Complete list of every Christmas event in Acadiana

Dec. 1
Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert
What: This Christmas concert is a wonderful way to usher in the Christmas season, Christmas carols are mixed with classical Christmas music delighting audiences of all ages.
Where: St. Peter’s Church, 108 E. Saint Peter St., New Iberia
When: Sunday at 3 p.m.
Details: 337-364-1603 or www.IberiaCultural.com.
Dec. 1
Supper on the Square
What: Stroll around the historic square stopping at numerous historic sites to enjoy a taste of some of the best cajun and creole food in Acadiana.
Where: St. Martin de Tours Church Square, St. Martinville
When: Sunday at 6 p.m
Details: www.StMartinville.org.
Dec. 1
Christmas in Scott
What: This free family event opens for shopping with arts and crafts. Join the official lighting of the Christmas tree and a visit with Santa Claus. Bring a canned good donation of food for families in need. This is the perfect event to put you in the Christmas spirit and enjoy great local entertainment.
Where: Scott City Hall, 125 Lions Club Rd., Scott
When: Sunday from 3 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-233-1130 or www.CityOfScott.org
Dec. 1 - 31
Victorian Christmas
What: Experience tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home & Rip Van Winkle Gardens decorated for the holiday season.
Where: Rip Van Winkle Gardens, 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd., New Iberia
When: Daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-359-8525 or www.RipVanWinkleGardens.com.
Dec. 1 - 23
Noël Acadien Au Village
What: LARC’s Acadian Village hosts its 23-night Christmas festival fundraiser annually in December to benefit persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event features half-a-million lights, including the fully lit chapel, new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.
Where: Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr., Lafayette
When: Nightly from 5:30 - 9 p.m.
Details: 337-981-2364 or www.AcadianVillage.org
Dec. 1 - 31
Christmas at the Alexandre Mouton House
What: The Alexandre Mouton House will be adorned in Christmas finery with period decorations to celebrate the season.
Where: Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-234-2208 or www.LafayetteMuseum.com
Dec. 1 - 31
Victorian Christmas at Grevemberg House Museum
What: The Grevemberg House Museum will be decorated in the Victorian fashion with toys and dolls, Christmas trees, garlands and floral arrangements. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for Seniors & Students and $5 for Children ages 12 and under.
Where: Grevemberg House Museum, 407 Sterling Rd., Franklin
When: Daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-828-2092 or www.CajunCoast.com
Dec. 1 - 31
Christmas on the Cajun Coast
What: See elegant antebellum homes decked in Victorian holiday finery, boulevards of live oaks twinkling with white lights, traditional holiday performances, and Christmas parades.
Where: Around St. Mary Parish
Details: 337-828-2092 or www.CajunCoast.com
Dec. 1 - 31
Christmas Lights in the Park
What: Enjoy the beautiful displays, lights and music throughout the park as you ride and gaze upon the Christmas Nights and Holiday Lights. Price is $2 per car.
Where: Kemper Williams Park, 264 Cotten Rd., Patterson
When: Daily from 5 - 9 p.m.
Details: 337-828-2092 or www.CajunCoast.com
Dec. 1 - Jan. 4, 2020
The Window Wonderland
What: The Window Wonderland will feature artist-curated window and storefront displays at participating businesses throughout downtown Lafayette.
Where: Jefferson St., Lafayette
Details: www.downtownlafayette.org/christmas-downtown
Dec. 2 - 28
Shadows Merry Making Season
What: The plantation home will be decorated in the 19th century holiday style and the "merry making" tours will focus on family celebrations in the19th century.
Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia.
When: Mondays - Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-369-6446 or www.ShadowsontheTeche.org
Dec. 3 - Jan. 6
Tour of Oaklawn Manor
What: Each room of the home is beautifully decorated with trees and themes of the holiday season. Tickets for adults are $15 and $10 for students.
Where: Oaklawn Manor, 3296 E. Oaklawn Dr., Franklin
When: Daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-828-0434 or www.CajunCoast.com
Dec. 4
City of Broussard Lighting of the Tree
What: Enjoy a holiday event that marks the beginning of the Christmas season in Broussard.
Where: Downtown Broussard
When: Wednesday from 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Details: 337-837-6681 or www.CityofBroussard.com
Dec. 4 & 5
Selfies with Santa
What: Snap a selfie with the man himself - Santa Claus
Where: Cane River Pecan Co., 254 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: From 4-6 p.m.
Details: 800-293-8710 or www.caneriverpecan.org
Dec. 5
Abbeville's Annual Christmas Stroll
What: A family-oriented evening of strolling, visiting, shopping and dining, Santa Claus, music and white lights all within the beautifully decorated downtown historic district.
Where: Downtown Abbeville
When: Thursday from 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Details: 337-898-4110 or www.MostCajun.com
Dec. 5
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage
What: This performance is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette.
When: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Details: 337-291-5555 or www.HeymannCenter.com
Dec. 5 - 6
Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir Christmas Concert
What: Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir presents the 2018 Christmas concert and includes a variety of styles. This family-friendly event is designed to get everyone in the holiday mood.
Where: Liberty Center for the Performing Arts, 200 Park Ave., Eunice.
When: Thursday & Friday at 7 p.m.
Details: 337-457-1776 or www.ECCBC.org
Dec. 5 - 7
Christmas at Coteau
What: With more than 75 unique vendors, artists, authors, jewelers and retailers from all over the region, shoppers will have the opportunity to check every name off of their Christmas lists with all of the unique and specialty gifts available at this market.
