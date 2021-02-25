A Q&A with a local short film maker

At the start of the new year, New Iberia native Nic Bonin was running a few errands in New Orleans, where he resides, delivering scripts to NCIS: New Orleans cast members CCH Pounder, Rob Kerkovich, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan and Charles Michael Davis.
It’s been an exciting life for the 24-year-old since graduating from Tulane in communication and digital media production in 2019 and becoming the production office assistant for CBS Corporation and the show. Not only does it place him in a better position for a possible career path in the film industry, it’s on-the-job training for his sideline passion of making short films on his iPhone 8 plus.
What’s it like working on the set of NCIS: New Orleans? I’m in my second year on the show. It’s 9-10 hours a day involving everything from purchasing items, printing out scripts and dialogue notes for the actors to finding a military helicopter for a scene or someone who speaks fluent Thai. Before COVID, I was also driving actors and stunt people from their hotels to the set.
Why do you enjoy making short films on your phone? Well, they can be written in a short duration and you can flesh out, explore and develop the skills necessary to make a feature film in a shorter amount of time with a LOT less resources required and for a LOT less money.
What was your first short film? As my senior project at Tulane, I wrote, produced, directed and edited a short film called “The Auditor” that follows a character who works a desk job in a fictional afterlife at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
What are some other short films you’ve worked on? After COVID shut down NCIS production in March, and in the first six months of COVID, I did a short film, “Living with Yourself: A Self-Help Guide to Solitary Plague Survival.” It was a dilemma I faced after only a week and a half of being shut in. The idea of a basic concept like keeping myself busy in an apartment inspired me to start making shots of me doing different things. It showcased the way isolation made me feel and how I dealt with it. Everyone was going through it; I like universally applicable stories.
During my first visit to New York in 2019, I shot a three-minute film called Nine Days in New York that captured my first impression of an iconic location that I’d never been to. The first day, I was just shooting things without a clear direction. The second night, I came across a YouTube video that I’d seen years before and forgotten about, and it gave me a feel for momentum that the shots had to have. I’ve also helped others with their films, setting up lights or being an extra, and giving feedback on scripts.
Are there certain subjects that you gravitate towards? I try to make things that deal with topics authentic and genuine to who I am. I’ve been developing an idea for a feature film that deals with ways in which people spend time in their lives. We take for granted that we’ll get another shot at a tomorrow - and that’s not always the case. That’s an undeniable reality that we keep in the back of our minds instead of the forefront. That was also the idea behind, “The Auditor.”
How long are your films, on average? “Living With Yourself “ and “The Auditor” were 18 to 20 minutes. But each story should be as long or short as it needs to be.
What inspires or triggers an idea for a film story? A concept or a notion might be interesting, like how we spend our time. Music is a great emotional guide map for scenes. Sometimes I’ll hear a certain song and the rhythm and beat will give me an idea for a scene to build around it and set to it.
Describe your creative process: I have a couple of note files. The NOTES app on my phone and computer is chock full of ideas that I’ll look through every so often. Also, when I write, I envision the final product on the screen.
Have any of your films been recognized at a short films festival? I’ve entered “Living With Yourself” into several short film festivals. It’ll be a few months before I hear any results.
Is there interest [and time] for any other creative outlets? I work with metal and wood and have studied glass blowing. I made a glass and metal sculpture of New Orleans and the Mississippi River.
What project(s) are you working on these days? I’m in talks to edit a documentary (yet untitled) about Cambodians who are earning a living while navigating the “new battleground” of Chinese vs. Western influence of tourism.
Where do you want your career to take you next? I definitely want to write more, and make sure my writing is of quality. I would love to be a writer or director, but I’m being realistic about the financial requirements and time demand: five days a week, 16-hour days.
I have a job in the film industry, which is a demanding industry, but I’m meeting a bunch of lovely, passionate people and I’m making connections with like-minded individuals who I might be able to show my work to. If that leads to an opportunity, then I might jump at it.