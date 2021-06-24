Add paint maker to her resumé. Shop owner Danette Bird diversifies to meet the needs of her customers.

If you’re strolling down the sidewalks of New Iberia’s Main Street and happen to glance inside Bird on the Bayou, there’s a good chance you’ll see owner Danette Bird (the shop’s namesake) at the front window painting a piece of furniture.
In March the craft and vintage shop, which opened November 2020, launched a vibrant palette of decorative paints that Bird has formulated herself. It’s a product that she perfected over the years and attracts a loyal following of family, friends and patrons.
A decade ago Bird, an arts and crafts enthusiast for some 30 years, became interested in making her own chalk paint – although she had never used the type before. With the help of her daughter- in-law, she researched the process online and began mixing paint on the porch of her home. “In the beginning I’d use store paint colors and add the chalk,” Bird explains. “I’d pick up old pieces of furniture, or friends would give me items to test on, until I was eventually satisfied. I’ve never tried any other chalk paint. I’ve always been happy with my own.”
This February, in order to meet the growing requests for her paints, Bird began working with a New Iberia paint company to match her custom colors. “I bring them the colors that I want and they match them and produce the paint, which I take and blend with my chalk mixture. I pour the paint in the cans and label them myself,” she says.
In her first batch, she cranked out 150 cans (pint and quart sizes), and her second inventory is currently in the works.
The 24 shades, named after – you guessed it – birds, are well planned and researched. Using a computer program, Bird and her daughter have formulated unique hues, like Quail (the off-white bestseller), Sandpiper (brown), Spoonbill (light pink), McCaw (dark blue with teal) and Finch (greenish-yellow), along with Bird’s two current favorites, Robin’s Breast (a rusty orange) and Fancy Flamingo (a cross between a pink and orange). This year, Bird plans to add ten more colors to the palette. The biggest challenge, she says, is coming up with bird names.
Most of the paints are vivid and bright, but can be toned down with stains and antiquing techniques for a different look or to totally transform recycled furniture. The paint finish is ultra flat – or as Bird describes it, “flatter than flat.” She explains, “I tend to antique more pieces, but I’ll do other things, like frames, and only partially antique them so customers can see the difference. Some people also like polycrylic finishes. Pretty much anything I paint sells in a couple weeks.” Relocating her painting area from the back of the store to the front window has helped draw attention to her work.
Chalk paint is particularly diverse and easy to use. “You really can’t make a mistake with my paints,” says Bird. The fact that a project doesn’t require stripping or sanding before applying Bird’s paint is a big advantage, but there’s so much more. It dries quickly and doesn’t have strong fumes like other paints. It leaves a durable finish that doesn’t peel over time, and soil or marks can be wiped off with soap and water. What’s more, chalk paint can be used on just about any surface: wood, concrete, glass, metal, plastic, wicker and even veneer.
Tiffany Bellott, co-owner of Bayou Chateau and Chateau Royale in New Iberia, attests to the versatility of Bird on the Bayou’s chalk paint. “I bought four wicker chairs at a rummage sale and a 70-year-old library table at Bird on the Bayou. I painted the chairs and the pedestal of the table with the Quail chalk paint. It was very easy to use – no priming or sanding needed. They came out great,” she exclaims.
Eager to help clients unleash the possibilities of her paints, Bird says, “I love my customers and I love sharing my knowledge with them.” For example, she points out, many people stain and then apply a wax finish to intensify a color, but she does it differently. “I use a mineral wax gel stain and move it with the wax to get dark coloring in the crevices that gives the piece more of an aged look. You can pull back how much stain you want with your wax.” It’s a technique that led to her next product in the paint line: wax finishes. Currently working on two wax colors, she hopes to have five by fall.
What’s next for the woman who admittedly “loves making stuff?” Bird has been approached to buy a small candle-making business. “I’ve never made candles, but I will before Christmas, and they’ll smell wonderful. But no bird names,” she says with a laugh.