Where: Schools of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau
When: Thursday from 6 - 10 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Details: 337-662-5275 or www.SSHCoteau.org
Dec. 6
Annual Lighting of the Village
What: The free annual lighting of the historic Le Vieux Village celebrates the season with children’s activities, Christmas carols and a visit from Papa Noël.
Where: Le Vieux Village, 828 E. Landry St., Opelousas
When: Friday from 5 - 8:30 p.m.
Details: 337-948-6263 or www.CityOfOpelousas.com
Dec. 6 - Jan. 5
North Pole of Downtown
What: Many of the festivities surrounding the Merry & Bright Christmas Downtown will be held in PArc International, which will be converted into the “North Pole of Downtown.”
Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette
Details: www.downtownlafayette.org/christmas-downtown
Dec. 6 - Dec 21
Christmas Tree Extravaganza
What: The Christmas Tree Extravaganza is a grove of live Christmas trees that will be decorated by families, businesses, organizations and groups of friends as part of a friendly Christmas Competition to see who can create the most beautifully decorated Christmas Tree in Lafayette.
Where: Parc, International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette
Details: www.downtownlafayette.org/Christmas-downtown
Dec. 7
Winter Wonderland
What: Stop by the Main Library for the annual Winter Wonderland, meet Anna and Kristoff from “Frozen,” take a picture with them, and get their autographs. While you’re there, make sure to make a cool craft.
When: Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Where: Iberia Parish Main Library, 445 E. Main St., New Iberia.
Details: 337-364-7024 or www.IberiaLibrary.org
Dec. 7
Abbeville Christmas Parade
What: Enjoy Christmas floats, music and Santa as they parade in downtown Abbeville. Pictures with Santa will be available after the parade in Magdalen Square. Parade presented by Louisiana Cattle Festival Association.
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Abbeville
Details: 337-652-0646
Dec. 7
Pancakes & PJs with Santa
What: The New Iberia Downtown Alliance, co-sponsored by New Iberia McDonald's, presents Pancakes & PJs with Santa at the Sliman Theater (advance tickets only). Tickets are $10 per person, which includes pancakes from McDonald's, picture with Santa, free face painting and prizes.
Where: Sliman Theatre, 129 E. Main St., New Iberia,
When: Saturday from 8 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-207-5670
Dec. 7
Very Berry Christmas Quest
What: The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and local businesses will be hosting a family scavenger hunt to celebrate the Christmas season in Iberia Parish. Families will pick up Christmas hats and goody bags filled with coupons and holiday treats at the chamber's office, along with their quest cards which track the activities they participate in throughout the day.
Where: Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-364-1836 or www.IberiaChamber.org
Dec. 7
New Iberia Christmas Parade
What: The New Iberia Downtown Alliance presents the annual New Iberia Christmas Parade. The Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree is at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall, followed by the parade at 6 p.m. There are Christmas floats, visiting royalty, dance schools & school band performances throughout the parade route along with plenty of Christmas throws.
Where: Historic Downtown, Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 5:30-8 p.m.
Details: 337-207-5670 or www.CityofNewIberia.com
Dec. 7
Washington Christmas Choir Concert
What: This free concert features music by the Baton Rouge Early Vocal Ensemble (BREVE). Formed in 2010, BREVE performs Renaissance and Baroque era music in churches across the state of Louisiana. The concert takes place in a chapel formerly known as St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Where: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 318 E. Moundville St., Washington
When: Saturday from 6 p.m.
Details: 337-826-7337 or www.CajunTravel.com
Dec. 8
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
What: This performance electrifies the 2019 holiday season with its reimagined live family holiday spectacular. Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette
When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: 337-291-5555 or www.HeymannCenter.com
Dec. 8
Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade
What: Enjoy the Christmas on the Bayou Parade with Santa Claus, marching bands and dance groups
Where: Delcambre’s Main Street
When: Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-519-2541
Dec. 8
Sonic Christmas Parade
What: The Sonic Christmas Parade rolls through Downtown Lafayette. The annual parade marks the official arrival of Santa in Lafayette. After the parade passes through Downtown, there will be an after-party held at Parc International with a chance to take pictures with Santa and enjoy the North Pole installation at the Parc.
Where: The parade begins at the Jefferson Street underpass and travels toward the Oil Center.
When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.
Details: www.downtownlafayette.org/events
Dec. 10 & 15
Christmas by Candlelight
What: Make plans to attend this ever popular concert featuring selections from Handel's Messiah as well as traditional carols of the season. Tickets are Adult $15, Senior $10 and Students $5.
Where: St. John the Evangelist Cathedral, 515 Cathedral St., Lafayette
When: Tuesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: 337-349-5342 or www.ChoraleAcadienne.com
Dec. 14
Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade
What: Activities will begin at 5 p.m. at Old Boat Dock. The Boat Parade begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks following the parade.
Where: Delcambre Docks, 411 S. Richard St., Delcambre
When: Saturday at 6 - 9 p.m.
Details: 800-884-6120 ext. 7 or www.Facebook.com/DelcambreBoatParade
Dec. 14
Queen City Christmas Festival
What: Enjoy this free, family-friendly festival featuring a Kid Zone with jumps & train rides, Santa photo ops, Lighting of the Bayou, Winter Wonderland Snow Zone, Festive Food and Village Vendors and A Southern Sleigh Ride (ticketed event).
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 5 - 9 p.m.
Details: 337-207-5670 or www.CityofNewIberia.com