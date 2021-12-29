Acadiana Lifestyle: Year in Review

The last 12 months have been an exciting time of change at Acadiana Lifestyle (we welcomed new editor Anne Songy in March and publisher Michael Messerly in September), as well as a year of growth (audience, advertisers and reader engagement have all sharply increased), so we took a look at our social media and website numbers for 2021 – reach, comments, likes, shares, visits – and discovered which stories have resonated the most with readers and made the biggest impact on our community.
1) AUGUST
Voice of Hope and Reason
Meal Prep Service Helps Customers Stay on Track
Terrence Etienne, Fit & Fresh Meals
The owner of Fit & Fresh Meals is known for getting to know all of his regular customers, asking them about their progress and sometimes gently pressing them on their choices. Aside from the consistently flavorful meals he prepares each week, it is Terrence Etienne, himself, who keeps his customers motivated and on the road to good health.
2) NOVEMBER
Gruenig on Gruenig
KLFY Personality Reflects on Life's Twists and Turns
Gerald Gruenig, KLFY
Who better to be the face of our November Food Issue than KLFY’s Gerald Gruenig, Lafayette’s adopted son and host of Acadiana Eats? The television personality opens up to readers, giving insight into the journey that led him to Acadiana and the reasons he embraces his life so fully today.
3) JULY
Most Likely to Succeed
Young CHS Enrollment Manager Builds Rapport at His Alma Mater
Brandon Potier, Catholic High School
Three months into his internship at his alma mater Catholic High School, Brandon Potier was proving his passion and commitment to the school and its students and was promoted to community outreach and enrollment manager. He now shares his CHS experiences with a new generation of families and students.
4) AUGUST
Fall Bridal Showcase
Wedded Bliss
Harriet Jack photographed by Cameron Theyard
From gowns to gifts, the must-have items for the wedding of your dreams are all on display in the spectacular Fall Bridal Showcase. Through the lens of photographer Cameron Theyard, Harriet Jack models several stunning gowns and jewelry selections from Acadiana’s finest wedding boutiques and shops.
5) JUNE
Women Making a Difference
Eight Acadiana Woman Impacting Their Own Communities
Anita Begnaud, Brianna Davis, Anne Darrah, Melissa Bonin, Cindy Herring, Angie Eckman, Diane Wiltz and Julie Oubre
These women are perfect examples of the kind of drive and spirit that defines Acadiana. They are the changemakers in their own communities, fiercely passionate about their causes and equally committed to the work necessary to carry out their missions.
6) OCTOBER
Secrets to their Success
What's Behind this Family-run Cafe's Loyal Following
Rachael's Café
Self-taught in the culinary arts and schooled by example, Maurice native Rachael Hebert opened Rachael’s Café in in Lafayette in January 2012. Customers quickly discovered the new eatery and its delicious menu, making it a must-stop dining spot for authentic Cajun cuisine in Acadiana.
7) OCTOBER
Hub of Health
One-Stop Shopping for Wellness
Fremin Plaza
One by one, Fremin Plaza has been adding businesses to its tenant list that provide wellness solutions and needed services for the health-conscious crowd. Now, the centrally located shopping center in New Iberia has become a go-to destination for all things wellness in Acadiana.
8) OCTOBER
Baking Joy in Every Batch
Courtney Dugas Frugé Enjoys the Sweet Life
Courtney Dugas Frugé, Crème Bakery
This entrepreneur’s lifelong love for baking has turned Lafayette’s Crème Bakery into one of the hottest custom-design sweet shops around. In Handmade in Acadiana, we find out how Courtney Dugas Frugé juggles her growing business and a busy schedule – and still enjoys the sweet life!
9) JUNE
From Busboy to Restaurateur
Chef Transforms Historic Building into an Award-winning Restaurant
Chef Jason Huguet, Steamboat Warehouse
Jason Huguet never dreamed he’d end up a prize-winning chef and restaurateur. But the Opelousas native did just that, working his way up from busboy to owner of Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant, located in an historic warehouse along the banks of Bayou Courtableau.
10) OCTOBER
Fashion Meets Fitness
Fall Showcase
Morgan LeLeux Romero and Jacob Romero
Fall fashion has never been so...well, Olympic! Acadiana’s own Olympian pole vaulter Morgann LeLeux Romero showcases the hottest looks for Fall, curated from top boutiques across Acadiana. And husband Jacob Romero even jumps in a few frames!