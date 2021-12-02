Acadiana Holiday Event Guide

DEC. 1 - 31
Victorian Christmas at the Joseph Jefferson Home
What: Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home and Rip Van Winkle Gardens decorated for the Holiday Season.
Where: Rip Van Winkle Gardens of Jefferson Island, New Iberia
When: Daily from 9am-4pm
Details: 337-359-8525 or RipVanWinkleGardens.com
DEC. 1 - 31
Victorian Christmas at Grevemberg House Museum & Shadowlawn
What: Grevemberg House Museum will be decorated in the Victorian fashion with toys and dolls, Christmas tree, garlands and oral arrangements.
Where: 407 Sterling Rd., Franklin
When: Daily from 10am-4pm
Details: 337-828-2092 or GrevembergHouse.com
Admission: Adults: $12, Seniors: $10, Children: $8
DEC. 2
Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market Evening Holiday Market
What: Stroll amid the Market Oaks at Moncus Park, under festive, twinkling lights – shop for great Christmas gifts with Market Vendors. The Magnolia Sisters will be performing 5:30 - 8:30. Visit the popular ‘Smores Corner - for a taste of a holiday favorite!! Great food will abound! Be sure to get a pic with Santa & Mrs. Claus!
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St, Lafayette
When: Thursday from 5-9pm
Details: 337-500-1177 or MarketAtMoncusPark.com
DEC. 2
Abbeville’s Annual Christmas Stroll
What: A family-oriented evening of strolling, visiting, shopping and dining. Santa Claus, music, white lights all within the decorated downtown historic district.
Where: Downtown Abbeville
When: Thursday from 5:30-8pm
Details: 337-898-4110 or MostCajun.com
DEC. 2 - 4
Christmas at Coteau
What: Every year, The Academy of the Sacred Heart o ers a little Christmas cheer, holiday shopping, and amazing local cuisine. At the Holiday Market, shoppers have rst selection from as many as 75 unique vendors o ering antiques, estate jewelry, Christmas accessories, handmade items, artwork, children’s apparel, and home and garden accessories.
Where: The Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy, Grand Coteau When: Thursday - Saturday from 9am- 3pm
Details: SSHCoteau.org
DEC. 2 - 31
Shadows Holiday Harvest Home & Garden Tour
What: Enjoy tours of Shadows-on-the- Teche Plantation & Gardens decorated for the holiday season.
Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Thursday - Saturday from 10am- 4pm
Details: 337-369-6446 or ShadowsOnTheTeche.org
DEC. 3
Twinkle Light Night
What: Join the Children’s Museum of Acadiana for a fun night of memory- making, hands-on Christmas fun. There will be a urry of activities in every corner of the Museum.
Where: Children’s Museum of Acadiana, 201 E. Congress St, Lafayette
When: Friday from 6-8:30pm
Details: 337-232-8500 or ChildrensMuseumOfAcadiana.com
Admission: Members: $4, Non-member Adults: $8, Children under 12 months: free.
DEC. 3 - 23
Noël Acadien Au Village
What: LARC’s Acadian Village hosts its 23 night Christmas festival fundraiser annually in December to bene t persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event features half- a-million lights, including the fully lit Chapel, new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.
Where: Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr., Lafayette
When: Nightly from 5:30-9pm Details: 337-981-2364 or AcadianVillage.org
Admission: $9 (under 2 years: free)
DEC. 4
Merry & Bright: Lighting of the Tree Concert
What: This ultimate kick-off of the holiday season will be held in Parc International amidst a winter wonderland experience. Enjoy the lighting of the Downtown Christmas tree by Mayor-President Josh Guillory followed by live music from Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band on the main stage. Activities include photos by Exposure Selfies ft. Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday crafts with the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, food by the Funnel Cake Factory and Cravinboudin.
Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 5-9pm
DEC. 4
Jingle Bell Market
What: The second annual Jingle Bell Market is a free family event open to the public! Shop at the market, snacks and hot chocolate, family photo opportunities, Christmas movies, creative gifts, and meet Lafayette Ballet Theater characters from The Nutcracker.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St Mary Blvd., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 10am
Details: HilliardMuseum.org or 337-482-0811
DEC. 4
Noël à Broussard
What: Come out and celebrate the kicko of the Christmas season in Broussard at the annual “Lighting of the Tree” celebration and 2021 Broussard Christmas Parade. The parade begins at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Albertson Parkway, and will head up Morgan Street, take a right onto Main Street, and end at Arceneaux Park. After the parade, gather in front of Broussard City Hall for Reindeer Games, Face Painting and balloon artistry, Papa Noel’s Market, and The Annual Lighting of the City Christmas Tree.
