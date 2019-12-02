Quantcast

Complete list of every Christmas event in Acadiana

Christmas in Acadiana

  • Updated
Castille House

Dec. 1

Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert

What: This Christmas concert is a wonderful way to usher in the Christmas season, Christmas carols are mixed with classical Christmas music delighting audiences of all ages.

Where: St. Peter’s Church, 108 E. Saint Peter St., New Iberia

When: Sunday at 3 p.m.

Details: 337-364-1603 or www.IberiaCultural.com.

Dec. 1

Supper on the Square

What: Stroll around the historic square stopping at numerous historic sites to enjoy a taste of some of the best cajun and creole food in Acadiana.

Where: St. Martin de Tours Church Square, St. Martinville

When: Sunday at 6 p.m

Details: www.StMartinville.org.

Dec. 1

Christmas in Scott

What: This free family event opens for shopping with arts and crafts. Join the official lighting of the Christmas tree and a visit with Santa Claus. Bring a canned good donation of food for families in need. This is the perfect event to put you in the Christmas spirit and enjoy great local entertainment.

Where: Scott City Hall, 125 Lions Club Rd., Scott

When: Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m.

Details: 337-233-1130 or www.CityOfScott.org

Dec. 1 - 31

Victorian Christmas

What: Experience tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home & Rip Van Winkle Gardens decorated for the holiday season.

Where: Rip Van Winkle Gardens, 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd., New Iberia

When: Daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Details: 337-359-8525 or www.RipVanWinkleGardens.com.

Dec. 1 - 23

Noël Acadien Au Village

What: LARC’s Acadian Village hosts its 23-night Christmas festival fundraiser annually in December to benefit persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event features half-a-million lights, including the fully lit chapel, new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.

Where: Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr., Lafayette

When: Nightly from 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Details: 337-981-2364 or www.AcadianVillage.org

Dec. 1 - 31

Christmas at the Alexandre Mouton House

What: The Alexandre Mouton House will be adorned in Christmas finery with period decorations to celebrate the season.

Where: Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St., Lafayette

When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Details: 337-234-2208 or www.LafayetteMuseum.com

Dec. 1 - 31

Victorian Christmas at Grevemberg House Museum

What: The Grevemberg House Museum will be decorated in the Victorian fashion with toys and dolls, Christmas trees, garlands and floral arrangements. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for Seniors & Students and $5 for Children ages 12 and under.

Where: Grevemberg House Museum, 407 Sterling Rd., Franklin

When: Daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Details: 337-828-2092 or www.CajunCoast.com

Dec. 1 - 31

Christmas on the Cajun Coast

What: See elegant antebellum homes decked in Victorian holiday finery, boulevards of live oaks twinkling with white lights, traditional holiday performances, and Christmas parades.

Where: Around St. Mary Parish

Details: 337-828-2092 or www.CajunCoast.com

Dec. 1 - 31

Christmas Lights in the Park

What: Enjoy the beautiful displays, lights and music throughout the park as you ride and gaze upon the Christmas Nights and Holiday Lights. Price is $2 per car.

Where: Kemper Williams Park, 264 Cotten Rd., Patterson

When: Daily from 5 - 9 p.m.

Details: 337-828-2092 or www.CajunCoast.com

Dec. 1 - Jan. 4, 2020

The Window Wonderland

What: The Window Wonderland will feature artist-curated window and storefront displays at participating businesses throughout downtown Lafayette.

Where: Jefferson St., Lafayette

Details: www.downtownlafayette.org/christmas-downtown

Dec. 2 - 28

Shadows Merry Making Season

What: The plantation home will be decorated in the 19th century holiday style and the "merry making" tours will focus on family celebrations in the19th century.

Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia.

When: Mondays - Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Details: 337-369-6446 or www.ShadowsontheTeche.org

Dec. 3 - Jan. 6

Tour of Oaklawn Manor

What: Each room of the home is beautifully decorated with trees and themes of the holiday season. Tickets for adults are $15 and $10 for students.

Where: Oaklawn Manor, 3296 E. Oaklawn Dr., Franklin

When: Daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Details: 337-828-0434 or www.CajunCoast.com

Dec. 4

City of Broussard Lighting of the Tree

What: Enjoy a holiday event that marks the beginning of the Christmas season in Broussard.

Where: Downtown Broussard

When: Wednesday from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Details: 337-837-6681 or www.CityofBroussard.com

Dec. 4 & 5

Selfies with Santa

What: Snap a selfie with the man himself - Santa Claus

Where: Cane River Pecan Co., 254 W. Main St., New Iberia

When: From 4-6 p.m.

Details: 800-293-8710 or www.caneriverpecan.org

Dec. 5

Abbeville's Annual Christmas Stroll

What: A family-oriented evening of strolling, visiting, shopping and dining, Santa Claus, music and white lights all within the beautifully decorated downtown historic district.

Where: Downtown Abbeville

When: Thursday from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Details: 337-898-4110 or www.MostCajun.com

Dec. 5

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

What: This performance is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.

Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Details: 337-291-5555 or www.HeymannCenter.com

Dec. 5 - 6

Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir Christmas Concert

What: Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir presents the 2018 Christmas concert and includes a variety of styles. This family-friendly event is designed to get everyone in the holiday mood.

Where: Liberty Center for the Performing Arts, 200 Park Ave., Eunice.

When: Thursday & Friday at 7 p.m.

Details: 337-457-1776 or www.ECCBC.org

Dec. 5 - 7

Christmas at Coteau

What: With more than 75 unique vendors, artists, authors, jewelers and retailers from all over the region, shoppers will have the opportunity to check every name off of their Christmas lists with all of the unique and specialty gifts available at this market.

