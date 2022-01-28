Cajun Creations: Local Art, Books and Music

Cajun French Dictionary & Phrasebook by Clint Bruce & Jennifer Gipson Paperback: $12.95 At the heart of Cajun culture is a fascinating dialect of French that has survived the forces of Americanization and is still spoken by over 250,000 residents of Louisiana. With a historical overview and an introduction to the language, this book answers many common questions about Cajun French. The preface by David Cheramie, executive director of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), offers the viewpoint of an influential leader in the movement to preserve Louisiana’s unique linguistic heritage. - Pronunciation guide - Basic grammar - Frequently asked questions about Cajun French - 3,800 dictionary entries - Essential phrases Review presented by Books Along the Teche 337-367-7621 | 106 E. Main Street, New Iberia MICHELLE FONTENOT Zydeco Fiddle Medium: Glass Available at: Sans Souci Gallery, Lafayette Price: $200 Michelle Fontenot, who specializes in stained glass and mosaic art, has been an accomplished artist for many years. She began her career as a full-time artist and business owner following her training in ceramics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Though she specializes in stained glass art, Michelle is not limited to any form of creativity and often gains inspiration for her artistic pieces from her surroundings. Many of her creations have been on exhibit and have been displayed at local and out-of-state art galleries, as well as festivals and events which include Sans Souci Gallery, Festival International, and Acadiana Center for the Arts. MARIA BOUDREAUX Got an Eye Full! Medium: Acrylic on canvas Available at: The Rustic Relic, Breaux Bridge Price: $375 Maria Boudreaux is a self-taught artist born and raised in southeast Louisiana. She began her career commercially, painting murals, faux finishes and turning the ordinary into extraordinary; however, creating works of art on canvas has always been her first love. Using a variety of textures and mediums, her paintings capture the essence of southern gulf coast charm in a style as unique as her own. The artist is known for her personality as she paints, and she brings out the artist in everyone with her sip-and-paint classes, summer art camps for grade school students, and other live painting events. GEORGE RODRIGUE Blue Dog Bracelet Medium: Jewelry/Metal Available at: Rodrigue Studios, Lafayette Price: $4,750 This stunning piece is a true work of art, first designed by the late George Rodrigue working with master silversmith Douglas Magnus more than twenty years ago. The bracelet is only part of an entire line of sterling pieces crafted in theDog. These designs have been out of circulation since 2006, but have recently become available to Rodrigue collectors by the original silversmith Magnus Studios. The bracelet and all other pieces in the collection are handcrafted, one-by-one, and are extremely limited in terms of on-hand inventory. Price ranges from $475 and $4750.bda2601e-7af4-11ec-8a8e-534395ccaf3645b51feca710969a028ced960baeaa16eph_Cajun Creations: Local Aiberianet.com0bda2601e-7af4-11ec-8a8e-534395ccaf365b7e9c5e1229f760acb9b173766f2e8b1t_Cajun Creations: Local Ariberianet.com0
