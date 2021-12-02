Quantcast

Acadiana Holiday Event Guide

Festivities even the biggest Grinch will love

DEC. 1 - 31

Victorian Christmas at the Joseph Jefferson Home

What: Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home and Rip Van Winkle Gardens decorated for the Holiday Season.

Where: Rip Van Winkle Gardens of Jefferson Island, New Iberia

When: Daily from 9am-4pm

Details: 337-359-8525 or RipVanWinkleGardens.com

DEC. 1 - 31

Victorian Christmas at Grevemberg House Museum & Shadowlawn

What: Grevemberg House Museum will be decorated in the Victorian fashion with toys and dolls, Christmas tree, garlands and oral arrangements.

Where: 407 Sterling Rd., Franklin

When: Daily from 10am-4pm

Details: 337-828-2092 or GrevembergHouse.com

Admission: Adults: $12, Seniors: $10, Children: $8

DEC. 2

Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market Evening Holiday Market

What: Stroll amid the Market Oaks at Moncus Park, under festive, twinkling lights – shop for great Christmas gifts with Market Vendors. The Magnolia Sisters will be performing 5:30 - 8:30. Visit the popular ‘Smores Corner - for a taste of a holiday favorite!! Great food will abound! Be sure to get a pic with Santa & Mrs. Claus!

Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St, Lafayette

When: Thursday from 5-9pm

Details: 337-500-1177 or MarketAtMoncusPark.com

DEC. 2

Abbeville’s Annual Christmas Stroll

What: A family-oriented evening of strolling, visiting, shopping and dining. Santa Claus, music, white lights all within the decorated downtown historic district.

Where: Downtown Abbeville

When: Thursday from 5:30-8pm

Details: 337-898-4110 or MostCajun.com

DEC. 2 - 4

Christmas at Coteau

What: Every year, The Academy of the Sacred Heart o ers a little Christmas cheer, holiday shopping, and amazing local cuisine. At the Holiday Market, shoppers have rst selection from as many as 75 unique vendors o ering antiques, estate jewelry, Christmas accessories, handmade items, artwork, children’s apparel, and home and garden accessories.

Where: The Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy, Grand Coteau When: Thursday - Saturday from 9am- 3pm

Details: SSHCoteau.org

DEC. 2 - 31

Shadows Holiday Harvest Home & Garden Tour

What: Enjoy tours of Shadows-on-the- Teche Plantation & Gardens decorated for the holiday season.

Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia

When: Thursday - Saturday from 10am- 4pm

Details: 337-369-6446 or ShadowsOnTheTeche.org

DEC. 3

Twinkle Light Night

What: Join the Children’s Museum of Acadiana for a fun night of memory- making, hands-on Christmas fun. There will be a urry of activities in every corner of the Museum.

Where: Children’s Museum of Acadiana, 201 E. Congress St, Lafayette

When: Friday from 6-8:30pm

Details: 337-232-8500 or ChildrensMuseumOfAcadiana.com

Admission: Members: $4, Non-member Adults: $8, Children under 12 months: free.

DEC. 3 - 23

Noël Acadien Au Village

What: LARC’s Acadian Village hosts its 23 night Christmas festival fundraiser annually in December to bene t persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event features half- a-million lights, including the fully lit Chapel, new animations, lighted holiday displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, holiday shopping in the Christmas Store and much more.

Where: Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr., Lafayette

When: Nightly from 5:30-9pm Details: 337-981-2364 or AcadianVillage.org

Admission: $9 (under 2 years: free)

DEC. 4

Merry & Bright: Lighting of the Tree Concert

What: This ultimate kick-off of the holiday season will be held in Parc International amidst a winter wonderland experience. Enjoy the lighting of the Downtown Christmas tree by Mayor-President Josh Guillory followed by live music from Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band on the main stage. Activities include photos by Exposure Selfies ft. Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday crafts with the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, food by the Funnel Cake Factory and Cravinboudin.

Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette

When: Saturday from 5-9pm

Details: 337-291-5566 or DowntownLafayette.org

DEC. 4

Jingle Bell Market

What: The second annual Jingle Bell Market is a free family event open to the public! Shop at the market, snacks and hot chocolate, family photo opportunities, Christmas movies, creative gifts, and meet Lafayette Ballet Theater characters from The Nutcracker.

Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St Mary Blvd., Lafayette

When: Saturday at 10am

Details: HilliardMuseum.org or 337-482-0811

DEC. 4

Noël à Broussard

What: Come out and celebrate the kicko of the Christmas season in Broussard at the annual “Lighting of the Tree” celebration and 2021 Broussard Christmas Parade. The parade begins at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Albertson Parkway, and will head up Morgan Street, take a right onto Main Street, and end at Arceneaux Park. After the parade, gather in front of Broussard City Hall for Reindeer Games, Face Painting and balloon artistry, Papa Noel’s Market, and The Annual Lighting of the City Christmas Tree.