Where: Schools of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau

When: Thursday from 6 - 10 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Details: 337-662-5275 or www.SSHCoteau.org

Dec. 6

Annual Lighting of the Village

What: The free annual lighting of the historic Le Vieux Village celebrates the season with children’s activities, Christmas carols and a visit from Papa Noël.

Where: Le Vieux Village, 828 E. Landry St., Opelousas

When: Friday from 5 - 8:30 p.m.

Details: 337-948-6263 or www.CityOfOpelousas.com

Dec. 6 - Jan. 5

North Pole of Downtown

What: Many of the festivities surrounding the Merry & Bright Christmas Downtown will be held in PArc International, which will be converted into the “North Pole of Downtown.”

Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette

Details: www.downtownlafayette.org/christmas-downtown

Dec. 6 - Dec 21

Christmas Tree Extravaganza

What: The Christmas Tree Extravaganza is a grove of live Christmas trees that will be decorated by families, businesses, organizations and groups of friends as part of a friendly Christmas Competition to see who can create the most beautifully decorated Christmas Tree in Lafayette.

Where: Parc, International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette

Details: www.downtownlafayette.org/Christmas-downtown

Dec. 7

Winter Wonderland

What: Stop by the Main Library for the annual Winter Wonderland, meet Anna and Kristoff from “Frozen,” take a picture with them, and get their autographs. While you’re there, make sure to make a cool craft.

When: Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Where: Iberia Parish Main Library, 445 E. Main St., New Iberia.

Details: 337-364-7024 or www.IberiaLibrary.org

Dec. 7

Abbeville Christmas Parade

What: Enjoy Christmas floats, music and Santa as they parade in downtown Abbeville. Pictures with Santa will be available after the parade in Magdalen Square. Parade presented by Louisiana Cattle Festival Association.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Abbeville

Details: 337-652-0646

Dec. 7

Pancakes & PJs with Santa

What: The New Iberia Downtown Alliance, co-sponsored by New Iberia McDonald's, presents Pancakes & PJs with Santa at the Sliman Theater (advance tickets only). Tickets are $10 per person, which includes pancakes from McDonald's, picture with Santa, free face painting and prizes.

Where: Sliman Theatre, 129 E. Main St., New Iberia,

When: Saturday from 8 - 11 a.m.

Details: 337-207-5670

Dec. 7

Very Berry Christmas Quest

What: The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and local businesses will be hosting a family scavenger hunt to celebrate the Christmas season in Iberia Parish. Families will pick up Christmas hats and goody bags filled with coupons and holiday treats at the chamber's office, along with their quest cards which track the activities they participate in throughout the day.

Where: Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. Main St., New Iberia

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Details: 337-364-1836 or www.IberiaChamber.org

Dec. 7

New Iberia Christmas Parade

What: The New Iberia Downtown Alliance presents the annual New Iberia Christmas Parade. The Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree is at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall, followed by the parade at 6 p.m. There are Christmas floats, visiting royalty, dance schools & school band performances throughout the parade route along with plenty of Christmas throws.

Where: Historic Downtown, Main St., New Iberia

When: Saturday from 5:30-8 p.m.

Details: 337-207-5670 or www.CityofNewIberia.com

Dec. 7

Washington Christmas Choir Concert

What: This free concert features music by the Baton Rouge Early Vocal Ensemble (BREVE). Formed in 2010, BREVE performs Renaissance and Baroque era music in churches across the state of Louisiana. The concert takes place in a chapel formerly known as St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Where: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 318 E. Moundville St., Washington

When: Saturday from 6 p.m.

Details: 337-826-7337 or www.CajunTravel.com

Dec. 8

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

What: This performance electrifies the 2019 holiday season with its reimagined live family holiday spectacular. Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Details: 337-291-5555 or www.HeymannCenter.com

Dec. 8

Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade

What: Enjoy the Christmas on the Bayou Parade with Santa Claus, marching bands and dance groups

Where: Delcambre’s Main Street

When: Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m.

Details: 337-519-2541

Dec. 8

Sonic Christmas Parade

What: The Sonic Christmas Parade rolls through Downtown Lafayette. The annual parade marks the official arrival of Santa in Lafayette. After the parade passes through Downtown, there will be an after-party held at Parc International with a chance to take pictures with Santa and enjoy the North Pole installation at the Parc.

Where: The parade begins at the Jefferson Street underpass and travels toward the Oil Center.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.

Details: www.downtownlafayette.org/events

Dec. 10 & 15

Christmas by Candlelight

What: Make plans to attend this ever popular concert featuring selections from Handel's Messiah as well as traditional carols of the season. Tickets are Adult $15, Senior $10 and Students $5.

Where: St. John the Evangelist Cathedral, 515 Cathedral St., Lafayette

When: Tuesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Details: 337-349-5342 or www.ChoraleAcadienne.com

Dec. 14

Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade

What: Activities will begin at 5 p.m. at Old Boat Dock. The Boat Parade begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks following the parade.

Where: Delcambre Docks, 411 S. Richard St., Delcambre

When: Saturday at 6 - 9 p.m.

Details: 800-884-6120 ext. 7 or www.Facebook.com/DelcambreBoatParade

Dec. 14

Queen City Christmas Festival

What: Enjoy this free, family-friendly festival featuring a Kid Zone with jumps & train rides, Santa photo ops, Lighting of the Bayou, Winter Wonderland Snow Zone, Festive Food and Village Vendors and A Southern Sleigh Ride (ticketed event).

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 E. Main St., New Iberia

When: Saturday from 5 - 9 p.m.

Details: 337-207-5670 or www.CityofNewIberia.com

