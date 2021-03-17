All of the art we love this month

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse
By Charlie Mackesy
"Sometimes just getting up and carrying on is brave and magnificent." As the title suggests, this beautifully illustrated hardback is a tale about a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse, with the author and artist being one and the same. For younger readers it's easy to follow the journey of these four very different friends, sometimes across great mountainous landscapes or beneath vast star-studded skies. While at other times they venture into the darkness, or attempt to navigate the clouds, and at others still, the focus is on the simple joy of eating cake. For older readers, however it is unassuming, yet inspiring quotes. Especially during moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, particularly during these troubled and ambiguous times, reminding us that, no matter how dire or dark things might seem, when observed through the eyes of "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse," we know there is always love, hope, and friendship.
Book Review is Presented by Books Along the Teche
Christina Brown: Christina Brown Illustration
Piece: "Henry" size 16x20 Custom Pet Portrait (poster print)
Love the way this freelance illustrator’s custom pet portrait titled “Henry” turned out? Then get in touch with the artist right away. Christina Brown, resides in Crowley and is a freelance illustrator. Brown said she began in 2015 and runs an online shop where she sells customized pet portraits, art prints, posters and stickers. She has learned how to navigate her successful business and make time for creating the art she is excited about.“I’m passionate about the work I do because it brings me an unexplainable joy and sense of accomplishment to know that I can make someone smile with my art,” Brown said.
Taylor Pitre Duplechain: Gold Moss Designs
Taylor Pitre Duplechain, a mixed media artist who lives in Grand Prairie has beautifully unique pieces to add to your art collection. Duplechain owns Gold Moss Designs and according to her, focuses on clay, oyster shells, acrylic and the occasional watercolor. The artist said that she has expanded into over 13 local retail stores and moved her studio to a 1,200 square foot metal building in her backyard. Duplechain’s business began in 2016, but has created her entire life. She is passionate about her work. “It’s a God given talent that I am called to share with those that will accept it,” Duplechain said.
Cayla Mattea Zeek: Mattea Studio
Piece: “Two Herons” original 5x7 ink drawing
This beautiful ink drawing titled “Two Herons” is the perfect piece to have! Lafayette native Cayla Mattea Zeek, makes designs for greeting cards, patches, pins, stickers, postcards, art prints and original artworks that range from ink drawings, cyanotypes and paintings. According to Seek, she started Mattea Studio in 2015 because the owner of Red Arrow Workshop gave her the support to start selling her designs. This artist has been creative throughout her life. “I enjoy working for myself and having the freedom to create anything I can imagine. I have been painting and drawing for much of my life and found it was always something meditative that keeps me present and grounded,” Zeek said.