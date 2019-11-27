Celebrating gumbo weather with pics from the Cookoff

The World Championship Gumbo Cookoff was held on Oct. 12th & 13th in Downtown New Iberia. The theme of the 30th annual event was “Lights, Camera, Gumbo.” There were 76 teams vying for first place in their respective divisions.
Social Lights
