A crawfish pie recipe you’re going to want to save

Did someone say crawfish? Crawfish season is among us, and it's time to start the greatest season of the year by making some Petit Crawfish Pies! From the chef at Crawfish Town USA, Chef Johnnie G’s Petit Crawfish Pies recipe is a great way to experience the season by making these personal pies! This recipe was passed down to Johnnie from her grandmother, and ultimately inspired her to begin her career in culinary arts. Celebrate the crawfish season with Chef Johnnie G by making her Petit Crawfish Pies with your friends and family!
Prep time 30 minutes. Cook time: 20-30 minutes. Serving size: 10-12 Crawfish pies
Ingredients
Crawfish Tails
2 Packs
(peeled / 12 or 16 oz bags)
Green Onion
1 Cup
Fresh Garlic
1/4 Cup
(chopped)
Pepper Jack Cheese
1/2 CupMini
Bell Pepper
1/4 Cup
Onion 1/4 Cup Small Dice
Fresh Chopped Parsley
1/4 Cup
Heavy Cream
1/2 Cup
Stick of Butter
1
Corn Starch
2 Tablespoons mixed with 1/4 cup cold milk
1 Tbsp of Crab boil
Salt pepper, Paprika, and Cayenne Pepper
Miniature Pie Shells
10 - 12
Step-by-Step Directions
Step 1
Take miniature pie shells out of the freezer. Take a knife and make 2-3 small slits in bottom of crust. Bake only the pie shells on 350 degrees, about 5 min until crust is lightly brown. Cool on racks. Raise oven temperature to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir the onion, bell pepper, garlic, salt, pepper,cayenne pepper until the vegetables are tender and the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the crawfish tails, add crab boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook for about 3 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Add heavy cream and cheese.
Step 3
Whisk corn starch into cold milk and stock in a bowl until the mixture is smooth, and pour the mixture into the skillet. Bring the filling to a simmer, and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Add chopped parsley and green onions.
Step 4
Remove from heat and allow to stand for 20 to 30 minutes to finish thickening. Pour the filling into the prepared pie crust. Bake in the preheated oven until the crust is golden brown and the filling is hot and bubbling 15-20 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.