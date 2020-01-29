A spotlight on 4 local pieces of art

Rethinking New Acadia: Recent Interpretations of the Acadians’ Dispersal and Arrival in Louisiana
Edited by Michael S, Martin
A collection of essays from six contributing scholars including Shane Bernard, this book presents recent analysis of the dispersal of the Acadians and their arrival in southwest Louisiana.Based on intensive research this compilation of writings include: The Expulsion of the Acadians in a Broader Context, The Acadian Refugees in France, The Environmental Context: Bayou Teche as the Acadians Found It, The Initial Acadian Settlement: A New Look at its Location in the Attakapas, Finding Nouvelle Acadie: Lost Colonies, Collective Memory and the New Acadia Project, Indians, Settlers, and Slaves on a Colonial Frontier: The Acadians among Other Peoples.This book published by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press is a must read for historians, genealogists, Acadian descendants.
Scenic World
Available on Spotify
Looking for new music to take you into the new year? Look no further than Scenic World. With a new album coming out mid 2020, there's never been a better time to start humming along to their tunes. Right now you can find the indie-rock band's self-titled album on all streaming platforms. You can also see them frequently at different locations in Downtown Lafayette paired with other local favorites like Brass Bed and Carbon Poppies.
Just-Cris Lazard
Gospel comedian
Available on Youtube
It's not often you hear of a "Gospel-Comedian," but Just-Cris prides himself on breaking molds. A father of four daughters the man is a quadruple threat as a stage-director, writer, actor and comedian. Lazard performs locally in churches and considers his comedy fun for the whole family to enjoy. Currently battling stage 4 cancer, Lazard feels that his family, his comedy, and the Lord will help get him through any battles.
Ashley Berard
FLUID and other works
Available for viewing at Basin Arts and the Acadiana Center for the Arts
Visual artist Ashley Berard takes her inspiration from others around her. Berard relishes in the spontaneity of human nature and how special each and every person is. She says that she could imagine herself doing anything but painting. Currently, she creates on stretched canvas capturing life around her in beautiful ways. Using vivid pinks and striking blue hues Berard's works invoke the same inspiration that she takes from the world around her.