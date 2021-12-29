Quantcast

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at your favorites

Acadiana Lifestyle: Year in Review

Our 10 Most Talked About Stories of 2021

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The last 12 months have been an exciting time of change at Acadiana Lifestyle (we welcomed new editor Anne Songy in March and publisher Michael Messerly in September), as well as a year of growth (audience, advertisers and reader engagement have all sharply increased), so we took a look at our social media and website numbers for 2021 – reach, comments, likes, shares, visits – and discovered which stories have resonated the most with readers and made the biggest impact on our community.

1) AUGUST

Voice of Hope and Reason

Meal Prep Service Helps Customers Stay on Track

Terrence Etienne, Fit & Fresh Meals

The owner of Fit & Fresh Meals is known for getting to know all of his regular customers, asking them about their progress and sometimes gently pressing them on their choices. Aside from the consistently flavorful meals he prepares each week, it is Terrence Etienne, himself, who keeps his customers motivated and on the road to good health.

2) NOVEMBER

Gruenig on Gruenig

KLFY Personality Reflects on Life's Twists and Turns

Gerald Gruenig, KLFY

Who better to be the face of our November Food Issue than KLFY’s Gerald Gruenig, Lafayette’s adopted son and host of Acadiana Eats? The television personality opens up to readers, giving insight into the journey that led him to Acadiana and the reasons he embraces his life so fully today.

3) JULY

Most Likely to Succeed

Young CHS Enrollment Manager Builds Rapport at His Alma Mater

Brandon Potier, Catholic High School

Three months into his internship at his alma mater Catholic High School, Brandon Potier was proving his passion and commitment to the school and its students and was promoted to community outreach and enrollment manager. He now shares his CHS experiences with a new generation of families and students.

4) AUGUST

Fall Bridal Showcase

Wedded Bliss

Harriet Jack photographed by Cameron Theyard

From gowns to gifts, the must-have items for the wedding of your dreams are all on display in the spectacular Fall Bridal Showcase. Through the lens of photographer Cameron Theyard, Harriet Jack models several stunning gowns and jewelry selections from Acadiana’s finest wedding boutiques and shops.

5) JUNE

Women Making a Difference

Eight Acadiana Woman Impacting Their Own Communities

Anita Begnaud, Brianna Davis, Anne Darrah, Melissa Bonin, Cindy Herring, Angie Eckman, Diane Wiltz and Julie Oubre

These women are perfect examples of the kind of drive and spirit that defines Acadiana. They are the changemakers in their own communities, fiercely passionate about their causes and equally committed to the work necessary to carry out their missions.

6) OCTOBER

Secrets to their Success

What's Behind this Family-run Cafe's Loyal Following

Rachael's Café

Self-taught in the culinary arts and schooled by example, Maurice native Rachael Hebert opened Rachael’s Café in in Lafayette in January 2012. Customers quickly discovered the new eatery and its delicious menu, making it a must-stop dining spot for authentic Cajun cuisine in Acadiana.

7) OCTOBER

Hub of Health

One-Stop Shopping for Wellness

Fremin Plaza

One by one, Fremin Plaza has been adding businesses to its tenant list that provide wellness solutions and needed services for the health-conscious crowd. Now, the centrally located shopping center in New Iberia has become a go-to destination for all things wellness in Acadiana.

8) OCTOBER

Baking Joy in Every Batch

Courtney Dugas Frugé Enjoys the Sweet Life 

Courtney Dugas Frugé, Crème Bakery

This entrepreneur’s lifelong love for baking has turned Lafayette’s Crème Bakery into one of the hottest custom-design sweet shops around. In Handmade in Acadiana, we find out how Courtney Dugas Frugé juggles her growing business and a busy schedule – and still enjoys the sweet life!

9) JUNE

From Busboy to Restaurateur

Chef Transforms Historic Building into an Award-winning Restaurant

Chef Jason Huguet, Steamboat Warehouse

Jason Huguet never dreamed he’d end up a prize-winning chef and restaurateur. But the Opelousas native did just that, working his way up from busboy to owner of Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant, located in an historic warehouse along the banks of Bayou Courtableau.

10) OCTOBER

Fashion Meets Fitness

Fall Showcase

Morgan LeLeux Romero and Jacob Romero

Fall fashion has never been so...well, Olympic! Acadiana’s own Olympian pole vaulter Morgann LeLeux Romero showcases the hottest looks for Fall, curated from top boutiques across Acadiana. And husband Jacob Romero even jumps in a few frames!

Tags

Load comments