Where: Broussard City Hall, Downtown Broussard

When: Saturday from 3-8pm

Details: 337-837-6681 or BroussardChamber.net

DEC. 4

Carencro Country Christmas

What: Enjoy this family-oriented traditional event featuring choirs, singers, arts and crafts and food booths. Bins will be available for toy donations.

Where: Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave., Carencro

When: Saturday from 9am-3pm

Details: 337-896-6686 or Carencro.org

DEC. 5

Christmas Tour of Homes & Merchant Market

What: Visit the beautifully decorated homes and businesses, shop under the balconies on Main St. and in the courtyard / gazebo areas of Maison de Tours Bistro, purchase a raffle ticket or two, visit the courtyard poinsettia sale, and shop for Christmas with our awesome vendors.

Where: St. Martin de Tours Bistro 128 S. Main Street

When: Sunday from 1-5pm

Details: 337-394-2235 or StMartinville.org/Festivals

DEC. 5

Sonic Christmas Parade & After-Party

What: The Sonic Christmas Parade is making a comeback, as Acadiana officially welcomes Santa to Lafayette. Keep the fun going and join the official after-party in Parc International. There will be activities for the entire family to enjoy including cookie decorating with Boukis Baker, arts and crafts with the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, inflatables, food, beverages, and so much more.

Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette

When: Sunday from 2-6pm

Details: 337-291-5566 or DowntownLafayette.org

DEC. 5

Deck the Halls - A Christmas Home Tour

What: See the most beautiful homes across Acadiana decked to the nines for the holidays. Savor the sights and sounds of the Christmas season as you make your way from home to home. There’ll be cookie decorating kits for the kids, a photo booth and pictures with Santa, and hot chocolate for all! Proceeds support the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Where: Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club, 100 Club Drive, Broussard

When: Sunday from 5-8pm

Details: 337-232-4277 or AcadianaSymphony.org/Deck-The-Halls

DEC. 9 -10

Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir Christmas Concert

What: Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir presents the 2021 Christmas concert and includes a variety of styles. This family-friendly event is designed to get everyone in the holiday mood.

Where: First Baptist Church, 331 Park Ave, Eunice

When: Thursday - Friday at 7pm

Details: 337-457-1776 or ECCBC.org

Admission: $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12.

DEC. 9 - 12

Crossroads Church presents The Real Story of Christmas

What: The Real Story of Christmas is a fun, Broadway-style stage production that retells traditional stories of Christmas. The stories come alive in a way that has everyone laughing and singing along until the climax of the show when Santa and Mrs. Claus call for the REAL story of Christmas to be shared with a beautiful nativity scene with live camels and sheep. Pictures with Santa and characters following the performance.

Where: Crossroads Church, 150 Verona Dr., Lafayette

When: Thursday - Sunday at various times

Details: 337-234-4308 or MyCrossroads.org

Admission: Free

DEC. 9 - 12

IPAL presents “A USO Christmas Homecoming”

What: Enjoy this live theatre production with concessions from the Iberia Performing Arts League.

Where: IPAL Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia

When: 7:30-10pm

Details: 337-364-6114 or IPALTheater.com

DEC. 11

A Very Berry Christmas Quest

What: The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday adventure welcomes hundreds of participants who will make their way around town to complete fun activities at participating businesses. Every family that completes their quest will be entered for a chance to win some great prizes just in time for the holidays.

Where: Downtown New Iberia

When: Saturday from 8am - 4pm

Details: IberiaChamber.org or 337-364-1836.

DEC. 11

Queen City Christmas Parade

What: Bayou Traditions Inc. presents the 43th annual Downtown New Iberia Christmas Parade. After the lighting of the Christmas Tree in front of City Hall, the parade will start at Torrido Village (910 E. Main) and end at Cane River Pecan Co. (Je erson St.), then attendees will proceed to Bayou Teche for a boat parade and reworks display. Santa Claus will be in his workshop (gazebo at Bouligny Plaza) for a photo-op!

Where: Historic Downtown, Main Street, New Iberia

When: Saturday from 5:30-7:30pm

Details: 337-207-5670 or IberiaTravel.com

DEC. 11

Downtown Lafayette Holiday Market

What: Find unique gifts and enjoy live performances at Downtown Lafayette’s Holiday Market, which includes more than 30 local vendors with one-of-a-kind artworks and crafts, perfect for gifting, along Polk Street near the Vermilion parking garage.

Where: Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette

When: Saturday from 4-8pm

Details: 337-291-5566 or DowntownLafayette.org

DEC. 11

Christmas ArtWalk in Paris a la Breaux Bridge

What: Stroll Downtown Breaux Bridge for an open-air market under festive street lights. The downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants will stay open late, while local artists will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind gifts and art for your Christmas shopping needs.