Where: Broussard City Hall, Downtown Broussard
When: Saturday from 3-8pm
Details: 337-837-6681 or BroussardChamber.net
DEC. 4
Carencro Country Christmas
What: Enjoy this family-oriented traditional event featuring choirs, singers, arts and crafts and food booths. Bins will be available for toy donations.
Where: Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave., Carencro
When: Saturday from 9am-3pm
Details: 337-896-6686 or Carencro.org
DEC. 5
Christmas Tour of Homes & Merchant Market
What: Visit the beautifully decorated homes and businesses, shop under the balconies on Main St. and in the courtyard / gazebo areas of Maison de Tours Bistro, purchase a raffle ticket or two, visit the courtyard poinsettia sale, and shop for Christmas with our awesome vendors.
Where: St. Martin de Tours Bistro 128 S. Main Street
When: Sunday from 1-5pm
Details: 337-394-2235 or StMartinville.org/Festivals
DEC. 5
Sonic Christmas Parade & After-Party
What: The Sonic Christmas Parade is making a comeback, as Acadiana officially welcomes Santa to Lafayette. Keep the fun going and join the official after-party in Parc International. There will be activities for the entire family to enjoy including cookie decorating with Boukis Baker, arts and crafts with the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, inflatables, food, beverages, and so much more.
Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette
When: Sunday from 2-6pm
DEC. 5
Deck the Halls - A Christmas Home Tour
What: See the most beautiful homes across Acadiana decked to the nines for the holidays. Savor the sights and sounds of the Christmas season as you make your way from home to home. There’ll be cookie decorating kits for the kids, a photo booth and pictures with Santa, and hot chocolate for all! Proceeds support the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Where: Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club, 100 Club Drive, Broussard
When: Sunday from 5-8pm
Details: 337-232-4277 or AcadianaSymphony.org/Deck-The-Halls
DEC. 9 -10
Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir Christmas Concert
What: Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir presents the 2021 Christmas concert and includes a variety of styles. This family-friendly event is designed to get everyone in the holiday mood.
Where: First Baptist Church, 331 Park Ave, Eunice
When: Thursday - Friday at 7pm
Details: 337-457-1776 or ECCBC.org
Admission: $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12.
DEC. 9 - 12
Crossroads Church presents The Real Story of Christmas
What: The Real Story of Christmas is a fun, Broadway-style stage production that retells traditional stories of Christmas. The stories come alive in a way that has everyone laughing and singing along until the climax of the show when Santa and Mrs. Claus call for the REAL story of Christmas to be shared with a beautiful nativity scene with live camels and sheep. Pictures with Santa and characters following the performance.
Where: Crossroads Church, 150 Verona Dr., Lafayette
When: Thursday - Sunday at various times
Details: 337-234-4308 or MyCrossroads.org
Admission: Free
DEC. 9 - 12
IPAL presents “A USO Christmas Homecoming”
What: Enjoy this live theatre production with concessions from the Iberia Performing Arts League.
Where: IPAL Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia
When: 7:30-10pm
Details: 337-364-6114 or IPALTheater.com
DEC. 11
A Very Berry Christmas Quest
What: The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday adventure welcomes hundreds of participants who will make their way around town to complete fun activities at participating businesses. Every family that completes their quest will be entered for a chance to win some great prizes just in time for the holidays.
Where: Downtown New Iberia
When: Saturday from 8am - 4pm
Details: IberiaChamber.org or 337-364-1836.
DEC. 11
Queen City Christmas Parade
What: Bayou Traditions Inc. presents the 43th annual Downtown New Iberia Christmas Parade. After the lighting of the Christmas Tree in front of City Hall, the parade will start at Torrido Village (910 E. Main) and end at Cane River Pecan Co. (Je erson St.), then attendees will proceed to Bayou Teche for a boat parade and reworks display. Santa Claus will be in his workshop (gazebo at Bouligny Plaza) for a photo-op!
Where: Historic Downtown, Main Street, New Iberia
When: Saturday from 5:30-7:30pm
Details: 337-207-5670 or IberiaTravel.com
DEC. 11
Downtown Lafayette Holiday Market
What: Find unique gifts and enjoy live performances at Downtown Lafayette’s Holiday Market, which includes more than 30 local vendors with one-of-a-kind artworks and crafts, perfect for gifting, along Polk Street near the Vermilion parking garage.
Where: Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 4-8pm
DEC. 11
Christmas ArtWalk in Paris a la Breaux Bridge
What: Stroll Downtown Breaux Bridge for an open-air market under festive street lights. The downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants will stay open late, while local artists will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind gifts and art for your Christmas shopping needs.
