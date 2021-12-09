Acadiana Holiday Gift Guide - Part 1

Christmas Gift Guide
[Food Lovers’ Favorite]
Stuff those stockings with crawfish this Christmas with a Jane’s gift card. Get $20 extra for every $100 gift card purchased December 1 - 6, 2021.
JANE’S SEAFOOD & CHINESE
1201 Jane St. - New Iberia
337-365-5412
[Roasted in the Heart of Cajun Country]
Orange Island was an old name for Jefferson Island, LA. The island and adjacent Lake Peigneur were once the haunt of the famous pirate Jean Lafitte. Our roasterie is located in this historic hidden treasure of South Louisiana. Orange Island Coffee is sourced from premium beans originating in various coffee producing countries all over the world. Our coffee is carefully roasted in micro batches to order ensuring freshness and maximum flavor.
RIP VAN WINKLE GARDENS
5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd. - New Iberia
337-359-8525
[One of A Kind]
If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind religious-inspired gifts, look no further than Rosary House. Aside from their stunning array of handmade rosaries, they have a wide variety of beautiful bibles, medals, statues, crosses, journals, home décor and so much more.
ROSARY HOUSE
200 Ann St. - New Iberia
337-364-5401
[Keep it Cool]
The luxurious Silhouette Cheshire 15” single zone wine cellar and cooler stands as a strong column, sure to command the attention of each and every one of your guests. From the stainless steel exterior trim to the illuminating interior lights, this piece is more than a storage accessory; it’s a showstopper.
A&A APPLIANCE CENTER
1331 E. St. Peter St. - New Iberia
337-364-0495
[Watch This!]
Stand out from the crowd with the gold-tone Arezzo ladies’ watch from Citizen. This stainless-steel timepiece features a 32mm case with a white, three-hand dial, black Roman numerals and a bezel inset with diamonds all the way around. It is powered by light with Eco-Drive technology, making it as functional as it is beautiful. This watch is the perfect blend of style and timeless elegance.
LAFAYETTE JEWELERS
3215 Louisiana Ave., Ste. 106 - Lafayette
337-534-4551
[Handcrafted Treasures]
At Cane River Pecan Company, you can browse our special collection of Mimosa Handcrafted jewelry, which is designed and created right here in South Louisiana. Each piece is inspired by our state’s landscape, culture and the human experience. Mimosa uses the ancient art of Lost Wax Casting to create unique bronze, sterling silver and 14k gold jewelry. Open in December 7 days a week, 9am - 6pm.
CANE RIVER PECAN COMPANY
254 W. Main St. - New Iberia
888-365-4136
[Sounds of the Wind]
If you are looking for windchimes, you need to look no further than Native Sun Nursery & Landscaping. From chimes that make the lightest, most delicate sounds to those whose gongs can be heard for miles! Wind chimes make the perfect holiday gift. Native Sun also has a large selection of plants, flowers, tropical trees, outdoor furniture and decor.
NATIVE SUN NURSERY & LANDSCAPING
1401 E. Broussard Rd - Lafayette
337-857-0856
[Gift of Comfort]
DEMDACO’s Giving Collection features a vast array of products meant to bring comfort and joy to everyone. Designed to make the good times better and the hard times easier, these unique and heartfelt gifts can act as comforting keepsakes for loved ones, whether it be for special occasions or every day.
THE BLUE BUTTERFLY BOUTIQUE
141 W. Main St. - New Iberia
337-376-6129
[Something to Smile About]
This year, why not give them the gift of a beautiful smile? From now until December 23, 2021, Dr. Melanie M. Fowler Orthodontic Studio is offering $1000 off Comprehensive Braces. Call, text or email today to schedule your consultation! (Offer does not apply to Invisalign, Zoom or patients already in treatment. Consultations must be scheduled in December 2021 and financial arrangements made by 12/23/21.)
DR. MELANIE M. FOWLER ORTHODONTIC STUDIO
1116 Parkview Dr. - New Iberia
337-364-5448
4906 Ambassador Caffery - Lafayette
337-981-4350
[Give the Gift of Ahhhhh]
Thanks to Massage Envy Lafayette, a relaxing and therapeutic massage is the gift that keeps giving back...to you! From now until December 31, 2021, you’ll receive a free $20 Promo Card when you purchase $100 in gift cards. Now, that’s something that will soothe your holiday stress! (Purchase in-location only. Cards must be used between 1/1/22 and 3/31/22 or will expire with no value.)
MASSAGE ENVY LAFAYETTE
130 N. College Rd. - Lafayette
337-232-7040
[Navy Seal Gold Edition Military Dive Watch]
Since 1992, the Luminox Navy Seal watch has been at the core of Luminox’s business and the choice for elite forces worldwide. Tough, powerful, accurate, 25 year night glowface - it’s the ultimate timepiece for rugged outdoorsman an peak performers alike.
ALLAIN’S JEWELRY
221 E. Main St. - New Iberia
337-365-2421
[The Elf on the Shelf]
This beloved family tradition has captured the hearts of children everywhere who embrace the magic of having a Scout Elf who reports to Santa each night during the holidays. This boxed set has everything needed to make lasting Christmas memories!
SOILEAU'S PHARMACY & GIFTS
805 Center St. - New Iberia
337-365-6721
[Holiday Ware]
Everything tastes better displayed on gorgeous serve ware. This resin accented serve ware is handmade in Canada. The perfect addition to any holiday table or wrapped under the tree, waiting to WOW your guests every time.
TEXADA'S JEWELRY & GIFTS
920 S. Lewis St. - New Iberia
337-369-3898
[Best Doggone Lotion Ever!]
H.E.A.L. QUICK® Miracle Lotion® with God Heals® Oil works wonders on normal, dry, cracking, rough, itchy or problem skin. Pure luxurious emollients soften and soothe skin, leaving your skin glowing. Most feel the conditioning and moisturizing effects all day, even after washing. There are NO added fragrances or preservatives. Fragranced only with rich, pure Frankincense oil which sells for over $1,000.00 per gallon.
NATURAL NUTRITION CENTER
712 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. - New Iberia
337-365-9037
[Bonus Season Is Here]
A Fezzo’s gift card is the perfect gift for every foodie on your list... Plus, you’ll receive $20 for every $100 you purchase. Gift cards can be redeemed at any Fezzo’s location, including Rochetto’s, on their website at www.fezzos.com or by using their new mobile Fezzo’s application, which can be found on the App Store & Google Play. Fezzo’s takes reservations and caters, making it the perfect place for large groups and kids! They also offer curbside pick-up and party platters for any large events. Walk-ins are always welcome!
FEEZO’S SEAFOOD, STEAKHOUSE & OYSTER BAR
6701 Ambassador Caffery - Broussard - 337-330-2302
720 I-10 S. Frontage Rd. - Scott - 337-261-2464
2111 Rice Capital Pkwy. - Crowley - 337-783-5515