chic-A-La-Pie Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Kaplan
2 p.m.
337-652-8463
Jennings Mardi Gras Festival & Parade
Founder's Park, 341 N. Main St., Jennings.
337-821-5532
4:30 p.m.
COURIRS
Saturday, Feb. 15
Mermentau Cove Courir de Mardi Gras de L'anse
1174 Lafosse Road, Morse
8 a.m.
This traditional, Cajun Mardi Gras run will roll down the back roads of Mermentau Cove, making several stops including private homes and Istre Cemetery. Then, finish off the day with a fais do-do and gumbo, which all are invited to attend.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Courir de Mardi Gras
Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
337-233-4077
Enjoy an old-fashion Mardi Gras Run.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Saddle Tramp Riding Club Children's Courir du Mardi Gras
Saddle Tramp Clubhouse, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point
8:30 a.m.
877-783-2109
This Mardi Gras Run is for children ages 14 years and under. Admission is $10. No horses or alcohol allowed on children's Mardi Gras Run. The run begins at 10 a.m. followed by the Children's Courir de Mardi Gras Main Street Parade at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Courir de Mardi Gras in Church Point
Saddle Tramp Clubhouse, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point.
8 a.m.
337-684-2026
Courir begins at 8 a.m. and ends downtown for a parade at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Lundi Gras Boucherie
Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Eunice
8 a.m.
337-457-2881
A community celebration that begins early in the morning with the butchering of the hog. The meat is then prepared for dishes such as boudin, boudin rouge, cracklin, backbone stew and ponce. Live music starts at 12 p.m. Free admission but tickets are needed for food.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Courir de Mardi Gras& Chicken Run
Northwest Community Center, 501 Samuel Drive, Eunice.
7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
337-580-3365
The Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday Run) is based on early begging rituals where riders go from house to house soliciting “donations” of food items to culminate in a community-wide gumbo. Registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Northwest Community Center and is required for the adult and youth chicken runs.
BALLS
Saturday, Feb. 15
Imperial Mardi Gras Ball
Delta Grand Theatre, 120 S. Market St., Opelousas
7 p.m.
337-948-8004
This event will take place in the historic Delta Grand Theatre along 120 S. Market Street. Doors open at 7 p.m., so come out in your best cocktail attire and Mardi Gras mask. Tickets can be purchased at Frank’s Poboys or Sebastien Dupre Fine Jewelry.
Rotary Club Mardi Gras Ball
Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville.
337-394-2233
Tickets are $25.
Friday - Saturday
Feb. 21 - 22
Cornucopia Ball
Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville.
337-789-3592
Enjoy a children’s and teens’ gala Mardi Gras with a selected theme.
Friday - Monday
Feb. 21 - 24
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Dances
Mon Ami, 7304 E Hwy. 90, Jeanerette.
337-365-8655.
www.Facebook.com/MonAmi.GrandMarais.
Dances will be held Friday - Saturday from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.; Sunday from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.; and Monday from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Costume judging begins at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 10 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. There is an admission fee.
Sunday
Feb. 23
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Children’s Dance
Mon Ami, 7304 E Hwy. 90, Jeanerette,
3-6 p.m.
337-365-8655
www.Facebook.com/MonAmi.GrandMarais
Costume judging begins at 4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced and will ride in the parade. There is an admission fee.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Pageant & Ball
Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette.
337-291-5540
8 p.m.
This genuine South Louisiana Mardi Gras Ball features dazzling costumes in a glittering array of colors and themes, and more rhinestones and sequins than stars in the heavens. This ball is open to the public.