Where: Downtown Breaux Bridge

When: Saturday from 4-8pm

Details: 337-277-4473 or BreauxBridgeLA.net

DEC. 11

Shadows Christmas Craft Market

What: The Shadows-on-the-Teche is hosting a craft market just in time to nish your holiday shopping! Vendors from around Louisiana will display and sell their original work. Grab your Christmas list and come enjoy the day with your family and friends while supporting local artists, craftsmen, and the Shadows-on-the-Teche!

Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia

When: Saturday from 9am-3pm

Details: 337-369-6446 or ShadowsOnTheTeche.org

Admission: Adults: $5, Children: $3, 5 and younger: free

DEC. 11

Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade

What: Fun for the whole family as you watch lighted boats of all sizes cruise Bayou Carlin while listening to Christmas music.

Where: Delcambre Docks, 411 S Richard St., Delcambre

When: Saturday from 6-9pm

Details: 800-8846120 ext.7

DEC. 11 - 12

The Nutcracker

What: Lafayette Ballet Theatre productions feature international principal guest artists, local contracted dancers, alongside the area’s talented youth. The Nutcracker, a holiday tradition in Acadiana, includes more than 140 local students. Unforgettable memories are made through this magical classic.

Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Rd., Lafayette

When: Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm

Details: 337-262-0444 or 337-291-5555 or LafayetteBalletTheatre.org

DEC. 12

Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade

What: Main Street Parade with Santa Claus, marching bands and dance groups.

Where: Main Street, Delcambre

When: Sunday from 2-4pm

Details: 337-519-2541 or IberiaTravel.com

DEC. 14 - 23

Old Time Winter Traditions

What: The community is invited to experience the simple warmth and beauty of Christmas past, as Vermilionville’s historic village brings to life the holiday traditions of yesteryear. Visitors young and old are invited to sing Christmas carols, listen to storytelling, decorate cookies, make bousillage ornaments, view the decorations in the village and much more.

Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette

When: Tuesdays - Sundays 10am-3pm

Details: 337-233-4077 or Vermilionville.org

DEC. 15

Candlelight Christmas

What: Hear the narrated story of a Savior born in Bethlehem, along with the singing of traditional Christmas carols, as led by local choir members and parishioners. Hot chocolate and other sweet treats will be available for purchase.

Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette

When: Wednesday from 5:30-7pm

Details: 337-291-5566 DowntownLafayette.org

DEC. 16

A Sleigh Ride Together

What: A Christmas celebration for the whole family. Keep the tradition alive or start a new one. A musical celebration of Christmas, featuring beloved holiday tunes and traditional favorites including Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and sing-along. This celebration is guaranteed to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Where: Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Rd., Lafayette

When: Thursday at 7pm

Details: 337-232-4277 ext 1. or AcadianaSymphony.org

DEC. 16 - 29

Christmas in the Park

What: Moncus Park will host Christmas in the Park: 12 nights of seasonal festivities including live music, a diverse selection of local food and drinks, plenty of kids’ activities, and photo opportunities with Santa. Those attending can also get their holiday shopping done at the Christmas Market, featuring more than 30 of Acadiana’s homegrown local businesses and vendors.

Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette

When: Thursday - Wednesday from 5-10pm

Details: 337-500-1177 or MoncusPark.org/Christmas

DEC. 17 - 19

Christmas at the Bayou

What: This family-friendly event captures the essence of Christmas in Acadiana through a unique blend of musical styles performed by some of the area’s nest musicians. There are six in-person opportunities for you to experience this holiday tradition with your family and friends. It will also be streamed via the Bayou Church Facebook page and YouTube channel on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5pm. Afterwards, the concert will be available online.

Where: The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette

When: Friday-Sunday at various times

Details: 337-984-8291 or TheBayouChurch.org/Christmas

DEC. 18

Movies in the Parc: The Polar Express

What: The nal event of Downtown Lafayette’s Merry & Bright Holiday Series features a free screening of “The Polar Express,” along with children’s activities, popcorn, hot chocolate and more. Movie will begin promptly at 5:30pm.

Where: Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette

When: Saturday from 4-7pm

Details: 337-291-5566 or DowntownLafayette.org

DEC. 22

The AcA Holiday Special: featuring Chas Justus & Julie Williams

What: A fun and touching holiday event for the whole family featuring Chas Justus and Julie Wiliams. Chas will be presenting selections from his 2020 release, “Joyeux Noel, Bon Chrismeusse.” Julie Wiliams will then take the stage to perform with her family who have been making beautiful music together for a lifetime.

Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

When: Wednesday from 7:30-9:30pm

Details: 337-233-7060 or AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org

DEC. 31

New Year’s Noon Carnival & Countdown

What: Ring in the New Year at the stroke of noon with fun for the whole family. Where: Children’s Museum of Acadiana, 201 E Congress St., Lafayette

When: Friday from 10am-2pm

Details: 337-232-8500 or ChildrensMuseumOfAcadiana.com