Where: Downtown Breaux Bridge
When: Saturday from 4-8pm
Details: 337-277-4473 or BreauxBridgeLA.net
DEC. 11
Shadows Christmas Craft Market
What: The Shadows-on-the-Teche is hosting a craft market just in time to nish your holiday shopping! Vendors from around Louisiana will display and sell their original work. Grab your Christmas list and come enjoy the day with your family and friends while supporting local artists, craftsmen, and the Shadows-on-the-Teche!
Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 9am-3pm
Details: 337-369-6446 or ShadowsOnTheTeche.org
Admission: Adults: $5, Children: $3, 5 and younger: free
DEC. 11
Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade
What: Fun for the whole family as you watch lighted boats of all sizes cruise Bayou Carlin while listening to Christmas music.
Where: Delcambre Docks, 411 S Richard St., Delcambre
When: Saturday from 6-9pm
Details: 800-8846120 ext.7
DEC. 11 - 12
The Nutcracker
What: Lafayette Ballet Theatre productions feature international principal guest artists, local contracted dancers, alongside the area’s talented youth. The Nutcracker, a holiday tradition in Acadiana, includes more than 140 local students. Unforgettable memories are made through this magical classic.
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Rd., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm
Details: 337-262-0444 or 337-291-5555 or LafayetteBalletTheatre.org
DEC. 12
Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade
What: Main Street Parade with Santa Claus, marching bands and dance groups.
Where: Main Street, Delcambre
When: Sunday from 2-4pm
Details: 337-519-2541 or IberiaTravel.com
DEC. 14 - 23
Old Time Winter Traditions
What: The community is invited to experience the simple warmth and beauty of Christmas past, as Vermilionville’s historic village brings to life the holiday traditions of yesteryear. Visitors young and old are invited to sing Christmas carols, listen to storytelling, decorate cookies, make bousillage ornaments, view the decorations in the village and much more.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Sundays 10am-3pm
Details: 337-233-4077 or Vermilionville.org
DEC. 15
Candlelight Christmas
What: Hear the narrated story of a Savior born in Bethlehem, along with the singing of traditional Christmas carols, as led by local choir members and parishioners. Hot chocolate and other sweet treats will be available for purchase.
Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette
When: Wednesday from 5:30-7pm
Details: 337-291-5566 DowntownLafayette.org
DEC. 16
A Sleigh Ride Together
What: A Christmas celebration for the whole family. Keep the tradition alive or start a new one. A musical celebration of Christmas, featuring beloved holiday tunes and traditional favorites including Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and sing-along. This celebration is guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit.
Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Rd., Lafayette
When: Thursday at 7pm
Details: 337-232-4277 ext 1. or AcadianaSymphony.org
DEC. 16 - 29
Christmas in the Park
What: Moncus Park will host Christmas in the Park: 12 nights of seasonal festivities including live music, a diverse selection of local food and drinks, plenty of kids’ activities, and photo opportunities with Santa. Those attending can also get their holiday shopping done at the Christmas Market, featuring more than 30 of Acadiana’s homegrown local businesses and vendors.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Thursday - Wednesday from 5-10pm
Details: 337-500-1177 or MoncusPark.org/Christmas
DEC. 17 - 19
Christmas at the Bayou
What: This family-friendly event captures the essence of Christmas in Acadiana through a unique blend of musical styles performed by some of the area’s nest musicians. There are six in-person opportunities for you to experience this holiday tradition with your family and friends. It will also be streamed via the Bayou Church Facebook page and YouTube channel on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5pm. Afterwards, the concert will be available online.
Where: The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette
When: Friday-Sunday at various times
Details: 337-984-8291 or TheBayouChurch.org/Christmas
DEC. 18
Movies in the Parc: The Polar Express
What: The nal event of Downtown Lafayette’s Merry & Bright Holiday Series features a free screening of “The Polar Express,” along with children’s activities, popcorn, hot chocolate and more. Movie will begin promptly at 5:30pm.
Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 4-7pm
DEC. 22
The AcA Holiday Special: featuring Chas Justus & Julie Williams
What: A fun and touching holiday event for the whole family featuring Chas Justus and Julie Wiliams. Chas will be presenting selections from his 2020 release, “Joyeux Noel, Bon Chrismeusse.” Julie Wiliams will then take the stage to perform with her family who have been making beautiful music together for a lifetime.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Wednesday from 7:30-9:30pm
Details: 337-233-7060 or AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
DEC. 31
New Year’s Noon Carnival & Countdown
What: Ring in the New Year at the stroke of noon with fun for the whole family. Where: Children’s Museum of Acadiana, 201 E Congress St., Lafayette
When: Friday from 10am-2pm
Details: 337-232-8500 or ChildrensMuseumOfAcadiana.com