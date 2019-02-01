Contributors Corner
Paul Schexnayder is one of the area’s most talented and immediately recognized artists, known for his colorful and imaginative artwork inspired by South Louisiana. He’s also a valued member of Acadiana Lifestyle’s Editorial Board. We took some time to get to know Paul a little bit better.
Occupation: Artist
Where are you from? New Iberia
What is your favorite part of contributing to Acadiana LifeStyle?
Brainstorming for story ideas at our meetings and then reading about them in print.
Hobbies: Tracking hurricanes
Biggest wish for the future of your community:
I really wish that the community could work together developing a true tourist destination industry for New Iberia.
First celebrity crush: Tins Weymouth, bassist from the Talking Heads
Currently reading:Queen Sugar by Nathalie Baszile- just met her!!