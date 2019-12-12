5 Christmas mishaps that will make you LOL

Spreading Christmas Cheer
It’s the time of year for untangling Christmas lights, crowded stores, parties, out-of-town house guests, traffic ... we can all use a laugh to keep the spirits bright. Here are a few stories of times when Christmas wasn’t exactly merry & bright to help you embrace the lighter side of the holidays.
A Nervous Wreckmas
By Mary Perrin
The kids had gotten to the point when they started looking for their gifts before Christmas. So, this particular year, I decided to hide the gifts as I’d buy them. I hid them really well. On the night of Christmas Eve, I went to get them and they were nowhere to be found - couldn’t even remember where I put them! I was panicking; it was Christmas Eve night! I never could find those presents, so I put $20 on the Christmas tree for each of them with a note that read: “Santa thought you would like to choose your own presents this year.” I felt so horrible. About 10 years ago, my daughter, grown up with her own children, told me it was the best Christmas, because she loved buying her own gifts. Everything was on sale after Christmas and they ended up getting more for their money. Five years later, when we were moving and I was cleaning out the attic, I found the gifts in a big picnic basket.
Another year, when my daughter was two, she said she wanted a toy car from Santa. She couldn’t explain what she meant exactly, so I got her one of those battery-powered cars that she could drive. Come Christmas, when she saw it, she was so excited. A few days later, we were waiting in the checkout line in a store and she suddenly grabbed a match box car from the shelf and said with surprise, “This is one like I wanted!”
Rebels Without a Claus
By Rebecca Hebert
My husband has an identical twin brother and growing up they were always playing pranks on their parents. One Christmas, when they were about 7 years old, their mother noticed the ornaments on the tree started disappearing. She started to investigate and when she happened to look outside, she saw them on the ground outside of the boys’ bedroom window where they would throw them from the house.
It’s a Wrap
By Kenneth Fournet
I’m from a family of eight and by the time we’d grown, I guess my father got tired of taking the tree down and putting it in the attic. But they had grandkids coming to the house for Christmas at that time, so what my dad started doing was at the end of Christmas he took a couple of black lawn bags and carefully put them over the tree, with ornaments and all, and pushed it in the corner. Then, my mother would put one of those decorative Chinese screens in front of the tree to hide it, but you could still see the top of the trash bag peeking over the screen. They did that for 20 years.
Oh Deer! What’s That Noise?
By Senator Freddie Mills
I own the pharmacy in Parks and every year I would play Santa for the kids. One day, we had 40 to 50 students from Parks Primary School come over to give Santa their wish list. I’d forgotten that we had some men working on the roof, banging and making a racket. We had these kids believing that Santa had just landed on the roof! At first, they were spooked, but then I’d holler, “Rudolph, Comet hold on…. Somebody go feed the reindeer; they’re getting impatient!” Not only did the kids believe that the reindeer were on the roof, they wanted to go up there to pet and feed them!
Need an Elf-Help Book
By Keith Guidry
When my daughter was about three, she asked Santa for a swing set. I had to wait until Christmas Eve night to put it together so that she wouldn’t see it. It was so cold that winter. After she went to bed, it was about 9:00 p.m. when I unloaded the box and brought it to the middle of the backyard. It took me about three hours to assemble it while my wife was holding the flashlight. I was dropping screws in the grass because my hands were so cold. When I finally finished, I looked inside the box and there were about 30 bolts and nuts. It held up though. That next spring, my daughter was swinging and let go of the chains, fell face down and broke her arm.