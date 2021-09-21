Quantcast

Faces and places of Acadiana

Check out the fun times we had last month.

Social Lights

  • Comments

Kiwanis Trivia Night

New Iberia | Cyr Gates Community Center

The Kiwanis Club of New Iberia hosted its Kiwanis Trivia Night in July at the Cyr Gates Community Center in New Iberia’s City Park. Six-person teams competed in answering questions on a variety of topics at the annual fundraising event. The Dockers won the event with a score of 92, and the aptly named Always a Bridesmaid came in a close second with 91.

IPAL’s 2021 Essie Awards

New Iberia | Essanee Theater

The Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) held its 2021 Essie Awards at the Essanee Theater in New Iberia in July, where the Roaring 20s theme was prevalent as the crowd celebrated its 20th season. During the upbeat event, IPAL recognized longtime member Michael Durand with its annual OurPal award.

Chamber Banquet

New Iberia | Bayou Oaks Ballroom

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce 2021 Banquet was held at Bayou Oaks Ballroom on July 29. Recognitions were: Natalie Bernard Broussard, Outstanding Civic Service Award; Dr. Moses Kitakule, Special Recognition; Southern Sass Boutique, Local Retail Impact Award; and UL-Lafayette Research Center, Business Award.

Best of Teche Awards

St. Martinville | Cade Community Center

The Daily Iberian hosted its annual Best of the Teche awards program on August 16 at the Cade Community Center, where businesses were recognized for being voted best in their categories by the people of the Teche area. The 80s theme made for a fun and festive atmosphere, as DJ Bobby Novosad provided attendees lots of opportunity to dance to the era’s music. Catering was provided by Vern’s Catering and a cash bar was sponsored by Copell Properties.

